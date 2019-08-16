Centerpoint Energy (CNP) Shareholder Moody National Bank Trust Division Decreased Its Holding as Share Price Declined; Coca (KO) Stock Price Rose While Toronto Dominion Bank Boosted by $21.10 Million Its Stake

Moody National Bank Trust Division decreased its stake in Centerpoint Energy Inc (CNP) by 54.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moody National Bank Trust Division sold 31,367 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.75% . The institutional investor held 26,026 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $799,000, down from 57,393 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division who had been investing in Centerpoint Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.02B market cap company. The stock increased 1.23% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $27.91. About 1.70 million shares traded. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) has risen 3.50% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.50% the S&P500. Some Historical CNP News: 04/05/2018 – CENTERPOINT ENERGY CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 05/04/2018 – CENTERPOINT SEEN AS LEADING CONTENDER FOR VECTREN: DEALREPORTER; 04/05/2018 – CenterPoint Energy 1Q Net $165M; 10/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS – ON APRIL 25, CORPORATION GOT ORDER ISSUED BY MSHA AT ITS BEDROCK QUARRY IN CENTER POINT, TEXAS; 23/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-CenterPoint Energy nears deal to acquire Vectren; 23/04/2018 – CenterPoint Expects Annual Guidance Basis EPS Growth Target of 5 to 7 % in 2019 and 2020, Excluding One-Time Items; 07/03/2018 – CNP: Centerpoint is “flaring down a natural gas pipeline” by the Good Earth garden center. All is ok!; 04/05/2018 – CENTERPOINT ENERGY INC – FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018, TOTAL REVENUES WERE $3,155 MLN VS $2,735 MLN; 10/04/2018 – CENTERPOINT ENERGY INC CNP.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $29 FROM $28; 02/04/2018 – CenterPoint Energy: 60-Mile Brazos Valley Connection Project Completed Ahead of Schedule

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Coca (KO) by 18.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Toronto Dominion Bank bought 458,593 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 2.89 million shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $135.61M, up from 2.44 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank who had been investing in Coca for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $232.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.99% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $54.4. About 6.16M shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola beats expectations on top and bottom line, as Diet Coke returns to growth; 07/03/2018 – New York Post: Coca-Cola is getting boozy for the first time in 125 years; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CO – COMPANY IS ON TRACK TO DELIVER FULL YEAR TARGETS; 25/04/2018 – Hartford HLS Cuts Accenture, Buys More Coca-Cola; 30/05/2018 – Ben Shanley, Senior Vice President, National Foodservice Operations at Coca-Cola North America, Receives IFMA’s Distinguished F; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA SAYS ON TRACK TO DELIVER FULL YEAR TARGETS; 07/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS LOYALTY FACTOR ISN’T AS STRONG FOR COCA-COLA NOW; 21/04/2018 – DJ Coca-Cola Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KO); 15/05/2018 – Australia’s Coca-Cola Amatil says former AMP chair to leave board; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA STILL SEES FY COMPARABLE EPS +8% TO +10%

