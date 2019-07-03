Centerpoint Energy (CNP) Holder Bank Of Montreal Increased Its Stake; As Micron Technology (MU) Market Valuation Declined, Shareholder Dalal Street Lifted Its Position

Bank Of Montreal increased its stake in Centerpoint Energy Inc (CNP) by 8999.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of Montreal bought 1.42M shares as the company’s stock declined 4.36% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.44M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44.14M, up from 15,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of Montreal who had been investing in Centerpoint Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.48% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $29.43. About 2.73 million shares traded. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) has risen 11.06% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.63% the S&P500. Some Historical CNP News: 23/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-CenterPoint Energy nears deal to acquire Vectren; 07/05/2018 – CENTERPOINT ENERGY INC CNP.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 05/04/2018 – VVC: CenterPoint seen as leader in Vectren pursuit, Dealreporter; 23/04/2018 – CenterPoint Energy and Vectren to Merge; 26/04/2018 – CenterPoint Energy reports 2018 annual shareholder meeting results; 08/05/2018 – Fitch: CenterPoint Energy Resources to Benefit from Internal Spin of Enable Investment; 05/04/2018 – CenterPoint actively pursuing Vectren, sources say [20:49 BST05 Apr 2018] [Proprietary] []; 04/05/2018 – CenterPoint Energy Profit Rises; 24/04/2018 – CENTERPOINT AND VECTREN MERGER CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 23/04/2018 – CenterPoint Energy To Buy Vectren For $72 A Share — MarketWatch

Dalal Street Llc increased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (MU) by 210.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dalal Street Llc bought 1.15 million shares as the company’s stock declined 7.85% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.70M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $70.23 million, up from 546,847 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dalal Street Llc who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $39.59. About 13.36M shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 27.53% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.96% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 22/05/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $72 FROM $68; 22/03/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $65 FROM $55; 23/03/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $60 FROM $55; 08/03/2018 – Tech Today: Apple for Snap? Hiking Micron Numbers, Splunk M&A Bait? — Barron’s Blog; 22/03/2018 – MICRON SEES 3Q ADJ REV $7.20B TO $7.60B, EST. $7.29B; 14/03/2018 – Broadcom for Intuit? Or Micron? Strange Pickings in RBC’s M&A Screen — Barron’s Blog; 17/03/2018 – Interview: Micron unruffled by rise of Chinese chipmakers; 15/05/2018 – MICRON SOLUTIONS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.06; 19/03/2018 – The bank’s top picks growth picks include Micron, Netflix and Amazon; 21/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Micron Tech’s Cfr, Reflects Co.’s Conservative Fincl Policy, Strong Free Cash Flow

More notable recent Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Stock Market News for Jun 27, 2019 – Nasdaq” on June 27, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Thursdayâ€™s Vital Data: Apache, Halliburton and Micron – Nasdaq” published on June 13, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Is Qualcomm Stock Worth the FTC Risk of Being Long? – Nasdaq” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Crash Protection For Micron – Seeking Alpha” published on June 25, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Near-Term Pain Will Shift To Longer-Term Benefits For MU Stock Investors – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 63 investors sold MU shares while 237 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 807.22 million shares or 2.34% less from 826.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rothschild Inv Il holds 0.03% or 6,060 shares. Martingale Asset Lp holds 0.05% or 120,547 shares in its portfolio. Sector Pension Invest Board reported 136,096 shares. Millennium Ltd Liability Co stated it has 503,123 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Edgestream Prtnrs Lp stated it has 28,985 shares. R G Niederhoffer Management accumulated 8,000 shares. 342,884 are held by Stifel Corporation. 11 are held by Sageworth Tru. Eaton Vance Management holds 0.08% or 880,777 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 0.05% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 202,456 shares. Nomura Asset Mgmt Limited stated it has 0.15% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Moreover, Quinn Opportunity Prtn Llc has 0.65% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Central Asset Invests Mngmt (Hk) Ltd reported 11.1% stake. Wolverine Asset Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.02% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Waddell And Reed Fincl accumulated 11.25 million shares or 1.15% of the stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold CNP shares while 161 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 157 raised stakes. 365.34 million shares or 3.39% less from 378.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Los Angeles And Equity Rech Incorporated holds 0.04% or 250,026 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 64,319 shares. Palisade Cap Management Ltd Liability Com Nj invested 0.03% of its portfolio in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP). Panagora Asset Mngmt Inc accumulated 144,363 shares. Moreover, Wetherby Asset Management Inc has 0.04% invested in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP). Jefferies Gru Limited Liability, New York-based fund reported 50,583 shares. 1,897 are owned by Delta Asset Management Ltd Liability Com Tn. Jpmorgan Chase And stated it has 1.53 million shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Federated Investors Pa holds 180,161 shares. Johnson Invest Counsel reported 14,016 shares stake. Janney Montgomery Scott Llc holds 0.01% or 31,528 shares. Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada stated it has 3.73 million shares. Cetera Advisor Network Lc stated it has 0.01% in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP). Webster Commercial Bank N A accumulated 400 shares or 0% of the stock. Nomura Asset Management Ltd owns 0.03% invested in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) for 92,172 shares.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $122,880 activity.

Bank Of Montreal, which manages about $34.23B and $116.59B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Coca Cola Co (Call) (NYSE:KO) by 4.72M shares to 133,100 shares, valued at $6.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE) by 1.95 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.26M shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IVW).

More notable recent CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Earnings Scheduled For February 28, 2019 – Benzinga” on February 28, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Merger Arbitrage Mondays – February 4, 2019 – Seeking Alpha” published on February 04, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Alcon, Analog Devices, Big Lots, CACI, CenterPoint, Cree, Lyft, Teva, WellCare and More – 24/7 Wall St.” on June 03, 2019. More interesting news about CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Flocking Into CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (CNP) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Merger Arbitrage Mondays – January 21, 2018 – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: January 21, 2019.