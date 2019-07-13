Centerbridge Partners LP Lowered Stake in Rowan Companies Plc (RDC) as Market Valuation Were Volatile; As T Mobile Us (TMUS) Stock Value Rose, Mig Capital Upped by $23.75 Million Its Stake

Mig Capital Llc increased its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (TMUS) by 114.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mig Capital Llc bought 344,183 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.05% with the market. The hedge fund held 645,044 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44.57 million, up from 300,861 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mig Capital Llc who had been investing in T Mobile Us Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $67.87B market cap company. The stock increased 1.52% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $79.45. About 63.07 million shares traded or 1205.62% up from the average. T-Mobile US, Inc. (NYSE:TMUS) has risen 32.18% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TMUS News: 30/04/2018 – T-Mobile wanted to buy Straight Path last year, but it bowed out early after AT&T and Verizon bid up the company; 30/04/2018 – Sprint, T-Mobile slide after megamerger announcement; 26/04/2018 – BREAKING: T-Mobile, Sprint jump after-hours; Reuters reports the mobile phone carriers have made progress in negotiating a deal and aim to announce one by next week; 26/03/2018 – T-Mobile at Company Roadshow Hosted By equinet Bank AG Today; 27/04/2018 – CNBC: Sprint, T-Mobile set to announce a $26 billlion merger that values Sprint near its market value; 30/04/2018 – FITCH SEES TO RATE T-MOBILE’S IDR ‘BB+(EXP)’; 30/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Deutsche Telekom’s Ratings; Changes Outlook to Negative Following T-Mobile US/Sprint Deal; 10/04/2018 – UPDATE: Sprint & T-Mobile have resumed deal talks, sources tell CNBC; 17/05/2018 – T-Mobile, Sprint Gets Around 10 More Lenders in $38b M&A Loan; 27/04/2018 – An on-again, off-again merger between U.S. mobile carriers T-Mobile and Sprint is on again and could be sealed in days

Centerbridge Partners Lp decreased its stake in Rowan Companies Plc (RDC) by 39.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Centerbridge Partners Lp sold 2.03 million shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 3.08M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.29 million, down from 5.11M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Centerbridge Partners Lp who had been investing in Rowan Companies Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 100.00% or $10.93 during the last trading session, reaching $0. About 24.18 million shares traded or Infinity% up from the average. Rowan Companies plc (NYSE:RDC) has 0.00% since July 13, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical RDC News: 02/04/2018 – ROWAN COMPANIES – CONTRACT EXPECTED TO COMMENCE IN JUNE 2018, CONTINUE FOR ABOUT 100 DAYS; 24/05/2018 – ROWAN COMPANIES PLC RDC.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 30/04/2018 – Rowan Cos Presenting at Conference May 14; 01/05/2018 – Cisco loses Rowan Trollope, one of its top executives, to a small cloud software company; 02/04/2018 – Rowan Announces Contract with Shell for the Rowan Viking; 22/05/2018 – ROWAN COMPANIES PLC – FACILITIES WILL PROVIDE FOR INITIAL TOTAL BORROWING CAPACITY OF APPROXIMATELY $1.266 BLN; 19/04/2018 – Rowan Provides Fleet Status Report Update; 24/04/2018 – David Rowan, Founding Editor-in-Chief of WIRED UK Magazine, to Deliver Opening Keynote on the Future of Digital Health at FutureLink Munich; 01/05/2018 – Rowan Cos 1Q Rev $211.2M; 22/05/2018 – Rowan Extends Liquidity Runway By Entering into New Unsecured Five-Year Credit Facility

Mig Capital Llc, which manages about $655.21 million and $737.37 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Copart Inc (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 200,000 shares to 516,000 shares, valued at $31.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ceridian Hcm Hldg Inc by 86,071 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.07M shares, and cut its stake in Groupon Inc (NASDAQ:GRPN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.28, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 50 investors sold TMUS shares while 161 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 155 raised stakes. 263.18 million shares or 0.09% more from 262.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ubs Oconnor Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% or 119,928 shares. Legg Mason Asset (Japan) reported 16,900 shares stake. Carmignac Gestion has invested 0.73% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Moreover, Cwm Limited Company has 0% invested in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) for 72 shares. Brinker Capital stated it has 0.03% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Wisconsin-based Madison Invest Inc has invested 0.14% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). 43,605 are owned by Jefferies Grp Limited Co. Century reported 86,598 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Zacks Investment owns 148,590 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. 53,802 are owned by Raymond James Financial Serv. Dorsey Whitney Llc reported 5,018 shares stake. Exane Derivatives owns 25 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Reaves W H Inc holds 823,090 shares or 1.88% of its portfolio. Advsr Asset Mngmt has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Wealth Enhancement Advisory Svcs has invested 0.06% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS).

