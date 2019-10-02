Centerbridge Partners LP Trimmed Stake in Tempur Sealy Intl (TPX) as Stock Price Rose; Thomas White International LTD Increases Position in Alibaba Group Holding LTD Adr (BABA)

Centerbridge Partners Lp decreased its stake in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc (TPX) by 23.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Centerbridge Partners Lp sold 560,706 shares as the company’s stock rose 30.04% . The hedge fund held 1.81 million shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $132.52 million, down from 2.37M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Centerbridge Partners Lp who had been investing in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.31% or $1.71 during the last trading session, reaching $72.56. About 263,194 shares traded. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) has risen 64.82% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 64.82% the S&P500. Some Historical TPX News: 03/05/2018 – TEMPUR SEALY 1Q ADJ EPS 42C, EST. 47C; 03/05/2018 – Tempur Sealy Reaffirms Fincl Guidance for 2018

Thomas White International Ltd increased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd Adr (BABA) by 8.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thomas White International Ltd bought 11,448 shares as the company's stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 141,588 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23.99M, up from 130,140 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thomas White International Ltd who had been investing in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $429.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.00% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $165.15. About 6.21M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News; 26/04/2018 – JIM CHANOS SAYS NO LONGER SHORT ON ALIBABA – CNBC; 19/03/2018 – Alibaba invests another $2bn in south-east Asia's Lazada; 19/03/2018 – Alibaba counters Amazon's expansion in SE Asia; 09/04/2018 – US News: China's SenseTime Valued at $4.5 Billion After Alibaba-Led Funding; 16/04/2018 – XIAN INTERNATIONAL MEDICAL INVESTMENT 000516.SZ SAYS IT SIGNS AGREEMENTS ON MEDICAL RELATED PROJECTS WITH ALIBABA CHINA, ITS HEALTH TECHNOLOGY AFFILIATE; 06/04/2018 – SOFTBANK IS SAID TO BORROW $8 BILLION BACKED BY ALIBABA HOLDING – BLOOMBERG, CITING; 21/03/2018 – Tencent spending spree turns up heat on Alibaba; 23/05/2018 – With C.O.D. and Goat Promotions, Jumia Aims to Be Africa's Alibaba; 18/04/2018 – OATH HIRES FORMER ALIBABA EXECUTIVE AS PRESIDENT & COO; 21/03/2018 – Budget fashion brand H&M launches on Alibaba's Tmall in China

Centerbridge Partners Lp, which manages about $20.91B and $814.87 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pg&E Corp (NYSE:PCG) by 2.88 million shares to 9.62M shares, valued at $220.59M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.13 EPS, up 10.78% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.02 per share. TPX’s profit will be $61.94 million for 16.05 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.79 actual EPS reported by Tempur Sealy International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 43.04% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.76, from 1.69 in 2019Q1.

