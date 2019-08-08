Centerbridge Partners LP Stake in Tempur Sealy Intl (TPX) Has Boosted as Shares Rose; Globant S A Com (GLOB) Holder Sloane Robinson Llp Cut Holding by $5.57 Million

Sloane Robinson Llp decreased its stake in Globant S A Com (GLOB) by 52.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sloane Robinson Llp sold 78,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 27.83% . The hedge fund held 70,400 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.03M, down from 148,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sloane Robinson Llp who had been investing in Globant S A Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.12B market cap company. The stock increased 4.95% or $5.09 during the last trading session, reaching $107.98. About 145,723 shares traded. Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) has risen 92.48% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 92.48% the S&P500. Some Historical GLOB News: 10/05/2018 – Globant Sees FY Rev $502M-$510M; 04/04/2018 – Spruce Pt is pleased to release a Strong Sell report on Globant S.A., $GLOB 40%-50% downside; 04/04/2018 – $GLOB management has leveraged the company’s status as a Foreign Private Issuer Exemptions to deliver governance significantly below NYSE listing standards; 04/04/2018 – GLOBANT MENTIONED CAUTIOUSLY AT SPRUCE POINT; 04/04/2018 – SP adjusted “adjusted EPS” for outsourced IT operations are on average 36% lower than adjusted EPS numbers reported by $GLOB; 16/04/2018 – We criticized $GLOB for lack of transparency of its organic growth, and guess what, they become less transparent. Impossible now to determine revenue contribution from recent acquisitions; 06/04/2018 – Globant Launches Its Media Over-the-Top (OTT) Studio; 10/05/2018 – GLOBANT SA GLOB.LU SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $1.56 TO $1.64; 13/03/2018 – Globant at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Wedbush Today; 04/04/2018 – $GLOB is reluctant to discuss, and appears to overstate, its decelerating organic growth

Centerbridge Partners Lp increased its stake in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc (TPX) by 21.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Centerbridge Partners Lp bought 425,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 30.04% . The hedge fund held 2.37M shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $136.50M, up from 1.94M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Centerbridge Partners Lp who had been investing in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.30B market cap company. The stock increased 1.72% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $78.57. About 162,257 shares traded. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) has risen 64.82% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 64.82% the S&P500. Some Historical TPX News: 03/05/2018 – Tempur Sealy Sees 2018 Adjusted Ebitda $450M-$500M; 15/05/2018 – Vulcan Value Partners Buys New 1.1% Position in Tempur Sealy; 14/05/2018 – Iconiq Adds Lam Research, Exits Tempur Sealy: 13F; 26/03/2018 – TEMPUR SEALY AGREED TO NOMINATE H PARTNERS PARTNER RUCHIM TO BD; 04/05/2018 – Tempur Sealy Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Wedbush for May. 11; 10/04/2018 – Furniture Manufacturers: Global Industry Report 2018 with lndividual Analysis on the Top 500 Companies Including Tempur Sealy International, Hanssem, and Kokuyo Furniture – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 14/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Penn National Gaming, Hortonworks, Tempur Sealy International, Macquarie I; 03/05/2018 – Tempur Sealy 1Q EPS 42c; 09/05/2018 – TEMPUR SEALY HOLDER H PARTNERS RAISES STAKE TO 14.72%; 03/05/2018 – Tempur Sealy Reaffirms Fincl Guidance for 2018

Sloane Robinson Llp, which manages about $147.90 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (NYSE:ACN) by 21,800 shares to 24,100 shares, valued at $4.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Opera Ltd by 107,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 200,100 shares, and has risen its stake in Sea Ltd.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 6 investors sold GLOB shares while 52 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 35 raised stakes. 25.82 million shares or 0.88% less from 26.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fifth Third Bankshares reported 0% of its portfolio in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB). Engineers Gate Manager LP has invested 0.08% in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB). Shaker Investments Limited Liability Corp Oh accumulated 45,690 shares. 5,892 are owned by Tower Research Capital Ltd Llc (Trc). Invesco owns 109,426 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Blair William Co Il invested in 79,318 shares or 0.03% of the stock. 1832 Asset Mgmt LP holds 0.18% or 738,900 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Dsm Cap Prtn Limited Liability has 0.02% invested in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) for 19,735 shares. Globeflex Cap Lp invested in 107,660 shares. Hood River Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 2.04% or 567,843 shares in its portfolio. Jane Street Group Limited Liability invested 0% in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB). Bailard Inc holds 12,000 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Stephens Ar holds 3,859 shares. Adage Capital Prtn Grp Lc reported 0.01% in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB). Navellier Inc holds 18,773 shares.

Analysts await Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $0.41 earnings per share, up 32.26% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.31 per share. GLOB’s profit will be $15.63 million for 65.84 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.38 actual earnings per share reported by Globant S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.89% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.69 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.76, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold TPX shares while 53 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 55.87 million shares or 11.41% less from 63.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sterling Cap Limited Com reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). Moreover, Parametric Portfolio Associate Limited Liability has 0.01% invested in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). Moon Cap Mgmt LP accumulated 47,737 shares. United Automobile Association holds 7,002 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Argent reported 0.02% stake. Verition Fund Ltd Liability Company stated it has 9,369 shares. Raymond James Associate stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). Vanguard Group Inc invested in 4.24M shares or 0.01% of the stock. Swiss Natl Bank, Switzerland-based fund reported 84,400 shares. 40,711 are owned by Voloridge Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability Co. The New York-based Prelude Cap Management Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys holds 12,300 shares. Citadel Advisors Limited Liability Co accumulated 0% or 168,263 shares. Robertson Opportunity Limited Liability Company reported 6.19% of its portfolio in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). Hemenway Com Ltd Com holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) for 7,750 shares.