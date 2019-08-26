Centerpoint Energy (CNP) Holder Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co Has Lowered Its Holding by $2.91 Million; Apple (AAPL) Stock Rose While Wealthtrust Fairport Boosted Its Holding

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co decreased its stake in Centerpoint Energy (CNP) by 2.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co sold 97,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.75% . The institutional investor held 3.74 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $114.74 million, down from 3.83M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co who had been investing in Centerpoint Energy for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.14% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $27.42. About 2.82 million shares traded. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) has risen 3.50% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.50% the S&P500. Some Historical CNP News: 23/04/2018 – CenterPoint Energy Volume Jumps More Than Eight Times Average; 23/04/2018 – Lester Shen: Exclusive: CenterPoint Energy Nears Deal to Acquire Vectren-Sources – The New York Times; 24/04/2018 – Moody’s Changes Centerpoint Energy Inc. Rating Outlook To Negative; Ratings Affirmed; 07/03/2018 – CNP: Centerpoint is “flaring down a natural gas pipeline” by the Good Earth garden center. All is ok!; 22/04/2018 – DJ CenterPoint Energy Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CNP); 10/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS SAYS NO ONE WAS INJURED IN CITED INCIDENT AT ITS BEDROCK QUARRY IN CENTER POINT, TEXAS – SEC FILING; 23/04/2018 – CENTERPOINT EXPECTS TO MAINTAIN ANNUAL GUIDANCE; 04/05/2018 – CenterPoint Energy 1Q EPS 38c; 04/05/2018 – CENTERPOINT ENERGY CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 26/04/2018 – CenterPoint Energy reports 2018 annual shareholder meeting results

Wealthtrust Fairport Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 5.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wealthtrust Fairport Llc bought 3,222 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 66,483 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.63 million, up from 63,261 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wealthtrust Fairport Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $915.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.62% or $9.82 during the last trading session, reaching $202.64. About 46.88M shares traded or 77.40% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 26/04/2018 – EU PROPOSES LAW REGULATING BUSINESS PRACTICES OF ONLINE PLATFORMS LIKE APPLE, GOOGLE, AMAZON; 01/05/2018 – Apple launches $100bn buyback scheme and dividend rise; 09/05/2018 – Apple is a ‘productive cash machine’ but probably not so innovative now: Chamath Palihapitiya; 13/03/2018 – APPLE ANNOUNCES WWDC 2018; 01/05/2018 – Apple Adds $100 Billion to Buyback Plans; 23/03/2018 – Co.Exist: Sources: Apple to introduce new low-cost iPads at event next week; 22/05/2018 – Foxconn unit aims to raise $4.3 bln in biggest China IPO since 2015; 01/05/2018 – Apple launches $100bn buyback and lifts dividend; 10/04/2018 – MEDIA-Apple must pay $502.6 Mln to VirnetX, federal jury rules- Bloomberg; 25/04/2018 – Apple CEO Cook Meets With Trump at White House (Video)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold CNP shares while 161 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 157 raised stakes. 365.34 million shares or 3.39% less from 378.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys holds 698,784 shares. Hbk Invs Limited Partnership, Texas-based fund reported 16,893 shares. Pinebridge Investments Ltd Partnership reported 79,398 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. First Quadrant Lp Ca holds 0.61% of its portfolio in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) for 261,403 shares. First Mercantile accumulated 22,454 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Weiss Multi has 280,000 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. Rare Infrastructure Limited stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP). Quantbot Tech Ltd Partnership stated it has 48 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 805,665 are held by Victory Capital Mngmt Inc. Bb&T Corp has 155,108 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Acadian Asset Lc has 0.57% invested in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP). Tci Wealth Advisors owns 0% invested in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) for 347 shares. Pure Financial Advisors has 0.04% invested in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) for 6,563 shares. Peapack Gladstone Financial reported 6,786 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc holds 10,683 shares.

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co, which manages about $9.24B and $6.65B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Noble Midstream by 43,665 shares to 222,859 shares, valued at $8.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 210,690 shares in the quarter, for a total of 789,783 shares, and has risen its stake in Energy Transfer Lp (NYSE:ETE).

Wealthtrust Fairport Llc, which manages about $1.31B and $1.06 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) by 5,338 shares to 105,744 shares, valued at $8.50M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P Midcap 400 Etf Tr (MDY) by 3,390 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 128,258 shares, and cut its stake in Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Schwerin Boyle Mngmt, Massachusetts-based fund reported 144,670 shares. Lumina Fund Management Ltd Com holds 23,000 shares. Doliver Advsr LP owns 6,480 shares for 0.5% of their portfolio. Willis Inv Counsel holds 1.6% or 122,600 shares. Moreover, Prudential Public Limited Liability Co has 1.51% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Fca Corporation Tx invested 0.42% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Ledyard Bankshares reported 149,995 shares. First Midwest Savings Bank Trust Division reported 100,931 shares stake. Culbertson A N & Inc has 4.19% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 76,526 shares. Boltwood Capital Management has 2.07% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Marshall And Sullivan Inc Wa reported 0.42% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Inverness Counsel Ltd Liability Com Ny stated it has 2.08% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 1,385 were accumulated by Wooster Corthell Wealth Mngmt Incorporated. Zuckerman Inv Gp Ltd, Illinois-based fund reported 2,535 shares. Salzhauer Michael owns 1,522 shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio.