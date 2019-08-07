Centerpoint Energy (CNP) Share Value Declined While Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The Trimmed Position; Investec Asset Management LTD Boosted Its Simon Property Group (SPG) Stake

Investec Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Simon Property Group Inc (SPG) by 2.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investec Asset Management Ltd bought 2,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.75% . The institutional investor held 138,700 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.27M, up from 135,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investec Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Simon Property Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $152.88. About 717,741 shares traded. Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) has declined 5.62% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.62% the S&P500. Some Historical SPG News: 20/03/2018 – Simon Property Group Announces Retirement Of Andrew Juster; 19/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Rtgs On Simon Property Group; Otlk Stable; 19/03/2018 – France’s Klepierre swoops on Hammerson before rival deal is sealed; 20/03/2018 – SIMON PROPERTY GROUP SAYS CFO ANDREW JUSTER TO RETIRE; 02/05/2018 – Daiwa Adds ASML, Exits Booking, Cuts Simon Property: 13F; 27/04/2018 – Simon Property Sees FY EPS $7.33-EPS $7.43; 17/05/2018 – MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL – ANNOUNCED PLANS TO OPEN AT LEAST FIVE NEW HOTELS AT SIMON SHOPPING CENTERS OVER NEXT SEVERAL YEARS; 21/05/2018 – Simon to Install Ultra-Fast Electric Vehicle Chargers at more than 30 Shopping Centers; 27/04/2018 – SIMON PROPERTY GROUP CALL ENDS; 27/04/2018 – Simon Property 1Q Rev $1.4B

Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The decreased its stake in Centerpoint Energy Inc (CNP) by 2.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The sold 46,597 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.75% . The institutional investor held 2.09 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $64.24 million, down from 2.14 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The who had been investing in Centerpoint Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.87% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $28.32. About 4.89 million shares traded or 5.48% up from the average. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) has risen 3.50% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.50% the S&P500. Some Historical CNP News: 04/05/2018 – CENTERPOINT SAYS ENABLE UNDERVALUED; WON’T SELL TO BUY VECTREN; 14/03/2018 – CenterPoint Energy earns three Edison Electric Institute awards for restoration efforts following Sealy Microburst, Hurricanes Harvey and lrma; 02/04/2018 – CenterPoint Energy: 60-Mile Brazos Valley Connection Project Completed Ahead of Schedule; 23/04/2018 – CenterPoint, Vectren See Merger Closing by 1Q of 2019; 23/04/2018 – CenterPoint Expects Annual Guidance Basis EPS Growth Target of 5 to 7 % in 2019 and 2020, Excluding One-Time Items; 04/05/2018 – CENTERPOINT ENERGY 1Q ADJ EPS 55C, EST. 44C; 12/03/2018 – 2018 Smart Grid Customer Education Symposium to Take Place at CenterPoint Energy in Houston; 24/04/2018 – S&PGR Puts CenterPoint Energy And Subs Rtgs On Watch Negative; 29/05/2018 – CENTERPOINT ENERGY INC – SECOND AMENDMENT WILL INCREASE AGGREGATE COMMITMENTS UNDER CREDIT AGREEMENT FROM $1.7 BLN TO $3.3 BLN; 04/05/2018 – CENTERPOINT ENERGY 1Q REV. $3.16B, EST. $2.73B

More important recent CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Only 3 Defensive Utility Stocks Are Considered Cheap With Big Upside – 24/7 Wall St.” on June 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com published article titled: “These 4 Measures Indicate That CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) Is Using Debt In A Risky Way – Yahoo Finance”, Benzinga.com published: “5 Utilities Stocks Moving In Friday’s After-Market Session – Benzinga” on August 03, 2019. More interesting news about CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) was released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Scheduled For August 7, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The, which manages about $92.43B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Aflac Inc (NYSE:AFL) by 46,105 shares to 803,082 shares, valued at $40.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Te Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) by 106,442 shares in the quarter, for a total of 460,171 shares, and has risen its stake in Chesapeake Energy Corp (NYSE:CHK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold CNP shares while 161 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 157 raised stakes. 365.34 million shares or 3.39% less from 378.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Us State Bank De holds 0.01% of its portfolio in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) for 86,928 shares. Nordea Investment Mngmt Ab reported 25,284 shares. Dupont Capital Mngmt Corp has 9,570 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers holds 840,051 shares. Rodgers Brothers stated it has 0.18% in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP). Focused Wealth Mngmt Incorporated holds 0.09% or 9,723 shares in its portfolio. Mckinley Capital Mgmt Llc Delaware, a Unknown-based fund reported 439,915 shares. Waverton Inv Mngmt Ltd owns 36,063 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Employees Retirement System Of Texas owns 19,000 shares. The New York-based Adirondack Tru has invested 0.13% in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP). Old Republic Corp holds 1% in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) or 1.21 million shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has 691,094 shares. 8,232 were reported by Petrus Com Lta. Cullen Frost Bankers holds 18,724 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Balyasny Asset Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 6,817 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Investec Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $25.24B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank Of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 830,545 shares to 12.88 million shares, valued at $355.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc by 85,452 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.53 million shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Msci Taiwan Etf.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.17, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold SPG shares while 197 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 285.92 million shares or 3.86% less from 297.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Acadian Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability stated it has 5,591 shares. Mason Street Ltd Liability Corporation owns 44,077 shares or 0.17% of their US portfolio. Arcadia Invest Mi holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) for 927 shares. Bb&T Secs Lc holds 108,204 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. 2,633 are owned by Cadence Capital Mgmt Limited Liability. Umb Savings Bank N A Mo accumulated 0.2% or 35,129 shares. Sageworth holds 27 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Enterprise Finance Service stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG). Intact Inv Mngmt has invested 0.25% in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG). Ameritas Inv Prtn reported 5,567 shares. Greenleaf Trust stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG). Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands holds 80,308 shares or 2.69% of its portfolio. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co owns 0% invested in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) for 43 shares. Moors Cabot owns 1,944 shares. American Natl Insurance Company Tx holds 0.13% or 13,172 shares.

