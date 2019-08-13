Centerpoint Energy (CNP) Shareholder Capital Research Global Investors Cut Position; Monarch Alternative Capital LP Has Decreased Caesars Entmt (CZR) Position by $16.08 Million

Monarch Alternative Capital Lp decreased its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (CZR) by 65.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monarch Alternative Capital Lp sold 2.01M shares as the company’s stock rose 30.11% . The hedge fund held 1.05M shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.13 million, down from 3.06M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monarch Alternative Capital Lp who had been investing in Caesars Entmt Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.86B market cap company. The stock increased 1.44% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $11.6. About 2.69 million shares traded. Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) has risen 7.64% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.64% the S&P500. Some Historical CZR News: 04/04/2018 – Chris Carey Advisors Named “Turnaround Consultant Of The Year”; 09/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment, VICI Properties Announce Letter of Intent for Asset Sale, Lease Amendments; 16/04/2018 – Gwen Stefani Fans Celebrate New Las Vegas Residency, Welcome Pop Icon With Elaborate Event At Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino; 14/05/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: US Supreme Court rules for New Jersey in state’s fight to legalize sports betting; $CZR, $MGM jumping; 07/03/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT – QTRLY NET INCOME WAS $2 BLN, DRIVEN BY TAX BENEFIT OF $2.03 BLN RELATING TO U.S. TAX REFORM; 25/04/2018 – CAESARS REPORTS DEVELOPMENT OF CAESARS PALACE LUXURY RESORT; 13/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT CORP – TO PROVIDE BRAND LICENSING, CONSULTING SERVICES FOR CASINO, TO BE NAMED HARRAH’S NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CASINO; 02/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment 1Q Loss $34M; 15/04/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Corp. to run its first non-gaming resorts in Dubai; 07/03/2018 – Caesars Entertainment 4Q EPS $2.48

Capital Research Global Investors decreased its stake in Centerpoint Energy Inc (CNP) by 42.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Research Global Investors sold 2.12 million shares as the company’s stock declined 5.75% . The institutional investor held 2.82M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $86.58M, down from 4.94 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Research Global Investors who had been investing in Centerpoint Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.06B market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $27.99. About 2.39 million shares traded. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) has risen 3.50% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.50% the S&P500. Some Historical CNP News: 26/04/2018 – CenterPoint Energy reports 2018 annual shareholder meeting results; 05/04/2018 – VVC: CenterPoint seen as leader in Vectren pursuit, Dealreporter; 02/04/2018 – CenterPoint Energy: 60-Mile Brazos Valley Connection Project Completed Ahead of Schedule; 10/04/2018 – CENTERPOINT ENERGY INC CNP.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $29 FROM $28; 29/05/2018 – CENTERPOINT ENERGY INC – SECOND AMENDMENT WILL INCREASE AGGREGATE COMMITMENTS UNDER CREDIT AGREEMENT FROM $1.7 BLN TO $3.3 BLN; 04/05/2018 – CENTERPOINT ENERGY 1Q REV. $3.16B, EST. $2.73B; 04/05/2018 – CENTERPOINT SEES COMBINED 2020 POTENTIAL EPS $1.76-$1.98; 23/04/2018 – CENTERPOINT EXPECTS TO MAINTAIN ANNUAL GUIDANCE; 04/05/2018 – CenterPoint Energy 1Q Adj EPS 55c; 23/04/2018 – CenterPoint, Vectren Transaction Anticipated to Be Funded by Combination of Equity and Debt

Monarch Alternative Capital Lp, which manages about $6.62B and $1.42B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 385,500 shares to 3.09 million shares, valued at $871.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Analysts Estimate Caesars Entertainment (CZR) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for – Nasdaq” on July 29, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “After Hours Most Active for Jul 30, 2019 : CZR, ATI, AMD, T, VALE, TWTR, GPRE, NYCB, STI, FISV, LAUR, QQQ – Nasdaq” published on July 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Caesars Entertainment (CZR) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Caesars Entertainment News: CZR Stock Pops on Takeover Developments – Nasdaq” published on June 07, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “A Caesars Entertainment Buyout Doesn’t Make Any Sense – Nasdaq” with publication date: February 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold CZR shares while 65 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 735.99 million shares or 11.35% more from 661.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiaa Cref Invest stated it has 1.42 million shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Summit Gp Ltd Liability has 0.05% invested in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) for 31,900 shares. Balyasny Asset Ltd Liability Company reported 0.11% stake. Bb&T owns 10,354 shares. Prudential owns 0% invested in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) for 338,902 shares. Lafitte Mgmt Lp holds 9.23% or 2.08 million shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) for 207,800 shares. Moreover, Thrivent For Lutherans has 0.01% invested in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Geode Management Ltd Liability Co reported 6.21 million shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System owns 598,869 shares. Artemis Mgmt Llp holds 15,038 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec owns 2.50M shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Long Pond Capital LP has invested 0.44% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Canada Pension Plan Invest Board invested in 141,600 shares. Arizona State Retirement Sys accumulated 418,642 shares or 0.04% of the stock.

Capital Research Global Investors, which manages about $315.45 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Electric Power Co Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 569,960 shares to 22.53M shares, valued at $1.89B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Caesars Entertainment Corp (NASDAQ:CZR) by 362,802 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11.91 million shares, and has risen its stake in Gaming And Leisure Properties Inc (Reit) (NASDAQ:GLPI).