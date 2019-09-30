Centerpoint Energy (CNP) Stock Value Declined While Tower Research Capital Trc Lowered by $462,532 Its Stake; Holder Gideon Capital Advisors Upped Micron Technology (MU) Stake

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc increased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (MU) by 15.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc bought 12,554 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.14% . The hedge fund held 92,496 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.57 million, up from 79,942 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $42.85. About 28.93 million shares traded or 11.27% up from the average. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 15.32% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.32% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 18/04/2018 – Leonardo DRS Launches 10-Micron Thermal Camera, Smallest and Most Cost-Effective on the Market; 10/04/2018 – Micron Announces Collaboration With Leading Video Surveillance Solution Providers To Promote ‘Surveillance-Grade’ Edge Storage; 07/03/2018 – Micron Waste Accelerates Development of Cannabis Waste Digester — CFN Media; 12/03/2018 – Cramer: Micron’s strength means Intel is a buy; 21/05/2018 – Micron Technology Raises Revenue, EPS Guidance for Fiscal 3rd Quarter; 22/03/2018 – Micron Technology 2Q Net $3.31B; 22/05/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $72 FROM $68; 21/05/2018 – Micron Ships Industry’s First Quad-Level Cell NAND SSD; 22/03/2018 – MICRON SEES 3Q ADJ. EPS $2.83 +/- $0.07, EST. $2.65; 11/04/2018 – S&P REVISES MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC. TO RATING ‘BB+’ FROM ‘BB’

Tower Research Capital Llc Trc decreased its stake in Centerpoint Energy Inc (CNP) by 96.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tower Research Capital Llc Trc sold 16,519 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.75% . The institutional investor held 519 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15,000, down from 17,038 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tower Research Capital Llc Trc who had been investing in Centerpoint Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $30.17. About 4.36 million shares traded or 1.45% up from the average. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) has risen 3.50% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.50% the S&P500. Some Historical CNP News: 23/04/2018 – CenterPoint agrees to acquire Vectren; 04/05/2018 – CENTERPOINT ENERGY 1Q ADJ EPS 55C, EST. 44C; 10/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS – ON APRIL 25, CORPORATION GOT ORDER ISSUED BY MSHA AT ITS BEDROCK QUARRY IN CENTER POINT, TEXAS; 07/05/2018 – The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Notifies Investors of an Investigation into Vectren Corporation in Connection with the Sale of the Company to CenterPoint Energy, Inc. — VVC; 04/05/2018 – CenterPoint Energy 1Q Net $165M; 04/05/2018 – CENTERPOINT ENERGY – QTRLY SHR $038; 02/04/2018 – CENTERPOINT ENERGY – TOTAL PROJECT CAPITAL COST IS APPROXIMATELY $285 MLN FOR BRAZOS VALLEY CONNECTION PROJECT; 24/04/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS CENTERPOINT ENERGY’S LONG-TERM IDR AT ‘BBB’; REVI; 14/03/2018 – CenterPoint Energy earns three Edison Electric Institute awards for restoration efforts following Sealy Microburst, Hurricanes; 08/03/2018 – CENTERPOINT CEO SCOTT PROCHAZKA SPEAKS AT CERAWEEK EVENT

Analysts await CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.44 EPS, up 12.82% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.39 per share. CNP’s profit will be $220.98 million for 17.14 P/E if the $0.44 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual EPS reported by CenterPoint Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 25.71% EPS growth.

Tower Research Capital Llc Trc, which manages about $1.48B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Series Trust (XRT) by 270,450 shares to 332,461 shares, valued at $14.09M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Inc by 35,041 shares in the quarter, for a total of 41,307 shares, and has risen its stake in Exelixis Inc (NASDAQ:EXEL).

More notable recent CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Type Of Shareholder Owns CenterPoint Energy, Inc.’s (NYSE:CNP)? – Yahoo Finance” on September 21, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “These 4 Measures Indicate That CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) Is Using Debt In A Risky Way – Yahoo Finance” published on July 31, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is CenterPoint Energy, Inc.’s (NYSE:CNP) 4.5% ROE Worse Than Average? – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For September 6, 2019 – Benzinga” published on September 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Many CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Shares Have Insiders Sold, In The Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.18, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 39 investors sold CNP shares while 172 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 146 raised stakes. 371.08 million shares or 1.57% more from 365.34 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ibm Retirement Fund has 0.04% invested in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) for 7,801 shares. Moreover, Metropolitan Life Ins Communications New York has 0.04% invested in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP). 211,323 were reported by Hgk Asset Management. Dupont Capital Mgmt Corporation has 0.01% invested in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP). Petrus Tru Lta holds 0.04% of its portfolio in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) for 8,232 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems owns 813,750 shares. Cetera Advisor Netwr Ltd Llc invested in 11,822 shares. Ohio-based Keybank Association Oh has invested 0% in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP). Moreover, Natixis Ltd Partnership has 0.01% invested in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP). Mitsubishi Ufj Trust owns 828,384 shares. 419,059 are held by Mackay Shields Ltd. Hartford Fincl Mgmt accumulated 0.08% or 7,903 shares. Cibc Markets Corp reported 0.07% in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP). Advisory Service Ntwk Limited Liability Company owns 0.04% invested in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) for 25,161 shares. Kcm Investment Advsr Limited Liability Company holds 13,955 shares.

More notable recent Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Micron target boosted on DRAM trends – Seeking Alpha” on September 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Micron Stock Still Has Plenty of Room to Run in 2019 – Yahoo Finance” published on September 10, 2019, Fool.com published: “Micron Closes Out Fiscal 2019 Ahead of Naysayers’ Expectations – The Motley Fool” on September 29, 2019. More interesting news about Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Micron Xccelaâ„¢ Flash Adopted by Xilinx to Accelerate Performance of Artificial Intelligence Applications – GlobeNewswire” published on September 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Micron (MU) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.73 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.33, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 72 investors sold MU shares while 263 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 172 raised stakes. 804.44 million shares or 0.34% less from 807.22 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Assetmark holds 0.01% or 22,722 shares in its portfolio. Gotham Asset Management Limited Liability Company holds 0.39% or 627,774 shares in its portfolio. Hillsdale Management reported 9,330 shares. Martingale Asset Ltd Partnership has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). The Illinois-based Alyeska Inv Group Incorporated Lp has invested 0.01% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Stifel Financial Corporation, Missouri-based fund reported 329,230 shares. Blackrock Inc holds 73.37M shares. Cwm Lc invested in 0% or 2,329 shares. Capital Wealth Planning Ltd, a Florida-based fund reported 15,575 shares. Icm Asset Management Inc Wa reported 135,162 shares. Eidelman Virant Cap reported 63,101 shares. Connor Clark And Lunn Invest Mgmt Limited owns 613,009 shares or 0.15% of their US portfolio. Aldebaran Financial Incorporated has 13,500 shares. 115 are owned by Edge Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Company. Hanson Doremus Mgmt has invested 0% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU).

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc, which manages about $340.51M and $289.79 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eaton Corp Plc (NYSE:ETN) by 7,300 shares to 4,425 shares, valued at $369,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Harris Corp Del (NYSE:HRS) by 3,454 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,658 shares, and cut its stake in Essex Ppty Tr Inc (NYSE:ESS).