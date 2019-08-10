Centerbridge Partners LP Holding In Tempur Sealy Intl (TPX) Was Upped; Sterling Capital Management Position in Oshkosh (OSK) Trimmed by $3.87 Million as Valuation Rose

Centerbridge Partners Lp increased its stake in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc (TPX) by 21.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Centerbridge Partners Lp bought 425,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 30.04% . The hedge fund held 2.37 million shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $136.50 million, up from 1.94 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Centerbridge Partners Lp who had been investing in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.36B market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $79.57. About 836,992 shares traded or 5.44% up from the average. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) has risen 64.82% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 64.82% the S&P500. Some Historical TPX News: 26/03/2018 – Tempur Sealy Enters Into Agreement With H Partners Group Agreeing to Nominate Arik Ruchim to Board; 14/05/2018 – Iconiq Adds Lam Research, Exits Tempur Sealy: 13F; 20/03/2018 S&PGR Affirms Tempur Sealy Intl Rtg, Otlk Remains Negative; 17/05/2018 – Tempur Sealy Favored by 5 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 26/03/2018 – TEMPUR SEALY: H PARTNERS TO VOTE IN FAVOR OF CO. DIRECTORS; 15/05/2018 – Armistice Capital Buys New 1.3% Position in Tempur Sealy; 21/04/2018 – DJ Tempur Sealy International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TPX); 15/05/2018 – Vulcan Value Partners Buys New 1.1% Position in Tempur Sealy; 26/03/2018 – TEMPUR SEALY AGREED TO NOMINATE H PARTNERS PARTNER RUCHIM TO BD; 15/05/2018 – Entrustpermal Partners Offshore Buys 2% of Tempur Sealy

Sterling Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Oshkosh Corp (OSK) by 13.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sterling Capital Management Llc sold 51,631 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 338,930 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.46 million, down from 390,561 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sterling Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Oshkosh Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.00% or $1.51 during the last trading session, reaching $74.11. About 475,490 shares traded. Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK) has risen 13.69% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.69% the S&P500. Some Historical OSK News: 09/05/2018 – Retired General Raymond T. Odierno Appointed to Oshkosh Corporation Board of Directors; 09/04/2018 – Oshkosh in Amended Credit Pact, Which Includes $850M Revolving Facility and $325M Term Loan Facility; 26/04/2018 – Oshkosh Sees FY EPS $5.10-EPS $5.55; 26/04/2018 – Oshkosh Sees FY Adj EPS $5.40-Adj EPS $5.85; 19/03/2018 – OSHKOSH CORP OSK.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 23/04/2018 – OSHKOSH CORPORATE FAMILY RATING AFFIRMED BY MOODY’S; 09/05/2018 – Oshkosh: Retired General Raymond T. Odierno Appointed to Board of Directors; 24/04/2018 – Oshkosh Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – S&PGR Rts Oshkosh Corp.’s Prpsd $300M Snr Unsecured Nts ‘BBB’; 26/04/2018 – Oshkosh 2Q Net $110.8M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 25 investors sold OSK shares while 118 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 60.16 million shares or 2.34% less from 61.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Ltd Partnership has invested 0.05% in Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK). Aqr Cap Mngmt Lc holds 0.11% or 1.36 million shares. Fdx Inc has 8,217 shares. Art Advisors Ltd Company reported 13,000 shares. World Invsts invested in 887,207 shares. Morgan Stanley has 0.01% invested in Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK) for 269,785 shares. Donaldson Capital Management Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.24% of its portfolio in Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK). Marshall Wace Llp accumulated 43,323 shares or 0.03% of the stock. New Amsterdam Ptnrs Ltd Company holds 0.64% of its portfolio in Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK) for 23,208 shares. Psagot Invest House Limited has invested 0.28% in Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK). Associated Banc reported 3,346 shares. Geode Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 858,876 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Paradigm Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Co reported 350 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Globeflex Capital LP holds 0.26% or 16,548 shares in its portfolio. Royal Bank Of Canada reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK).

Sterling Capital Management Llc, which manages about $45.64 billion and $10.11B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bank Of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 651,213 shares to 922,086 shares, valued at $25.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc by 85,608 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.15 million shares, and has risen its stake in Enstar Group Ltd (NASDAQ:ESGR).

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 sales for $3.97 million activity. Another trade for 5,000 shares valued at $393,521 was sold by Nerenhausen Frank R.. Sagehorn David M. sold 29,200 shares worth $2.31M.

