Centerpoint Energy (CNP) Holding Held by Strs Ohio; Eastern Bank Increased Holding in Abbott Laboratories (ABT) by $341,280 as Stock Price Rose

Eastern Bank increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories Inc (ABT) by 1.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eastern Bank bought 4,320 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.62% . The institutional investor held 245,038 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.59 million, up from 240,718 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eastern Bank who had been investing in Abbott Laboratories Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $149.73B market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $85.32. About 3.63 million shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 33.65% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 23/05/2018 – Abbott’s Investigational Tendyne™ Device for Mitral Valve Replacement Demonstrates Positive Outcomes at 30 Days in Global Stu; 15/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Abbott India for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 05/04/2018 – ABBOTT SAYS ISS REPORT INCORRECT, UNRELIABLE; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 59C, EST. 58C; 19/03/2018 – Economic Times: Former Novartis India Head Jawed Zia may Join Abbott; 28/03/2018 – Abbott and Bigfoot previously agreed to integrate Abbott’s new continuous glucose monitor, FreeStyle Libre, with Bigfoot’s insulin delivery systems; 18/04/2018 – Abbott Labs Sees 2Q EPS Cont Ops 33c-35c; 05/04/2018 – FDA: Abbott Perclose ProGlide Suture-Mediated Closure System – P960043/S097; 28/03/2018 – Abbott invests in diabetes care start-up; 11/04/2018 – ABBOTT BEGINS OCT STUDY IN CORONARY ARTERY DISEASE WITH STENT

Strs Ohio increased its stake in Centerpoint Energy Inc (CNP) by 6.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strs Ohio bought 98,272 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.75% . The institutional investor held 1.52M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $46.79M, up from 1.43 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strs Ohio who had been investing in Centerpoint Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.72B market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $27.69. About 4.36 million shares traded or 1.95% up from the average. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) has risen 3.50% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.50% the S&P500. Some Historical CNP News: 29/05/2018 – CENTERPOINT ENERGY INC – SECOND AMENDMENT WILL INCREASE AGGREGATE COMMITMENTS UNDER CREDIT AGREEMENT FROM $1.7 BLN TO $3.3 BLN; 24/04/2018 – S&P PLACED CENTERPOINT ENERGY HOUSTON ELECTRIC LLC ON CREDIT WATCH ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘A-‘; 24/04/2018 – WeissLaw LLP Investigates Vectren Corporation Acquisition; 24/04/2018 – S&PGR Puts CenterPoint Energy And Subs Rtgs On Watch Negative; 02/04/2018 – CenterPoint Energy announces completion of critical electric transmission line; 07/03/2018 – CNP: Centerpoint is “flaring down a natural gas pipeline” by the Good Earth garden center. All is ok!; 20/04/2018 – CenterPoint Energy Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – CENTERPOINT ENERGY INC CNP.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $29 FROM $28; 05/04/2018 – CenterPoint Energy encourages safety awareness during National Safe Digging Month; 14/03/2018 – CenterPoint Energy earns three Edison Electric Institute awards for restoration efforts following Sealy Microburst, Hurricanes

