Centerbridge Partners LP Position in Tempur Sealy Intl (TPX) Boosted by $24.23 Million as Shares Rose; Wms Partners Holding in Pfizer (PFE) Increased as Share Price Declined

Centerbridge Partners Lp increased its stake in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc (TPX) by 21.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Centerbridge Partners Lp bought 425,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 30.04% . The hedge fund held 2.37M shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $136.50 million, up from 1.94M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Centerbridge Partners Lp who had been investing in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.36B market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $79.57. About 836,992 shares traded or 5.44% up from the average. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) has risen 64.82% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 64.82% the S&P500. Some Historical TPX News: 09/05/2018 – TEMPUR SEALY HOLDER H PARTNERS RAISES STAKE TO 14.72%; 03/05/2018 – Tempur Sealy 1Q EPS 42c; 03/05/2018 – Tempur Sealy Reaffirms Fincl Guidance for 2018; 04/05/2018 – Tempur Sealy Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Wedbush for May. 11; 26/03/2018 – TEMPUR SEALY: H PARTNERS TO VOTE IN FAVOR OF CO. DIRECTORS; 26/03/2018 – Tempur Sealy Enters Into Agreement With H Partners Group Agreeing to Nominate Arik Ruchim to Board; 03/05/2018 – TEMPUR SEALY SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $450.0M TO $500M, EST. $465.4M; 10/04/2018 – Furniture Manufacturers: Global Industry Report 2018 with lndividual Analysis on the Top 500 Companies Including Tempur Sealy International, Hanssem, and Kokuyo Furniture – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 03/05/2018 – TEMPUR SEALY 1Q ADJ EPS 42C, EST. 47C; 15/05/2018 – Armistice Capital Buys New 1.3% Position in Tempur Sealy

Wms Partners Llc increased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 162.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wms Partners Llc bought 40,718 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The hedge fund held 65,718 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.79 million, up from 25,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wms Partners Llc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $202.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.41% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $36.35. About 21.61 million shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 22/03/2018 – GSK in pole position to clinch Pfizer assets; 16/05/2018 – Pfizer: To Present Research on Late-Phase Investigational Compounds; 17/04/2018 – A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Blue Whale Re Ltd; 26/04/2018 – ROCHE HOLDING AG ROG.S SAYS TECENTRIQ SALES 139 MLN SFR VS RTRS POLL AVG 154 MLN SFR; 05/04/2018 – Barclays upgrades Merck, downgrades competitor Pfizer; 07/03/2018 – Pfizer Invites Public to View and Listen to Webcast of Pfizer Presentation at Healthcare Conference; 16/05/2018 – AstraZeneca Is Said to Consider Selling U.S. Rights for Crestor; 03/04/2018 – Pfizer in talks with P&G on sale of its consumer business, though they are far apart on price; 16/05/2018 – PHASE lll IMPOWER150 STUDY SHOWED GENENTECH’S TECENTRIQ AND AVASTIN PLUS CARBOPLATIN AND PACLITAXEL HELPED PEOPLE WITH A SPECIFIC TYPE OF METASTATIC LUNG CANCER LIVE SIGNIFICANTLY LONGER COMPARED TO; 02/05/2018 – CDRD and Pfizer Canada Partner to Establish The CDRD Life Sciences Executive Institute

Investors sentiment increased to 1.69 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.76, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold TPX shares while 53 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 55.87 million shares or 11.41% less from 63.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Piedmont Invest Advsrs owns 4,634 shares. 59,748 are held by Retirement Systems Of Alabama. Swiss Retail Bank owns 84,400 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Stifel holds 0% or 20,260 shares in its portfolio. First Hawaiian Bancshares has invested 0.01% in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). Panagora Asset Management Incorporated invested 0% in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). Sei Invs holds 0% in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) or 11,266 shares. Jane Street Gru Limited Liability invested in 0.02% or 183,491 shares. 3,631 are held by M&T Retail Bank. Hbk Invests LP stated it has 278,124 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. State Teachers Retirement System stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). The New Jersey-based Landscape has invested 0.55% in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). Bluemountain Ltd Co, New York-based fund reported 161 shares. Federated Pa stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). State Of Wisconsin Investment Board owns 0% invested in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) for 8,650 shares.

Centerbridge Partners Lp, which manages about $20.91B and $728.54 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Genworth Finl Inc (Put) (NYSE:GNW) by 1.26 million shares to 2.57 million shares, valued at $9.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Atlantica Yield Plc by 2.01M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 682,419 shares, and cut its stake in Brixmor Ppty Group Inc (NYSE:BRX).

Wms Partners Llc, which manages about $2.55B and $401.30M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3,383 shares to 80,912 shares, valued at $11.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VCSH) by 15,945 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 83,733 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).