Centerpoint Energy (CNP) Shareholder Fifth Third Bancorp Cut Its Holding; Convergence Investment Partners Has Lifted Its Stake in Tech Data (TECD) as Shares Declined

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased its stake in Centerpoint Energy Inc (CNP) by 14.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fifth Third Bancorp sold 33,533 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.75% . The institutional investor held 195,926 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.02M, down from 229,459 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp who had been investing in Centerpoint Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.75B market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $27.69. About 4.36M shares traded or 1.95% up from the average. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) has risen 3.50% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.50% the S&P500. Some Historical CNP News: 23/04/2018 – CenterPoint to Buy Vectren in $27b Valued Deal; 24/04/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS CENTERPOINT ENERGY’S LONG-TERM IDR AT ‘BBB’; REVI; 02/04/2018 – CENTERPOINT ENERGY – TOTAL PROJECT CAPITAL COST IS APPROXIMATELY $285 MLN FOR BRAZOS VALLEY CONNECTION PROJECT; 23/04/2018 – Utility CenterPoint Energy to buy Vectren in $6 bln deal; 14/03/2018 – CenterPoint Energy earns three Edison Electric Institute awards for restoration efforts following Sealy Microburst, Hurricanes Harvey and lrma; 05/04/2018 – CenterPoint Energy encourages safety awareness during National Safe Digging Month; 29/05/2018 – CENTERPOINT ENERGY INC – SECOND AMENDMENT WILL INCREASE AGGREGATE COMMITMENTS UNDER CREDIT AGREEMENT FROM $1.7 BLN TO $3.3 BLN; 04/05/2018 – CenterPoint Energy 1Q EPS 38c; 07/03/2018 – CNP: Centerpoint is “flaring down a natural gas pipeline” by the Good Earth garden center. All is ok!; 08/05/2018 – Marathon Texas City, Texas refineries restoring production

Convergence Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Tech Data Corp (TECD) by 278.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Convergence Investment Partners Llc bought 13,742 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.19% . The institutional investor held 18,674 shares of the computer software & peripheral equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.91M, up from 4,932 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Convergence Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Tech Data Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.06% or $1.95 during the last trading session, reaching $92.73. About 686,612 shares traded or 110.68% up from the average. Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD) has risen 23.60% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.60% the S&P500. Some Historical TECD News: 15/05/2018 – Lyrical Asset Management Buys New 4.5% Position in Tech Data; 31/05/2018 – Tech Data 1Q EPS 87c; 20/03/2018 – Tampa Bay Bus: Exclusive: Inside the Tech Data boardroom, three directors change the look of leadership; 08/03/2018 – Tech Data Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/03/2018 – Tech Data Trading Activity Surges to More Than 16 Times Average; 08/05/2018 – iPass Partners with Tech Data to Improve Operational Efficiency and Quality of Service While Reducing Operating Expenses; 08/03/2018 – Tech Data 4Q Adj EPS $3.50; 02/04/2018 – Tech Data Earns Five-Star Ratings in CRN’s 2018 Partner Program Guide; 22/05/2018 – Tech Data Launches New Digital Platform to Enable Cisco Partners of the Future; 08/03/2018 – Tech Data 4Q EPS 3c

Analysts await CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.44 earnings per share, up 12.82% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.39 per share. CNP’s profit will be $218.49 million for 15.73 P/E if the $0.44 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual earnings per share reported by CenterPoint Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 25.71% EPS growth.

Fifth Third Bancorp, which manages about $15.58B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 20,877 shares to 160,419 shares, valued at $285.67 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Group (VIG) by 19,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 547,142 shares, and has risen its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.05 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1 in 2018Q4.