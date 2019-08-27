Centerpoint Energy (CNP) Stock Price Declined While Oppenheimer & Company Upped Stake by $355,470; Nottingham Advisors Lifted Tjx Cos New (TJX) Position

Nottingham Advisors Inc increased its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (TJX) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nottingham Advisors Inc bought 10,152 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.15% . The institutional investor held 20,304 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.08M, up from 10,152 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc who had been investing in Tjx Cos Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $64.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $53.44. About 1.63 million shares traded. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 12.76% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500. Some Historical TJX News: 04/04/2018 – TJX Cos Raises Dividend to 39c; 22/05/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC QTRLY MARMAXX SALES $5,381 MLN VS $4,967 MLN; 13/03/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC TJX.N : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH NEUTRAL, $85 TARGET PRICE; 22/05/2018 – TJX TJX.N SEES FY 2019 SHR $4.75 TO $4.83; 22/05/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC – FULL YEAR GUIDANCE INCLUDES EXPECTED BENEFIT OF ABOUT $0.72 TO $0.73/SHARE DUE TO ITEMS RELATED TO THE 2017 TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT; 04/04/2018 – TJX Companies Raises Quarter Dividend to 39c; 22/05/2018 – TJX Cos Sees FY19 Adj EPS $4.04-Adj EPS $4.10; 22/05/2018 – TJX Cos Sees FY19 EPS $4.75-EPS $4.83; 04/04/2018 – TJX COS. PLANS FY19 SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM ABOUT $2.5B TO $3.0B; 22/05/2018 – TJX SEES 2Q EPS $1.02 TO $1.04, EST. $1.10

Oppenheimer & Company Inc increased its stake in Centerpoint Energy Inc (CNP) by 101.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oppenheimer & Company Inc bought 11,849 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.75% . The institutional investor held 23,574 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $724,000, up from 11,725 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oppenheimer & Company Inc who had been investing in Centerpoint Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $27.4. About 1.47 million shares traded. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) has risen 3.50% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.50% the S&P500. Some Historical CNP News: 23/04/2018 – CenterPoint Energy To Buy Vectren For $72 A Share — MarketWatch; 23/04/2018 – CenterPoint agrees to acquire Vectren; 23/04/2018 – CENTERPOINT EXPECTS TO MAINTAIN ANNUAL GUIDANCE; 24/04/2018 – S&P PLACED CENTERPOINT ENERGY INC. ON CREDIT WATCH ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘A-‘; 04/05/2018 – CenterPoint Energy 1Q EPS 38c; 07/03/2018 – CNP: Centerpoint is “flaring down a natural gas pipeline” by the Good Earth garden center. All is ok!; 29/05/2018 – CENTERPOINT ENERGY INC – SECOND AMENDMENT WILL INCREASE AGGREGATE COMMITMENTS UNDER CREDIT AGREEMENT FROM $1.7 BLN TO $3.3 BLN; 15/03/2018 – Center Point Clinical Services Names Gerald E. Finken New CEO; 23/04/2018 – CenterPoint Energy and Vectren to Merge; 26/03/2018 – CenterPoint Energy launches 2017 Corporate Responsibility Report using GRI standards

