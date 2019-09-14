Centerpoint Energy (CNP) Position Held by Goelzer Investment Management Inc; Cohu Com (COHU) Stake Lifted by Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc

Goelzer Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Centerpoint Energy Inc (CNP) by 134.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goelzer Investment Management Inc bought 17,837 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.75% . The institutional investor held 31,087 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $890,000, up from 13,250 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Centerpoint Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $29.85. About 3.26M shares traded. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) has risen 3.50% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.50% the S&P500. Some Historical CNP News: 23/04/2018 – CenterPoint Energy to Buy Vectren for About $6 Billion; 04/05/2018 – CenterPoint Energy 1Q Rev $3.16B; 12/03/2018 – 2018 Smart Grid Customer Education Symposium to Take Place at CenterPoint Energy in Houston; 14/03/2018 – CenterPoint Energy earns three Edison Electric Institute awards for restoration efforts following Sealy Microburst, Hurricanes; 04/05/2018 – CenterPoint Energy Sees FY Adj EPS $1.50-Adj EPS $1.60; 10/04/2018 – CENTERPOINT ENERGY INC CNP.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $29 FROM $28; 24/04/2018 – CENTERPOINT SEES VECTREN BUY ‘MODEST’ ADD TO EARNINGS BY 2020; 10/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS SAYS NO ONE WAS INJURED IN CITED INCIDENT AT ITS BEDROCK QUARRY IN CENTER POINT, TEXAS – SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – CenterPoint Energy reports 2018 annual shareholder meeting results; 23/04/2018 – CenterPoint to Buy U.S. Midwest Utility Vectren for $72 a Share

Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc increased its stake in Cohu Inc Com (COHU) by 30.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc bought 146,808 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.20% . The hedge fund held 631,825 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.75 million, up from 485,017 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc who had been investing in Cohu Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $590.96M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $14.38. About 254,072 shares traded. Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) has declined 39.24% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.24% the S&P500. Some Historical COHU News: 18/05/2018 – Cohu Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Chip testing firm Cohu to buy Xcerra for about $796 mln; 08/05/2018 – Cohu: Xcerra Shareholders Expected to Own About 30% of Combined Company Upon Closing; 08/05/2018 – COHU XCERRA HOLDERS ENTITLED TO GET $9.00 CASH, 0.2109/SHR; 08/05/2018 – Cohu: Xcerra Deal Expected to Close in 2H18 Subject to Customary Approvals, Including by Shareholders of Both Companies; 21/03/2018 Cohu Increases First Quarter Guidance and Announces Acceptance of New Eclipse XTA Handler by Large Korean Customer; 08/05/2018 – XCERRA CORP – IF DEAL TERMINATED UNDER SOME CONDITIONS, COHU WILL BE REQUIRED TO PAY CO A TERMINATION FEE OF $45 MLN; 08/05/2018 – Cohu, Xcerra Boards Have Unanimously Approved Deal; 21/03/2018 – RPT-COHU INCREASES FIRST QUARTER GUIDANCE AND ANNOUNCES ACCEPTANCE OF NEW ECLIPSE XTA HANDLER BY LARGE KOREAN CUSTOMER; 08/05/2018 – COHU INC COHU.O – TRANSACTION VALUES XCERRA AT $13.92 PER SHARE, OR APPROXIMATELY $796 MLN IN EQUITY VALUE

Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc, which manages about $9.47 billion and $6.62B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cvr Energy Inc Com (NYSE:CVI) by 159,160 shares to 161,230 shares, valued at $8.06M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc Cl C by 4,385 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 70,719 shares, and cut its stake in Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.3 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.02, from 1.32 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 25 investors sold COHU shares while 28 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 36.02 million shares or 0.76% less from 36.29 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lsv Asset Mngmt holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) for 540,714 shares. 56,641 are held by Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans invested in 86,095 shares. Wellington Mgmt Grp Llp holds 0.01% or 3.71 million shares. 1,234 are held by Ls Inv Advsr Limited Company. Edge Wealth Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU). Brinker Cap has 0.03% invested in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU). State Common Retirement Fund reported 0% of its portfolio in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU). Pnc invested 0% in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU). Tower Rech Limited Liability Co (Trc) has 948 shares. Cornerstone Advsrs Inc invested in 0% or 42 shares. 9,499 are held by Sg Americas Limited Liability Company. Morgan Stanley, a New York-based fund reported 180,046 shares. State Street Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) for 1.31M shares. Rhumbline Advisers reported 122,741 shares.

More notable recent Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Cohu gains after bullish start – Seeking Alpha” on September 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Cohu (COHU) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Cohu Shares Are Very Attractive – Seeking Alpha” on May 15, 2019. More interesting news about Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Cohu Q1 Earnings Preview – Benzinga” published on May 06, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For September 5, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $96,610 activity.

More notable recent CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Many CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Shares Have Insiders Sold, In The Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” on May 10, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Vectren Energy Delivery of Ohio receives approval to adjust delivery prices and recover costs associated with pipeline safety and reliability – GlobeNewswire” published on August 28, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “These 4 Measures Indicate That CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) Is Using Debt In A Risky Way – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is CenterPoint Energy, Inc.’s (NYSE:CNP) 4.5% ROE Worse Than Average? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why CenterPoint Energy, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:CNP) Return On Capital Employed Might Be A Concern – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.18, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 39 investors sold CNP shares while 172 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 146 raised stakes. 371.08 million shares or 1.57% more from 365.34 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Etrade Mngmt Ltd holds 21,742 shares. Advisor Prtnrs Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.04% of its portfolio in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP). Sandy Spring Fincl Bank has invested 0% of its portfolio in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP). Riverhead Lc has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP). 3.74 million were accumulated by Duff And Phelps Invest. 20,330 are owned by Marshall Wace Llp. Gradient Invs Ltd Co has 0.43% invested in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP). State Of Wisconsin Invest Board owns 465,563 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Massachusetts-based Rampart Inv Commerce Limited Liability Company has invested 0.14% in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP). Price T Rowe Associate Inc Md accumulated 0% or 937,589 shares. Monroe Bancorp And Tru Mi has 0.2% invested in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) for 21,296 shares. Dupont Cap Mgmt holds 0.01% or 12,470 shares. Bridgeway Cap Inc stated it has 0.61% in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP). Massachusetts Ser Ma invested 0.09% of its portfolio in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP). Invesco Limited invested in 9.04M shares.