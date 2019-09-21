Centerpoint Energy (CNP) Holder Johnson Financial Group Trimmed Its Position by $528,360 as Market Valuation Declined; As American Finl Group Ohio (AFG) Market Valuation Rose, Wealthquest Has Cut Stake by $5.08 Million

Wealthquest Corp decreased its stake in American Finl Group Inc Ohio (AFG) by 12.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wealthquest Corp sold 49,797 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.85% . The institutional investor held 343,365 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $35.18M, down from 393,162 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wealthquest Corp who had been investing in American Finl Group Inc Ohio for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.86% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $107.76. About 437,685 shares traded or 19.00% up from the average. American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) has declined 5.67% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.67% the S&P500. Some Historical AFG News: 02/05/2018 – American Fincl Group Declares Special Cash Dividend of $1.50/Shr; 30/05/2018 – American Financial at Morgan Stanley Conference Jun 12; 09/04/2018 – Financial 15 Split Corp. Announces Exchange Offering a High Quality Portfolio Consisting of 15 North American Financial Service

Johnson Financial Group Inc decreased its stake in Centerpoint Energy Inc (CNP) by 79.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Johnson Financial Group Inc sold 18,870 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.75% . The institutional investor held 4,975 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $142,000, down from 23,845 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Centerpoint Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $30.33. About 5.18 million shares traded or 18.21% up from the average. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) has risen 3.50% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.50% the S&P500. Some Historical CNP News: 04/05/2018 – CENTERPOINT – ANTICIPATES ACHIEVING HIGH END OF ITS $1.50 – $1.60 2018 EPS GUIDANCE RANGE, EXCLUDING ONE-TIME COSTS ASSOCIATED WITH VECTREN MERGER; 04/05/2018 – CENTERPOINT ENERGY – ON A GUIDANCE BASIS, FIRST QUARTER 2018 EARNINGS WERE $0.55 PER DILUTED SHARE; 24/04/2018 – WeissLaw LLP Investigates Vectren Corporation Acquisition; 02/04/2018 – CenterPoint Energy announces completion of critical electric transmission line; 04/05/2018 – CENTERPOINT ENERGY INC – FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018, TOTAL REVENUES WERE $3,155 MLN VS $2,735 MLN; 07/03/2018 – CNP: Centerpoint is “flaring down a natural gas pipeline” by the Good Earth garden center. All is ok!; 23/04/2018 – CenterPoint Energy To Buy Vectren For $72 A Share — MarketWatch; 24/04/2018 – Moody’s Changes Centerpoint Energy Inc. Rating Outlook To Negative; Ratings Affirmed; 23/04/2018 – CenterPoint Energy to buy Vectren in $8bn natural gas deal; 23/04/2018 – CENTERPOINT EXPECTS TO MAINTAIN ANNUAL GUIDANCE

Johnson Financial Group Inc, which manages about $8.40B and $1.12B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 13,471 shares to 176,052 shares, valued at $7.63M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tjx Cos Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 10,061 shares in the quarter, for a total of 19,140 shares, and has risen its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Analysts await CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.44 earnings per share, up 12.82% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.39 per share. CNP’s profit will be $221.49M for 17.23 P/E if the $0.44 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual earnings per share reported by CenterPoint Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 25.71% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.18, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 39 investors sold CNP shares while 172 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 146 raised stakes. 371.08 million shares or 1.57% more from 365.34 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wealthtrust Axiom has 11,683 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Mariner invested in 0.02% or 62,749 shares. Swiss Natl Bank invested 0.05% in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP). Bridgeway owns 1.66M shares. Moreover, Piedmont Invest Advisors has 0.01% invested in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) for 7,419 shares. Citadel Advsr Limited Liability Corporation reported 7.22M shares stake. Goelzer Invest Management has invested 0.08% in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP). Numerixs Inv reported 20,200 shares stake. Apg Asset Nv invested in 0.06% or 1.41M shares. First Republic Invest Management Inc invested in 0% or 11,952 shares. California Employees Retirement Systems reported 2.87M shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt invested in 6,709 shares. Royal Bancorporation Of Canada accumulated 2.57M shares or 0.03% of the stock. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al holds 0.01% or 11,219 shares. M&T Bancorp Corporation holds 0.01% in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) or 56,155 shares.

Analysts await American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.95 EPS, down 10.96% or $0.24 from last year’s $2.19 per share. AFG’s profit will be $175.38 million for 13.82 P/E if the $1.95 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.12 actual EPS reported by American Financial Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.02% negative EPS growth.

Wealthquest Corp, which manages about $603.25M and $264.66 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3,606 shares to 17,579 shares, valued at $3.48 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IJH) by 3,746 shares in the quarter, for a total of 116,005 shares, and has risen its stake in Wisdomtree Tr (USFR).