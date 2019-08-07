Centerpoint Energy (CNP) Market Valuation Declined While Gradient Investments Has Cut Holding; Stadium Capital Management Holding in Town Sports International Holdings (CLUB) Lifted by $1.60 Million as Stock Value Declined

Stadium Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Town Sports International Holdings Inc (CLUB) by 17.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stadium Capital Management Llc bought 399,280 shares as the company’s stock declined 57.26% . The hedge fund held 2.71M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.88M, up from 2.31 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stadium Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Town Sports International Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.76M market cap company. The stock decreased 4.26% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $1.35. About 31,586 shares traded. Town Sports International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLUB) has declined 85.46% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 85.46% the S&P500. Some Historical CLUB News: 26/04/2018 – TOWN SPORTS INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS INC QTRLY SHR $0.04; 04/05/2018 – Boston Sports Clubs Announces Partnership with KIND Healthy Snacks in Support of Nurses; 26/04/2018 – TOWN SPORTS INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS INC QTRLY REV $107.1 MLN VS $99.1 MLN; 26/04/2018 – Town Sports International 1Q EPS 4c; 26/04/2018 – Town Sports International 1Q Rev $107.1M; 16/04/2018 – S&P REVISES TOWN SPORTS INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS INC. TO RATING ‘B-‘ FROM ‘CCC+’; 21/03/2018 S&P PLACED TOWN SPORTS INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS INC. ON CREDIT WATCH ‘POSITIVE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘CCC+’; 21/03/2018 – S&P: Town Sports International Watch Reflects Improved Operating Performance; 21/03/2018 – S&PGR: Town Sports Intl Hldgs Ratings Placed On Watch Positive; 22/04/2018 – DJ Town Sports International Holdings , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CLUB)

Gradient Investments Llc decreased its stake in Centerpoint Energy Inc (CNP) by 22.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gradient Investments Llc sold 74,346 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.75% . The institutional investor held 258,974 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.95M, down from 333,320 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gradient Investments Llc who had been investing in Centerpoint Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.70% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $28.37. About 4.47M shares traded. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) has risen 3.50% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.50% the S&P500. Some Historical CNP News: 29/05/2018 – CENTERPOINT ENERGY SAYS CO, JPMORGAN CHASE BANK, OTHERS ENTERED AMENDMENT TO AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 23/04/2018 – Utility CenterPoint Energy to buy Vectren in $6 bln deal; 04/05/2018 – CENTERPOINT – ANTICIPATES ACHIEVING HIGH END OF ITS $1.50 – $1.60 2018 EPS GUIDANCE RANGE, EXCLUDING ONE-TIME COSTS ASSOCIATED WITH VECTREN MERGER; 29/05/2018 – CENTERPOINT ENERGY INC – SECOND AMENDMENT WILL INCREASE AGGREGATE COMMITMENTS UNDER CREDIT AGREEMENT FROM $1.7 BLN TO $3.3 BLN; 16/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Four CenterPoint U.S. Utility Tariff Bond Transactions; 23/04/2018 – CenterPoint Energy To Buy Vectren For $72 A Share — MarketWatch; 23/04/2018 – Vectren to Become a CenterPoint Energy Co. With Combined Co’s Natural Gas Utilities Ops and Indiana Electric Operation to Headquartered in Evansville, Ind; 05/03/2018 MFS Utilities Fund Adds CenterPoint Energy, Exits Calpine; 24/04/2018 – CENTERPOINT SEES VECTREN BUY ‘MODEST’ ADD TO EARNINGS BY 2020; 24/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms CenterPoint Energy’s Long-Term IDR at ‘BBB’; Revises Outlook to Stable from Positive

Gradient Investments Llc, which manages about $696.72M and $1.55 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Index Shs Fds (GMM) by 389,323 shares to 1.20M shares, valued at $43.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 1,866 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2,495 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold CNP shares while 161 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 157 raised stakes. 365.34 million shares or 3.39% less from 378.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 2.10 million were reported by Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Hldg. Nordea Management owns 25,284 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 220 were accumulated by Jnba Fincl Advsr. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi holds 0% of its portfolio in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) for 15,134 shares. Hsbc Public Ltd Co accumulated 737,898 shares. Cibc Mkts Corp holds 0.02% of its portfolio in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) for 66,368 shares. Voya Investment holds 0.07% or 963,593 shares. Quantbot Technology Lp reported 0% in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP). First Quadrant Lp Ca reported 0.61% in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP). Moreover, Sg Americas Lc has 0.04% invested in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP). Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership has 15,474 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moore Cap Mgmt Limited Partnership holds 50,000 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Stevens Capital Mngmt LP owns 295,812 shares. Global Invsts accumulated 2.82 million shares. 85,049 were accumulated by Cornercap Inv Counsel.

More recent CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “5 Utilities Stocks Moving In Friday’s After-Market Session – Benzinga” on August 03, 2019. Also 247Wallst.com published the news titled: “Only 3 Defensive Utility Stocks Are Considered Cheap With Big Upside – 24/7 Wall St.” on June 13, 2019. Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “These 4 Measures Indicate That CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) Is Using Debt In A Risky Way – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 31, 2019 was also an interesting one.

Since March 15, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.10 million activity.

More notable recent Town Sports International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLUB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Things to Know Ahead of Spectrum Brands’ (SPB) Q3 Earnings – Nasdaq” on August 01, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “3 Reasons Disney Will Never Buy Activision Blizzard – Nasdaq” published on July 26, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Kellogg Baby Shark Cereal to Hit Grocery Store Shelves – Nasdaq” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Town Sports International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLUB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Sberbank, Mail.ru to set up Yandex.Taxi rival as Russia’s internet booms – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “TrueCar to Announce Second Quarter Financial Results on August 8 – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 19, 2019.