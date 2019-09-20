Centerpoint Energy (CNP) Holder Clearbridge Investments Has Lowered Position; As Amgen (AMGN) Shares Rose, Brookstone Capital Management Lifted Position by $2.07 Million

Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in Amgen Inc (AMGN) by 459.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brookstone Capital Management bought 11,262 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The institutional investor held 13,712 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.53M, up from 2,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brookstone Capital Management who had been investing in Amgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $119.32B market cap company. The stock increased 1.37% or $2.69 during the last trading session, reaching $198.34. About 1.87 million shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 18/04/2018 – Amgen at American Academy of Neurology Meeting Apr 24; 17/05/2018 – Novartis and Amgen Announce FDA Approval of Aimovig for Migraine Prevention; 24/04/2018 – AMGEN CHIEF FINL OFFICER DAVID MELINE SPEAKS ON CONF. CALL; 16/05/2018 – Amgen Receives European Commission Approval for Repatha(R) (Evolocumab) to Prevent Heart Attack and Stroke in Adults With Established Cardiovascular Disease; 26/04/2018 – Amgen Bond Trading 35x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 26/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC – QTRLY GLOBAL HUMIRA SALES $4.71 BLN, UP 14.4 PCT ON REPORTED BASIS; 25/05/2018 – LUPIN LTD LUPN.NS SAYS MARKETING AUTHORIZATION APPLICATION FOR ETANERCEPT BIOSIMILAR ACCEPTED FOR REVIEW BY EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY; 23/05/2018 – Amgen Enters Collaboration With National Cancer Institute to Improve Symptom Management During Cancer Treatment; 03/04/2018 – European Commission Approves Expanded lndication For Amgen’s XGEVA® (denosumab) For The Prevention Of Skeletal-Related Events In Patients With Multiple Myeloma; 17/05/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S – EMA MARKETING AUTHORIZATION APPLICATION FOR AIMOVIG IS UNDER REVIEW. NOVARTIS EXPECTS APPROVAL IN EU IN COMING MONTHS

Clearbridge Investments Llc decreased its stake in Centerpoint Energy Inc (CNP) by 21.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clearbridge Investments Llc sold 116,641 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.75% . The institutional investor held 429,961 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.31M, down from 546,602 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clearbridge Investments Llc who had been investing in Centerpoint Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.07% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $30.36. About 1.85 million shares traded. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) has risen 3.50% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.50% the S&P500. Some Historical CNP News: 23/04/2018 – Vectren to Become a CenterPoint Energy Co. With Combined Co’s Natural Gas Utilities Ops and Indiana Electric Operation to Headquartered in Evansville, Ind; 04/05/2018 – CENTERPOINT – ANTICIPATES ACHIEVING HIGH END OF ITS $1.50 – $1.60 2018 EPS GUIDANCE RANGE, EXCLUDING ONE-TIME COSTS ASSOCIATED WITH VECTREN MERGER; 08/03/2018 – CENTERPOINT CEO SCOTT PROCHAZKA SPEAKS AT CERAWEEK EVENT; 04/05/2018 – CENTERPOINT ENERGY INC CNP.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.55 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/05/2018 – The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Notifies Investors of an Investigation into Vectren Corporation in Connection with the Sale of the Company to CenterPoint Energy, Inc. — VVC; 24/04/2018 – S&P PLACED CENTERPOINT ENERGY INC. ON CREDIT WATCH ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘A-‘; 23/04/2018 – CenterPoint, Vectren: Combined Co to Be Named CenterPoint Energy With Corporate Headquarters in Houston; 09/05/2018 – Houston Chronicle: Breaking: CenterPoint Energy substation fire reignites in Texas City Wednesday morning. Details:…; 07/05/2018 – CENTERPOINT ENERGY INC CNP.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 22/04/2018 – DJ CenterPoint Energy Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CNP)

Clearbridge Investments Llc, which manages about $115.39 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nutanix Inc by 398,230 shares to 9.16 million shares, valued at $237.59 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cnh Indl N V (NYSE:CNHI) by 373,077 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.50M shares, and has risen its stake in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.18, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 39 investors sold CNP shares while 172 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 146 raised stakes. 371.08 million shares or 1.57% more from 365.34 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Republic Inv Management holds 11,952 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Stifel Financial Corporation, Missouri-based fund reported 116,017 shares. Old Republic Interest has 0.9% invested in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) for 1.21 million shares. Carroll Assocs stated it has 0% of its portfolio in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP). Arizona State Retirement Systems has 0.11% invested in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) for 318,762 shares. Comerica Natl Bank reported 203,399 shares. Gemmer Asset Lc stated it has 486 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Pnc Svcs Gp reported 114,388 shares. Kbc Group Inc Nv invested in 42,549 shares. Retirement Of Alabama holds 0.03% or 234,191 shares in its portfolio. Panagora Asset Mngmt has invested 0.02% in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP). Wetherby Asset Mgmt owns 11,404 shares. Motco accumulated 321 shares or 0% of the stock. Gsa Prtn Ltd Liability Partnership has 57,752 shares. Deprince Race And Zollo holds 0.42% of its portfolio in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) for 530,289 shares.

Analysts await CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.44 EPS, up 12.82% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.39 per share. CNP’s profit will be $221.49 million for 17.25 P/E if the $0.44 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual EPS reported by CenterPoint Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 25.71% EPS growth.

