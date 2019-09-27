Centerbridge Partners LP Position in Tempur Sealy Intl (TPX) Has Lowered by $40.93 Million; Malibu Boats (MBUU) Holding Maintained by Shellback Capital Lp

Shellback Capital Lp increased its stake in Malibu Boats Inc (MBUU) by 197.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shellback Capital Lp bought 180,977 shares as the company’s stock declined 27.75% . The institutional investor held 272,688 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.59 million, up from 91,711 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shellback Capital Lp who had been investing in Malibu Boats Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $605.83 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.02% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $29.54. About 125,710 shares traded. Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) has declined 18.72% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.72% the S&P500. Some Historical MBUU News: 18/04/2018 – Malibu Boats, Inc. Announces Earnings Release Date and Conference Call Information for Third Quarter Fiscal 2018 Financial Resu; 02/05/2018 – Correct: Malibu Boats 3Q EPS 76c; 21/03/2018 Cobalt’s New A36 lnjects Nimble Performance Into A 35.5-ft. Yacht; 02/05/2018 – Malibu Boats 3Q Adj EPS 89c; 02/05/2018 – Malibu Boats Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Malibu Boats 3Q EPS 5c; 22/04/2018 – DJ Malibu Boats Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MBUU); 02/05/2018 – Malibu Boats, Inc.’s Surf Band with Volume Control Recognized by Boating Industry Magazine

Centerbridge Partners Lp decreased its stake in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc (TPX) by 23.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Centerbridge Partners Lp sold 560,706 shares as the company’s stock rose 30.04% . The hedge fund held 1.81M shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $132.52M, down from 2.37M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Centerbridge Partners Lp who had been investing in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.92% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $75.19. About 368,341 shares traded. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) has risen 64.82% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 64.82% the S&P500. Some Historical TPX News: 17/05/2018 – Tempur Sealy Favored by 5 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 03/05/2018 – Tempur Sealy Reaffirms Fincl Guidance for 2018

More notable recent Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “10 Cyclical Stocks to Buy (or Sell) Now – Investorplace.com” on August 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Malibu Boats (MBUU) a Great Value Stock Right Now? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Malibu Boats CEO & VP of Sales & Marketing Appear on Worldwide Business with Kathy Ireland This Weekend – GlobeNewswire” on March 08, 2019. More interesting news about Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Axis Wake Research Announces the Launch of the All-New 2020 A20 – GlobeNewswire” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “51 Stocks Moving In Thursday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” with publication date: August 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.53 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.11, from 1.42 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 20 investors sold MBUU shares while 40 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 19.80 million shares or 2.44% less from 20.29 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership invested 0% of its portfolio in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU). Alps Incorporated reported 0% of its portfolio in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU). Gotham Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 8,467 shares. Jefferies Group Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) for 8,000 shares. Rhumbline Advisers reported 0% of its portfolio in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU). Swiss National Bank has 0% invested in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU). 20,584 are owned by Stone Ridge Asset Management Ltd Com. Affinity Investment Advsrs reported 9,542 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Envestnet Asset Management, Illinois-based fund reported 9,291 shares. Nuveen Asset Ltd Liability reported 455,758 shares. Parametric Portfolio Assocs Limited Liability has 0% invested in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU). Sei Investments has invested 0% in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU). Jpmorgan Chase Company owns 462,310 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Us Bancshares De has 1,216 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Macquarie Gp Ltd, a Australia-based fund reported 1.23M shares.

Shellback Capital Lp, which manages about $423.03M and $802.66 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW) by 9,000 shares to 50,000 shares, valued at $5.05 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Funko Inc by 90,629 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 169,371 shares, and cut its stake in Dentsply Sirona Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.76, from 1.69 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 34 investors sold TPX shares while 71 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 52.52 million shares or 6.00% less from 55.87 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Amer Century Incorporated has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). Bankshares Of New York Mellon Corp stated it has 535,332 shares. Td Asset Mgmt Inc reported 40,381 shares stake. Par Cap Incorporated has 50,000 shares. Route One Inv L P, a California-based fund reported 4.20 million shares. Scopus Asset Management LP has 855,218 shares for 1.79% of their portfolio. Timucuan Asset Mgmt Inc Fl reported 1.45M shares. 40,000 are held by Garnet Equity Capital Hldg. Amalgamated National Bank invested in 10,557 shares. 86 were reported by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt. Greenlight has 472,025 shares for 2.56% of their portfolio. California-based California Pub Employees Retirement has invested 0.01% in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). Moreover, Ls Investment Ltd has 0.01% invested in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) for 2,369 shares. Barclays Public Limited Company invested in 37,628 shares or 0% of the stock. Landscape Management Ltd Co reported 58,526 shares.

Centerbridge Partners Lp, which manages about $20.91B and $814.87 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pg&E Corp (NYSE:PCG) by 2.88M shares to 9.62 million shares, valued at $220.59M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

More notable recent Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Tempur Sealy Extends National Labor Day Savings Offer For Retailers And Consumers Impacted By The Hurricane – PRNewswire” on September 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Tempur-Pedic pitches eight degrees of separation – Seeking Alpha” published on April 15, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “BAML digs into hardlines retail – Seeking Alpha” on January 09, 2019. More interesting news about Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Tempur Sealy -4% after results disappoint – Seeking Alpha” published on February 14, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Q2 13F Roundup: How Buffett, Einhorn, Ackman And Others Adjusted Their Portfolios – Benzinga” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

Analysts await Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.13 EPS, up 10.78% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.02 per share. TPX’s profit will be $61.93 million for 16.63 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.79 actual EPS reported by Tempur Sealy International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 43.04% EPS growth.