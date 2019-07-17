Centerpoint Energy (CNP) Holder Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co Decreased Its Position; Home Depot (HD) Stock Rose While Roffman Miller Associates Has Boosted Position by $595,347

Roffman Miller Associates Inc increased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 1.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roffman Miller Associates Inc bought 3,117 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% with the market. The institutional investor held 163,743 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.42M, up from 160,626 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $239.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $217.26. About 2.21 million shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 0.36% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.07% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 24/04/2018 – WFSB Channel 3: BREAKING: Two Dallas police officers were shot and critically wounded at a Home Depot. Follow updates on the; 08/03/2018 – USA TODAY Money: Exclusive: Home Depot to donate $50M to train construction workers, address severe shortage; 19/04/2018 – PPG and The Home Depot Expand Partnership with Launch of OLYMPIC Stain Products; 22/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Looking for details on the path of interest rate hikes; 12/03/2018 – Lawsuit saying Home Depot tricks buyers of 4X4 lumber is deep-sixed; 24/04/2018 – WFAA: #Breaking: An officer-involved shooting has been reported at a Home Depot store in northeast Dallas; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot Reaffirms FY18 Guidance; 18/04/2018 – Home Depot: Hiring to Support Initiatives Related to $11.1B, Three-Year Strategic Investment Plan; 08/03/2018 – The Home Depot Foundation Commits $50 Million to Skilled Trades Training; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot 1Q-End Cash, Cash Equivalents $3.6B

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co decreased its stake in Centerpoint Energy (CNP) by 2.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co sold 97,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.36% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 3.74 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $114.74M, down from 3.83 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co who had been investing in Centerpoint Energy for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $28.9. About 3.74 million shares traded. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) has risen 11.06% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.63% the S&P500. Some Historical CNP News: 26/03/2018 – CenterPoint Energy launches 2017 Corporate Responsibility Report using GRI standards; 24/04/2018 – S&PGR Puts CenterPoint Energy And Subs Rtgs On Watch Negative; 13/03/2018 – Vectren draws three suitors in second round; 23/04/2018 – CenterPoint Expects Annual Guidance Basis EPS Growth Target of 5 to 7 % in 2019 and 2020, Excluding One-Time Items; 23/04/2018 – CENTERPOINT ENERGY & VECTREN TO MERGE; 04/05/2018 – CENTERPOINT ENERGY INC CNP.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.55 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 22/04/2018 – DJ CenterPoint Energy Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CNP); 05/04/2018 – VVC: CenterPoint seen as leader in Vectren pursuit, Dealreporter; 04/05/2018 – CENTERPOINT ENERGY – QTRLY SHR $038; 10/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS SAYS NO ONE WAS INJURED IN CITED INCIDENT AT ITS BEDROCK QUARRY IN CENTER POINT, TEXAS – SEC FILING

Analysts await CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) to report earnings on August, 7 before the open. They expect $0.33 earnings per share, up 10.00% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.3 per share. CNP’s profit will be $165.72 million for 21.89 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.46 actual earnings per share reported by CenterPoint Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -28.26% negative EPS growth.

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co, which manages about $9.24B and $6.65B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Usa Compression Pa (NYSE:USAC) by 55,000 shares to 275,000 shares, valued at $4.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 210,690 shares in the quarter, for a total of 789,783 shares, and has risen its stake in Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $122,880 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold CNP shares while 161 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 157 raised stakes. 365.34 million shares or 3.39% less from 378.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Ontario – Canada-based Comml Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0.04% in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP). Cullen Frost Bankers reported 0.02% stake. Tower Research Ltd Liability (Trc) holds 0.03% in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) or 17,038 shares. Magnetar Finance Limited Liability Corporation has 0.02% invested in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) for 30,842 shares. Gabelli Funds Ltd accumulated 94,000 shares. Rampart Investment Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 43,542 shares. Los Angeles Capital Mgmt And Equity Rech accumulated 250,026 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Eaton Vance Mngmt reported 0% of its portfolio in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP). Kbc Group Nv holds 0.01% of its portfolio in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) for 42,614 shares. Westpac Corp has 62,295 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 654 are owned by Optimum Invest Advsr. Moreover, Mairs has 0% invested in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) for 6,798 shares. Macquarie Ltd reported 131,361 shares. Fiduciary Tru has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP). Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas stated it has 1.21 million shares or 0.32% of all its holdings.

