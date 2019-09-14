Centerbridge Partners LP Upped Its Pg&E (PCG) Stake by $63.25 Million; Highvista Strategies Raised Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Holding by $2.48 Million; Shares Declined

Highvista Strategies Llc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 133.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highvista Strategies Llc bought 14,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The hedge fund held 25,700 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.36M, up from 11,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highvista Strategies Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $466.48B market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $179.17. About 9.22M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 08/03/2018 – Barchart Expands FinTech Exchange Conference to Two Days; 11/04/2018 – Alibaba spin-off eyes $150bn valuation; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Group Holding 4Q Net $1.22B; 23/05/2018 – With C.O.D. and Goat Promotions, Jumia Aims to Be Africa’s Alibaba; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba revenues rise but Ant Financial makes a net loss; 15/05/2018 – Alibaba and Tencent ease newbies aside to maintain lead in China; 30/05/2018 – GUANGDONG BOBAOLON 002776.SZ SAYS IT SIGNS AGREEMENT WITH XINHUANET, ALISPORTS ON SMART MANUFACTURING AND BIG DATA COOPERATION; 24/04/2018 – XIAOZHU.COM SAYS ANNOUNCED STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH FLIGGY, THE TRAVEL BRAND UNDER ALIBABA GROUP ON APRIL 24; 06/04/2018 – SOFTBANK IS SAID TO BORROW $8 BILLION BACKED BY ALIBABA HOLDING – BLOOMBERG, CITING; 16/03/2018 – Group holding legacy Yahoo assets urged to sell $76bn Alibaba stake

Centerbridge Partners Lp increased its stake in Pg&E Corp (PCG) by 42.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Centerbridge Partners Lp bought 2.88M shares as the company’s stock declined 16.45% . The hedge fund held 9.62M shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $220.59M, up from 6.75 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Centerbridge Partners Lp who had been investing in Pg&E Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.92B market cap company. The stock increased 10.69% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $11.18. About 18.86 million shares traded or 129.88% up from the average. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.05% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 18/05/2018 – PG&E TENTATIVELY LOSES DISMISSAL OF FIRE LEGAL CLAIM; 30/03/2018 – PG&E Proposes to Reduce Expected Customer Rate Increases Through Federal Tax Savings; 08/03/2018 – PG&E CEO Really, Really Hates California’s Fire Liability Law; 25/05/2018 – PG&E Calls for Resolving Unsustainable Policies Related to Wildfire Liability; 03/05/2018 – PG&E 1Q Rev $4.06B; 20/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/20/2018 10:56 AM; 25/05/2018 – PG&E TO REVIEW CAL FIRE’S REPORT TO UNDERSTAND AGENCY’S VIEWS; 03/05/2018 – PG&E INTENDS TO APPEAL BUTTE FIRE LEGAL DECISION; 25/05/2018 – PG&E Believes Overall Programs Met State’s Standard; 03/04/2018 – PG&E Proposes Reforms to Support the State’s Clean Energy Future

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.65, from 0.37 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 39 investors sold PCG shares while 84 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 438.18 million shares or 4.10% more from 420.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Eminence Limited Partnership reported 2.41% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Sei holds 106,845 shares. Taconic Capital Advsrs LP holds 0.39% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) or 210,000 shares. Voya Invest Management Ltd Llc has invested 0% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). 1.08M are owned by Bluemountain Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability. Retail Bank Of Nova Scotia has invested 0.2% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Principal Financial Inc reported 37,085 shares. 6.98 million are owned by Columbus Hill Cap Mgmt L P. Anchorage Capital Gp Ltd Liability Corporation has 23.29M shares for 15.53% of their portfolio. Metropolitan Life Insurance Comm New York invested in 12,535 shares. Nordea Inv Mgmt has invested 0% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Canada Pension Plan Board holds 0.04% or 801,992 shares in its portfolio. Pentwater Cap Mgmt LP invested 1.13% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Rbf Lc accumulated 535,000 shares. Rare Ltd owns 3.47% invested in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) for 2.11 million shares.