Centerbridge Partners LP Raised Its Pg&E (PCG) Stake by $63.25 Million as Share Value Declined; Cambridge Financial Group Has Increased Cardinal Health (CAH) Holding by $66.65 Million as Stock Declined

Centerbridge Partners Lp increased its stake in Pg&E Corp (PCG) by 42.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Centerbridge Partners Lp bought 2.88 million shares as the company’s stock declined 16.45% . The hedge fund held 9.62M shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $220.59 million, up from 6.75M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Centerbridge Partners Lp who had been investing in Pg&E Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 10.08% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $10.51. About 8.87 million shares traded or 1.28% up from the average. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.05% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 25/05/2018 – PG&E CORP PCG.N – BASED ON INFORMATION CO HAS SO FAR, BELIEVES OVERALL PROGRAMS MET STATE’S HIGH STANDARDS; 03/05/2018 – PG&E SEES $450M IN REVENUE REDUCTION DUE TO TAX REFORM; 25/05/2018 – PG&E RESPONDS TO CALIFORNIA REPORT ON FIRES; 03/05/2018 – PG&E Corporation Releases First-Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 22/03/2018 – PG&E’S DIABLO CANYON 2 NUKE REACTOR RAISED TO 7% FROM 0%: NRC; 25/05/2018 – California Says PG&E Power Lines Caused 4 of October’s Fires; 03/05/2018 – PG&E 1Q Rev $4.06B; 25/05/2018 – PG&E: Fire-Related Issues Include Utility Practices as Part of ‘Full Range of Solutions; 23/03/2018 – CAISO Approves PG&E Oakland Clean Energy Initiative; 15/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/15/2018 10:59 AM

Cambridge Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Cardinal Health (CAH) by 1.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cambridge Financial Group Inc bought 1,415 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.93% . The institutional investor held 117,027 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.51 billion, up from 115,612 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cambridge Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Cardinal Health for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.41B market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $45.91. About 672,603 shares traded. Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) has declined 8.83% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.83% the S&P500. Some Historical CAH News: 07/03/2018 – FDA HEAD GOTTLIEB CRITICIZES U.S. PHARMACEUTICAL PRICING STRUCTURE, CALLS IT “KABUKI” THEATER; 31/05/2018 – Oncologists See Opportunities, Challenges with Emergence of Precision Medicine; 15/05/2018 – Florida Also Suing Painkiller Distributors AmerisourceBergen, Cardinal Health and McKesson Corp; 08/05/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Cardinal Health Rtgs Unaffected By New Guidance; 03/05/2018 – CARDINAL CFO EXPECTS FISCAL 2018 TAX RATE OF 32%-34%; 03/05/2018 – Drug distributor Cardinal Health’s quarterly profit falls 33 pct; 26/03/2018 – Cardinal Health Inc. CDS Tightens 9 Bps, Most in 3 Years; 09/03/2018 – CARDINAL HEALTH INC – TRC CAPITAL’S “MINI-TENDER” OFFER IS FOR OFFER PRICE OF $65.85 PER CARDINAL HEALTH SHARE; 13/03/2018 – Cardinal Health Recognizes Nearly a Decade of Helping Healthcare Organizations Improve Patient Safety; 03/05/2018 – COST, INVENTORY CHALLENGES STILL PRESENT IN CARDINAL MED. UNIT

Cambridge Financial Group Inc, which manages about $187.94B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sysco Corp (NYSE:SYY) by 253 shares to 92,503 shares, valued at $6.54 billion in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fiserv Incorporated Wisconson (NASDAQ:FISV) by 4,195 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 77,144 shares, and cut its stake in Target Corp (NYSE:TGT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.03, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 46 investors sold CAH shares while 164 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 191 raised stakes. 255.51 million shares or 0.45% less from 256.66 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Piedmont Inv stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH). First National accumulated 56,821 shares or 0.25% of the stock. Cibc Ww Markets Inc reported 57,489 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. M&T Savings Bank holds 24,654 shares. Fjarde Ap invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH). American Assets Management Ltd Liability accumulated 23,277 shares. Parametric Associates Lc holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) for 1.06M shares. Horizon Lc reported 0.06% in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH). Whittier Trust Co holds 1,101 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Systems holds 0.01% or 17,498 shares. Millennium Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 458,405 shares. Glenmede Na accumulated 702,178 shares. Stevens Management Lp holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) for 71,211 shares. Veritable Ltd Partnership owns 0.01% invested in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) for 9,379 shares. Griffin Asset Management holds 40 shares.

