Centerpoint Energy (CNP) Shareholder Mackay Shields Upped Position; Coca Cola Co (KO) Stock Value Declined While Capital City Trust Company Decreased Holding by $632,408

Capital City Trust Company decreased its stake in Coca Cola Co (KO) by 1.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital City Trust Company sold 13,748 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.23% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 868,506 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.70M, down from 882,254 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital City Trust Company who had been investing in Coca Cola Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $231.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.07% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $54.17. About 8.81 million shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 16.98% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.55% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 26/04/2018 – S&P Lowers All Coca-Cola Ratings, Including the Corporate Credit Rating One Notch to ‘A+’; 26/04/2018 – Board of Directors of The Coca-Cola Company Declares Quarterly Dividend; 08/05/2018 – PURECIRCLE LTD PURE.L – COCA-COLA STEVIA NO SUGAR WAS LAUNCHED IN NEW ZEALAND; 20/04/2018 – COCA-COLA ICECEK AS CCOLA.IS – WITHIN NEXT THREE YEARS, TOTAL INVESTMENT OF $250 MLN IN PAKISTAN HAS BEEN PLANNED; 25/04/2018 – Hartford HLS Cuts Accenture, Buys More Coca-Cola; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola’s Focus on Healthier Drinks Pays Off With Profit Beat; 07/03/2018 – Coca-Cola’s Move to Juice Up Sales in Japan: Add a Splash of Booze; 16/05/2018 – COCA-COLA AMATIL – SHAREHOLDERS ELECTED JORGE GARDUÑO, PRESIDENT OF COCA-COLA JAPAN, AS A NOMINEE DIRECTOR OF COCA-COLA CO ON COCA-COLA AMATIL BOARD; 09/03/2018 – Coca-Cola: Deal Would Complete Refranchising of Company-Owned Bottling Ops in North America; 10/05/2018 – Coca-Cola HBC 1Q Volumes Increased by 2.3%

Mackay Shields Llc increased its stake in Centerpoint Energy Inc (CNP) by 10.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mackay Shields Llc bought 74,857 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.36% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 764,319 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.47 million, up from 689,462 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mackay Shields Llc who had been investing in Centerpoint Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $28.8. About 2.34M shares traded. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) has risen 11.06% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.63% the S&P500. Some Historical CNP News: 23/04/2018 – Utility CenterPoint Energy to buy Vectren in $6 bln deal; 04/05/2018 – CenterPoint Energy Sees FY Adj EPS $1.50-Adj EPS $1.60; 29/05/2018 – CENTERPOINT ENERGY SAYS CO, JPMORGAN CHASE BANK, OTHERS ENTERED AMENDMENT TO AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 07/03/2018 – CNP: Centerpoint is “flaring down a natural gas pipeline” by the Good Earth garden center. All is ok!; 23/04/2018 – CenterPoint, Vectren: Scott Prochazka Will Serve as Pres and CEO of Combined Co; 19/05/2018 – CenterPoint Energy Non-Deal Roadshow Set By KBW for May. 23-24; 05/04/2018 – CenterPoint actively pursuing Vectren; 24/04/2018 – S&P PLACED CENTERPOINT ENERGY RESOURCES CORP. ON CREDIT WATCH ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘A-‘; 29/05/2018 – CENTERPOINT ENERGY INC – SECOND AMENDMENT WILL INCREASE AGGREGATE COMMITMENTS UNDER CREDIT AGREEMENT FROM $1.7 BLN TO $3.3 BLN; 08/05/2018 – Marathon Texas City, Texas refineries restoring production

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 61 investors sold KO shares while 585 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 2.77 billion shares or 0.80% less from 2.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parametric Port Limited accumulated 11.51M shares. Greatmark Inv Ptnrs owns 130,003 shares for 1.92% of their portfolio. North Star Inv Mgmt, Illinois-based fund reported 68,619 shares. Moreover, Murphy Mngmt has 0.86% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 120,941 shares. Burns J W & holds 0.82% or 71,469 shares in its portfolio. Timber Creek Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 0% stake. Wetherby Asset has 79,120 shares for 0.46% of their portfolio. Savant Capital Limited Co reported 29,095 shares or 0.26% of all its holdings. Tudor Invest Corporation Et Al accumulated 16,629 shares. Jefferies Gp Ltd Liability holds 210,420 shares. Maryland-based Founders Lc has invested 0.17% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Exane Derivatives stated it has 0% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Fukoku Mutual Life Ins owns 2.69% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 446,800 shares. Moreover, Bailard has 0.03% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 10,956 shares. Lincoln Capital Ltd Co invested in 2.19% or 96,662 shares.

Mackay Shields Llc, which manages about $81.03B and $13.79B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tpi Composites Inc by 35,800 shares to 18,955 shares, valued at $543,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lincoln Natl Corp Ind (NYSE:LNC) by 94,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 98,777 shares, and cut its stake in Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold CNP shares while 161 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 157 raised stakes. 365.34 million shares or 3.39% less from 378.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stifel stated it has 164,201 shares. The Ohio-based Victory Mgmt has invested 0.06% in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP). Sandy Spring Bancorporation owns 1,725 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Sun Life Fincl invested in 34,518 shares or 0.23% of the stock. Fiduciary Trust invested in 0.01% or 13,554 shares. Moreover, First Republic Invest Mngmt Inc has 0% invested in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) for 12,339 shares. Moreover, Wells Fargo Mn has 0.04% invested in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP). First Mercantile Tru holds 22,454 shares. Legal And General Group Inc Public Limited Com reported 0.08% of its portfolio in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP). Hsbc Holding Public Ltd holds 0.04% or 737,898 shares in its portfolio. Eqis Cap Mngmt Inc reported 15,561 shares stake. Moreover, Jane Street Gp Ltd Co has 0% invested in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) for 37,188 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi reported 0% in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP). Miller Howard Invs New York holds 2.25% or 2.66 million shares in its portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Co Ltd, a Japan-based fund reported 35,379 shares.