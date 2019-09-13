Centerbridge Partners LP Trimmed Position in Tempur Sealy Intl (TPX) by $40.93 Million as Stock Price Rose; As Honeywell Intl (HON) Valuation Rose, Delta Asset Management Decreased Position by $341,562

Centerbridge Partners Lp decreased its stake in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc (TPX) by 23.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Centerbridge Partners Lp sold 560,706 shares as the company’s stock rose 30.04% . The hedge fund held 1.81M shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $132.52M, down from 2.37 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Centerbridge Partners Lp who had been investing in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.36B market cap company. The stock increased 1.64% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $79.5. About 293,804 shares traded. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) has risen 64.82% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 64.82% the S&P500. Some Historical TPX News: 03/05/2018 – TEMPUR SEALY 1Q ADJ EPS 42C, EST. 47C; 03/05/2018 – Tempur Sealy Reaffirms Fincl Guidance for 2018; 03/05/2018 – Tempur Sealy 1Q EPS 42c; 21/04/2018 – DJ Tempur Sealy International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TPX); 14/05/2018 – Iconiq Adds Lam Research, Exits Tempur Sealy: 13F; 14/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Penn National Gaming, Hortonworks, Tempur Sealy International, Macquarie I; 17/05/2018 – Tempur Sealy Favored by 5 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 20/03/2018 S&PGR Affirms Tempur Sealy Intl Rtg, Otlk Remains Negative; 15/05/2018 – Entrustpermal Partners Offshore Buys 2% of Tempur Sealy; 26/03/2018 – Tempur Sealy Enters Into Agreement With H Partners Group Agreeing to Nominate Arik Ruchim to Board

Delta Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) by 0.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Delta Asset Management Llc sold 1,963 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 205,307 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $35.84M, down from 207,270 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Delta Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $120.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $167.8. About 1.08M shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 09/03/2018 – INTELLICHECK-HONEYWELL CONFIDENTIALLY SETTLED PATENT MATTERS; 12/03/2018 – Honeywell Provides Airlines With Powerful Connected Aircraft Analytics Package for Optimizing Flight Ops; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Intl Raises FY View To Sales $42.7B-$43.5B; 08/05/2018 – DEKRA issued the lECEx certificate to Honeywell for its first household appliance explosion-proof micro switch; 13/03/2018 – Honeywell To Provide Cryogenic Gas Processing Plant To Cardinal Midstream lll, LLC; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Raises Outlook as Equipment Demand Rises; 10/04/2018 – WR GRACE DECLINES COMMENT ON HONEYWELL SPECULATION; 27/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – COMMITMENTS UNDER 5-YEAR CREDIT AGREEMENT CAN BE INCREASED PURSUANT TO TERMS OF AGREEMENT TO AGGREGATE AMOUNT NOT TO EXCEED $4.5 BILLION; 01/05/2018 – HONEYWELL NAMES GREG LEWIS AS NEXT CFO; 23/04/2018 – Honeywell Declares Quarterly Dividend

Analysts await Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.13 EPS, up 10.78% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.02 per share. TPX’s profit will be $61.94M for 17.59 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.79 actual EPS reported by Tempur Sealy International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 43.04% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.76, from 1.69 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 34 investors sold TPX shares while 71 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 52.52 million shares or 6.00% less from 55.87 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hap Trading Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 224,401 shares or 1.27% of the stock. Capital Fund Mngmt Sa stated it has 8,837 shares. 4.07M are held by Manufacturers Life Comm The. Montana-based First Interstate Financial Bank has invested 0.06% in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). Robertson Opportunity Capital Limited Liability Com stated it has 167,702 shares. Arizona State Retirement Sys stated it has 33,367 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Pnc Gp has 0% invested in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). Parametric Portfolio Associate Lc has invested 0.01% in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). Rhumbline Advisers has 0.02% invested in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). Renaissance Ltd Liability Corporation reported 158,400 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested 0% of its portfolio in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). Sg Americas Lc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) for 10,626 shares. Vulcan Value Prtn Ltd Com invested 0% of its portfolio in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). Invesco Ltd accumulated 352,190 shares. Oregon-based Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund has invested 0.02% in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX).

Centerbridge Partners Lp, which manages about $20.91B and $814.87 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pg&E Corp (NYSE:PCG) by 2.88M shares to 9.62M shares, valued at $220.59 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $2.01 earnings per share, down 0.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.03 per share. HON’s profit will be $1.45B for 20.87 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual earnings per share reported by Honeywell International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.29% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 42 investors sold HON shares while 503 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 512.29 million shares or 0.70% more from 508.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pinebridge Investments LP holds 0.95% or 333,658 shares in its portfolio. Park National Corporation Oh owns 6,256 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Prudential Plc owns 1.17M shares or 0.63% of their US portfolio. Winch Advisory Services Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Somerville Kurt F holds 5,500 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Karpas Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.97% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). West Oak Cap Llc reported 2,806 shares. Cincinnati Corporation reported 837,500 shares stake. 1.07M are held by Credit Suisse Ag. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc, a Georgia-based fund reported 2,977 shares. Chilton Cap Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 65,234 shares. Montgomery Invest Mgmt reported 0.33% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Putnam Fl Investment Mgmt Com holds 0.22% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 15,594 shares. 1,565 were accumulated by Regal Advisors Lc. Willow Creek Wealth Incorporated stated it has 0.24% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

