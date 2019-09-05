Centerpoint Energy (CNP) Share Value Declined While Deprince Race & Zollo Has Decreased Its Stake by $4.50 Million; Marshall & Sullivan Decreased Mastercard (MA) Stake by $373,415 as Market Value Rose

Marshall & Sullivan Inc decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 7.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marshall & Sullivan Inc sold 1,589 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 20,199 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.76M, down from 21,788 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $295.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.90% or $5.45 during the last trading session, reaching $291.55. About 2.43M shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 03/05/2018 – A drop in customers buying cryptocurrencies with a credit card slightly dampened Mastercard’s first-quarter results, the company said on an earnings call this week; 26/04/2018 – IFC and Mastercard Expand Partnership to Drive Greater Financial Inclusion in Emerging Markets; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Gross Dollar Volume 14%; 16/04/2018 – MOVES-Mastercard taps former U.S. trade representative as strategic growth president; 07/03/2018 – MASTERCARD TO INTEGRATE ITS PHYSICAL & DIGITAL PAYMENTS TEAMS; 03/05/2018 – Mastercard blames cryptocurrencies for slight drop in first-quarter growth; 25/03/2018 – Move Over, Mastercard. Upstarts Gain in Hot India Payments Space; 02/05/2018 – MASTERCARD 1Q ADJ EPS $1.50, EST. $1.24; 15/05/2018 – TEMASEK HOLDINGS (PRIVATE) LTD – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 02/04/2018 – Mastercard Names Choon Phong Goh to Board of Directors

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc decreased its stake in Centerpoint Energy Inc (CNP) by 21.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc sold 150,048 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.75% . The institutional investor held 536,879 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.48M, down from 686,927 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc who had been investing in Centerpoint Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $28.05. About 2.44 million shares traded. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) has risen 3.50% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.50% the S&P500. Some Historical CNP News: 26/03/2018 – CenterPoint Energy launches 2017 Corporate Responsibility Report using GRI standards; 04/05/2018 – CenterPoint Energy Sees FY Adj EPS $1.50-Adj EPS $1.60; 24/04/2018 – CENTERPOINT AND VECTREN MERGER CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 04/05/2018 – CenterPoint Energy 1Q Net $165M; 05/04/2018 – CENTERPOINT SEEN AS LEADING CONTENDER FOR VECTREN: DEALREPORTER; 04/05/2018 – CenterPoint Energy 1Q Rev $3.16B; 04/05/2018 – CENTERPOINT ENERGY 1Q ADJ EPS 55C, EST. 44C; 02/04/2018 – CENTERPOINT ENERGY – TOTAL PROJECT CAPITAL COST IS APPROXIMATELY $285 MLN FOR BRAZOS VALLEY CONNECTION PROJECT; 29/05/2018 – CENTERPOINT ENERGY INC – SECOND AMENDMENT WILL INCREASE AGGREGATE COMMITMENTS UNDER CREDIT AGREEMENT FROM $1.7 BLN TO $3.3 BLN; 05/04/2018 – VVC: CenterPoint seen as leader in Vectren pursuit, Dealreporter

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 8 sales for $42.91 million activity. 1,500 shares valued at $413,560 were bought by Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon on Wednesday, July 31. The insider DAVIS RICHARD K bought 1,735 shares worth $468,603.

More notable recent Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Like Mastercard Incorporatedâ€™s (NYSE:MA) High Return On Capital Employed? – Yahoo Finance” on August 21, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Do Directors Own Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s What Mastercard Incorporated’s (NYSE:MA) P/E Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” on May 20, 2019. More interesting news about Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Mastercard begins halting card service in Venezuela – Seeking Alpha” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Mastercard: The Dip Represents A Potential Buying Opportunity – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Marshall & Sullivan Inc, which manages about $278.30M and $136.01 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Series Trust (KBE) by 19,308 shares to 222,643 shares, valued at $9.30 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $2.02 earnings per share, up 13.48% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.78 per share. MA’s profit will be $2.05B for 36.08 P/E if the $2.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual earnings per share reported by Mastercard Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.88% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Apg Asset Mngmt Nv invested in 0.8% or 2.07 million shares. Highlander Management Ltd holds 0.04% or 300 shares in its portfolio. Wendell David holds 5.68% or 154,970 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, First Corp In has 0.15% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 856 shares. Braun Stacey holds 104,685 shares or 1.64% of its portfolio. Prudential Pcl stated it has 0.19% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). D E Shaw & invested in 563,512 shares. Hillsdale Investment Mgmt Incorporated holds 670 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Cohen And Steers Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Waters Parkerson And Com Ltd Llc accumulated 1,110 shares. Smithfield Trust Company invested in 9,894 shares. Guyasuta Invest Advsr Inc holds 186,056 shares. New York-based Kepos Capital Ltd Partnership has invested 0.46% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Park Avenue Securities Ltd Liability Com reported 20,292 shares or 0.27% of all its holdings. Atria Investments Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 39,447 shares or 0.39% of all its holdings.

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc, which manages about $8.52B and $3.65B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries N (NYSE:LYB) by 5,080 shares to 178,283 shares, valued at $14.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cohen & Steers Inc (NYSE:CNS) by 102,678 shares in the quarter, for a total of 141,990 shares, and has risen its stake in Plantronics Inc New (NYSE:PLT).

Analysts await CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.44 earnings per share, up 12.82% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.39 per share. CNP’s profit will be $220.94M for 15.94 P/E if the $0.44 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual earnings per share reported by CenterPoint Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 25.71% EPS growth.