Centerpoint Energy (CNP) Stake Held by Hgk Asset Management Inc; Schnieders Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Pfizer (PFE) Stake as Stock Declined

Schnieders Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 9.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schnieders Capital Management Llc sold 7,345 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 72,446 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.08M, down from 79,791 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schnieders Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $211.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.01% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $38.09. About 22.37 million shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 27/04/2018 – Pfizer’s Xeljanz Gets Use Extension Recommendation in Europe; 29/05/2018 – PFIZER- FDA GRANTED BREAKTHROUGH THERAPY DESIGNATION FOR XALKORI FOR TREATMENT OF PATIENTS WITH RELAPSED OR REFRACTORY SYSTEMIC ALCL THAT IS ALK-POSITIVE; 23/04/2018 – FDA declines to approve Pfizer’s biosimilar to Roche’s cancer drug; 23/03/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLINE DID NOT PUT IN A FINAL BID FOR PFIZER’S CONSUMER HEALTHCARE UNIT – SOURCE FAMILIAR WITH SITUATION; 23/03/2018 – GSK pulls out of $20 bln race for Pfizer consumer assets; 28/03/2018 – New top 10!~ Elephants can’t jump? IDEA’s Mike Rea says some Big Pharma players are crushing old beliefs @ideapharma $AZN $PFE $NVS; 04/04/2018 – PFIZER INC – PRESCRIPTION DRUG USER FEE ACT (PDUFA) GOAL DATE FOR A DECISION BY FDA IS IN SEPTEMBER 2018; 29/05/2018 – Roche’s Tecentriq meets targets in lung cancer trial; 17/04/2018 – MERCK – SECOND PHASE 3 STUDY TO EVALUATE PCV-15 FOLLOWED BY PNEUMOCOCCAL VACCINE POLYVALENT GIVEN 8 WEEKS LATER IN ADULTS INFECTED WITH HIV; 21/04/2018 – DJ Pfizer Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PFE)

Hgk Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Centerpoint Energy (CNP) by 777.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hgk Asset Management Inc bought 188,437 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.75% . The institutional investor held 212,674 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.53 million, up from 24,237 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hgk Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Centerpoint Energy for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $29.05. About 1.62M shares traded. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) has risen 3.50% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.50% the S&P500. Some Historical CNP News: 23/04/2018 – CenterPoint to Buy U.S. Midwest Utility Vectren for $72 a Share; 04/05/2018 – CenterPoint Energy Profit Rises; 26/03/2018 – CenterPoint Energy launches 2017 Corporate Responsibility Report using GRI standards; 23/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-CENTERPOINT ENERGY INC CNP.N NEARS DEAL TO ACQUIRE VECTREN CORP VVC.N; 23/04/2018 – CenterPoint, Vectren Combined Co Expected to Have Electric and Natural Gas Delivery Ops in Eight States; 26/04/2018 – CenterPoint Energy reports 2018 annual shareholder meeting results; 08/05/2018 – Marathon Texas City, Texas refineries restoring production; 23/04/2018 – CenterPoint to Buy Vectren in $27b Valued Deal; 23/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-CenterPoint Energy nears deal to acquire Vectren; 02/04/2018 – CenterPoint Energy: 60-Mile Brazos Valley Connection Project Completed Ahead of Schedule

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Burney has invested 0.51% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Invsts Asset Mgmt Of Georgia Ga Adv holds 52,979 shares. Hallmark Cap Mngmt stated it has 1.6% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Mariner Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.49% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). 6,513 were reported by Towercrest Cap Mgmt. Verity Asset Mngmt invested in 16,500 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund stated it has 0.73% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Parsons Mgmt Ri reported 1.05% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). 10 has 3.17% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Stellar Cap Management Ltd Liability owns 11,941 shares. Windsor Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.33% or 16,588 shares. Salzhauer Michael accumulated 0.12% or 5,530 shares. Staley Cap Advisers Incorporated holds 1.07 million shares. Crossvault Management Ltd Liability Co reported 58,694 shares. Clarivest Asset Mngmt Ltd Com accumulated 0.01% or 8,707 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold CNP shares while 161 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 157 raised stakes. 365.34 million shares or 3.39% less from 378.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moore Mngmt Ltd Partnership reported 0.05% in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP). Commercial Bank Of The West holds 7,096 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Georgia-based Voya Invest Mgmt Llc has invested 0.07% in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP). Virginia Retirement Et Al has 1.13 million shares for 0.41% of their portfolio. Moreover, Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 0.13% invested in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP). Cullen Frost Bankers reported 18,724 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. First Hawaiian Fincl Bank has invested 0.05% in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP). Bkd Wealth Ltd Liability Company reported 0.04% of its portfolio in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP). 5,300 were accumulated by Westwood Holding Group Inc. Moreover, Wealthtrust Fairport Limited Liability Com has 0% invested in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) for 33 shares. Eqis Capital holds 0.04% or 15,561 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Holding has 55,158 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Private Advisor Gp Ltd Co reported 43,322 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board holds 0.23% or 360,286 shares in its portfolio. 575,523 are owned by Churchill Corp.

Hgk Asset Management Inc, which manages about $4.73 billion and $331.88M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Occidental Petroleu (NYSE:OXY) by 14,012 shares to 86,845 shares, valued at $5.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Unitedhealth Group (NYSE:UNH) by 1,231 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26,535 shares, and cut its stake in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP).