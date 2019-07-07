Centerpoint Energy (CNP) Stake Boosted by Ccm Investment Advisers Llc; First Quadrant LP Has Raised Silgan Holdings (SLGN) Stake by $1.73 Million

First Quadrant LP increased its stake in Silgan Holdings Inc (SLGN) by 225.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Quadrant LP bought 59,525 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.32% with the market. The institutional investor held 85,925 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.55M, up from 26,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Quadrant LP who had been investing in Silgan Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $31.53. About 338,787 shares traded. Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) has risen 10.02% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.59% the S&P500. Some Historical SLGN News: 16/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Packaging group SIG Combibloc seeks Zurich listing in autumn; 30/05/2018 – Silgan Announces Completion of Amendment to Senior Secured Credit Facility; 25/04/2018 – Silgan Holdings 1Q Net $45.7M; 25/04/2018 – SILGAN HOLDINGS INC SLGN.O REAFFIRMS FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR VIEW $2.03 TO $2.13; 25/04/2018 – Silgan Holdings Sees 2018 Adj EPS $2.03-Adj EPS $2.13; 25/04/2018 – SILGAN CONFIRMS FULL YEAR EARNINGS OUTLOOK; 25/04/2018 – Silgan Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Packager SIG Combibloc seeks Zurich listing in autumn; 16/03/2018 – SILGAN HOLDINGS INC – WILL FUND THE REDEMPTION WITH REVOLVING LOAN BORROWINGS UNDER ITS SENIOR SECURED CREDIT FACILITY AND CASH ON HAND; 14/03/2018 – Baseball News Source: Silgan Holdings Inc. $SLGN to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.10 Per Share

Ccm Investment Advisers Llc increased its stake in Centerpoint Energy (CNP) by 37.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ccm Investment Advisers Llc bought 86,429 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.36% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 314,384 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.65M, up from 227,955 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ccm Investment Advisers Llc who had been investing in Centerpoint Energy for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $29.44. About 3.58 million shares traded. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) has risen 11.06% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.63% the S&P500. Some Historical CNP News: 05/04/2018 – VVC: CenterPoint seen as leader in Vectren pursuit, Dealreporter; 23/04/2018 – CenterPoint Expects Annual Guidance Basis EPS Growth Target of 5 to 7 % in 2019 and 2020, Excluding One-Time Items; 04/05/2018 – CenterPoint Energy 1Q EPS 38c; 05/04/2018 – CenterPoint actively pursuing Vectren, sources say [20:49 BST05 Apr 2018] [Proprietary] []; 24/04/2018 – S&P PLACED CENTERPOINT ENERGY RESOURCES CORP. ON CREDIT WATCH ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘A-‘; 04/05/2018 – CENTERPOINT BOOSTS ENABLE 2018 NET INCOME FORECAST; 10/04/2018 – CENTERPOINT ENERGY INC CNP.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $29 FROM $28; 07/03/2018 – CNP: Centerpoint is “flaring down a natural gas pipeline” by the Good Earth garden center. All is ok!; 23/04/2018 – CenterPoint Energy Volume Jumps More Than Eight Times Average; 07/05/2018 – The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Notifies Investors of an Investigation into Vectren Corporation in Connection with the Sale of the Company to CenterPoint Energy, Inc. — VVC

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 14 investors sold SLGN shares while 54 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 70.62 million shares or 0.17% less from 70.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brandywine Glob Management Limited holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) for 343,141 shares. Aperio Llc has 15,184 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Wellington Management Grp Ltd Liability Partnership holds 3.60M shares. The New York-based Mackay Shields Ltd Com has invested 0.04% in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN). Moreover, Strs Ohio has 0% invested in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN). Clearbridge Invests Ltd Com reported 589,413 shares. 853,762 are held by Geode Management Limited Co. Magnetar Financial Ltd Liability reported 21,990 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Mason Street Advsrs Limited Liability Corp owns 0.03% invested in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) for 41,106 shares. Indexiq, a New York-based fund reported 53,629 shares. Hsbc Public Limited Co owns 23,773 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership reported 113,728 shares. Millennium Mgmt Limited Com accumulated 189,543 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) stated it has 0% in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN). Oppenheimer Asset Inc has invested 0% in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN).

First Quadrant L P, which manages about $16.82 billion and $1.31B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 13,286 shares to 31,700 shares, valued at $938,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 10,934 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 41,093 shares, and cut its stake in Chubb Ltd.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $122,880 activity.

