Centerpoint Energy (CNP) Shares Declined While Moore Capital Management LP Lowered Holding; Cantillon Capital Management Upped Its Holding in Aon Plc (AON) as Market Value Rose

Cantillon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Aon Plc (AON) by 11.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cantillon Capital Management Llc bought 148,883 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.70% . The hedge fund held 1.47 million shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $250.82 million, up from 1.32M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cantillon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Aon Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.54% or $4.73 during the last trading session, reaching $190.98. About 849,649 shares traded or 1.62% up from the average. Aon plc (NYSE:AON) has risen 31.98% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.98% the S&P500. Some Historical AON News: 06/03/2018 – MOVES-Aon names Mike Edwards as partner in UK risk settlement team; 13/03/2018 – Aon survey: falling employee engagement in Canada is a “wake-up call” for employers; 16/03/2018 – 12 Experts From Aon’s Assessment Solutions Will Present at SIOP 2018; 04/05/2018 – AON 1Q ADJ EPS $2.97, EST. $2.81; 08/03/2018 – Health insurer Cigna to buy Express Scripts for about $52 bln; 22/03/2018 – Price of D&O slipped over 8% last year: Aon; 04/05/2018 – Aon PLC 1Q Net $594M; 15/05/2018 – Aon Appoints Eric Andersen and Michael O’Connor as Co-Presidents of the Firm; 12/04/2018 – Secureworks Wins Aon’s Best Employer Award in Romania; 06/03/2018 – MOVES-State Street, Aon, HSBC, Moelis, Willis Towers Watson

Moore Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Centerpoint Energy Inc (CNP) by 37.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moore Capital Management Lp sold 30,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.75% . The hedge fund held 50,000 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.54M, down from 80,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moore Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Centerpoint Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $27.75. About 39,455 shares traded. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) has risen 3.50% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.50% the S&P500. Some Historical CNP News: 08/03/2018 – CENTERPOINT CEO SCOTT PROCHAZKA SPEAKS AT CERAWEEK EVENT; 22/04/2018 – DJ CenterPoint Energy Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CNP); 24/04/2018 – S&P PLACED CENTERPOINT ENERGY INC. ON CREDIT WATCH ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘A-‘; 05/04/2018 – CenterPoint actively pursuing Vectren, sources say [20:49 BST05 Apr 2018] [Proprietary] []; 04/05/2018 – CENTERPOINT ENERGY – QTRLY SHR $038; 10/04/2018 – CENTERPOINT ENERGY INC CNP.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $29 FROM $28; 24/04/2018 – Moody’s Changes Centerpoint Energy Inc. Rating Outlook To Negative; Ratings Affirmed; 04/05/2018 – CenterPoint Energy 1Q Adj EPS 55c; 23/04/2018 – CenterPoint agrees to acquire Vectren; 05/04/2018 – CenterPoint actively pursuing Vectren

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold CNP shares while 161 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 157 raised stakes. 365.34 million shares or 3.39% less from 378.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hightower Advisors Ltd reported 39,584 shares. Park Avenue Limited Liability Co invested in 16,235 shares. Pure Fincl Advisors owns 6,563 shares. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Com holds 1.72% or 3.74M shares. 1.88M are held by Wellington Grp Incorporated Llp. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc invested in 0% or 35,405 shares. Bluecrest Capital Mngmt has 0.04% invested in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP). Segall Bryant And Hamill Ltd reported 0.04% stake. Ls Investment Advsrs Lc stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP). Asset One Ltd holds 607,636 shares. 2.51 million are held by California Public Employees Retirement Systems. Central Comml Bank Co reported 0% in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP). Royal State Bank Of Canada has 0.05% invested in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP). Raymond James Associate holds 0.01% or 242,855 shares. Tompkins has 397 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

More notable recent CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “CenterPoint Energy’s Earnings Outlook – Benzinga” on August 06, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Plunging Interest Rates Have Utilities Back in the Spotlight: 4 Top Buys – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 08, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Barclays Upgrades CenterPoint Energy (CNP) to Overweight – StreetInsider.com” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “These 4 Measures Indicate That CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) Is Using Debt In A Risky Way – Yahoo Finance” published on July 31, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Only 3 Defensive Utility Stocks Are Considered Cheap With Big Upside – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: June 13, 2019.

Moore Capital Management Lp, which manages about $44.02 billion and $3.24 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 120,000 shares to 140,000 shares, valued at $37.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ptc Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PTCT) by 10,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 100,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Celanese Corp Del (NYSE:CE).

Cantillon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $12.49 billion and $9.41 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) by 17,964 shares to 3.54M shares, valued at $284.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc by 620 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 205,783 shares, and cut its stake in Equifax Inc (NYSE:EFX).