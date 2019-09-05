Centerbridge Partners LP Holding in Tempur Sealy Intl (TPX) Raised by $24.23 Million; Kentucky Retirement Systems Cut Position in Pfizer (PFE) by $365,904

Kentucky Retirement Systems decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 3.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kentucky Retirement Systems sold 8,712 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 242,728 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.31M, down from 251,440 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $200.06B market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $36.17. About 2.41M shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 08/05/2018 – XTALPI REPORTS STRATEGIC RESEARCH PACT WITH PFIZER TO DEVELOP; 18/04/2018 – P&G Also Held Discussions With Pfizer Over Its Consumer Health Unit; 16/05/2018 – Phase lll lMpower150 Study Showed Genentech’s TECENTRIQ and Avastin Plus Carboplatin and Paclitaxel Helped People With a Specific Type of Metastatic Lung Cancer Live Significantly Longer Compared to Avastin Plus Carboplatin and Paclitaxel; 29/03/2018 – PFIZER: TAFAMIDIS PHASE 3 MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 25/05/2018 – Pfizer is under pressure to resolve a shortage of life-saving EpiPens; 13/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Sanofi warns Canada over industry treatment; Pfizer got a big boost from the new tax law; 10/04/2018 – PFIZER INC – AS PART OF 20-YEAR LEASE AGREEMENT, PFIZER WILL RELOCATE ITS GLOBAL HEADQUARTERS FROM 235 EAST 42ND STREET TO SPIRAL; 05/04/2018 – Pfizer Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/03/2018 – Pfizer Reports Top-Line Results From a Study of CHANTIX(R)/CHAMPIX(R) (varenicline) in Adolescent Smokers; 05/03/2018 – Dan R. Littman Elected to Pfizer’s Bd of Directors

Centerbridge Partners Lp increased its stake in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc (TPX) by 21.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Centerbridge Partners Lp bought 425,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 30.04% . The hedge fund held 2.37M shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $136.50 million, up from 1.94 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Centerbridge Partners Lp who had been investing in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.20% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $75.32. About 36,935 shares traded. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) has risen 64.82% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 64.82% the S&P500.

More notable recent Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Tempur Sealy News: Why TPX Stock Is Moving Today – Nasdaq” on June 18, 2019, also Fool.ca with their article: “Value Investors: These 3 Stocks Are Absurdly Cheap – The Motley Fool Canada” published on September 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Tempur Sealy Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Tempur Sealy Stock Was Up 84% in the First Half of 2019 – Yahoo Finance” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here is What Hedge Funds Really Think About Tempur Sealy International (TPX) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 22, 2019.

Centerbridge Partners Lp, which manages about $20.91 billion and $728.54M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Focus Finl Partners Inc by 608,517 shares to 1.77M shares, valued at $63.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Rowan Companies Plc (NYSE:RDC) by 2.03M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.08 million shares, and cut its stake in Atlantica Yield Plc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.69 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.76, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold TPX shares while 53 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 55.87 million shares or 11.41% less from 63.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 311 are owned by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Communications. 17,223 were accumulated by Employees Retirement Of Ohio. Voloridge Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability accumulated 40,711 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Augustine Asset Mgmt accumulated 0.91% or 23,859 shares. Fifth Third Bankshares stated it has 282 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Retirement Of Alabama invested in 0.02% or 59,748 shares. Route One Inv Com Lp reported 4.27M shares. Ing Groep Nv has invested 0.01% in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). Cipher Capital LP holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) for 13,334 shares. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky stated it has 8,605 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. State Treasurer State Of Michigan reported 0.01% in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). Mutual Of America Ltd Liability has 40,352 shares. Moreover, Riverhead Cap Mgmt Ltd Llc has 0.03% invested in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) for 11,652 shares. London Of Virginia has invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). Rhumbline Advisers holds 121,955 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

More notable recent Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “The reasons â€“ and researcher â€“ behind Pfizer’s decision to expand in Sanford – Triangle Business Journal” on August 21, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Pfizer to build $500M facility in Sanford, create hundreds of jobs – Triangle Business Journal” published on August 21, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Merger Talk Boosts Pfizer – Seeking Alpha” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Do Institutions Own Shares In Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Pfizer’s Dividend Confusion Is Likely To Create Opportunity – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Argent Capital Management Lc stated it has 624,161 shares or 0.97% of all its holdings. Manufacturers Life The reported 0.33% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Corda Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability Com stated it has 648,918 shares. Sigma Invest Counselors reported 16,678 shares. Goodwin Daniel L has 4,733 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Brighton Jones Llc owns 40,126 shares. Polaris Greystone Financial Ltd Llc holds 8,129 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Fukoku Mutual Life Ins owns 409,854 shares or 2.23% of their US portfolio. Halsey Associates Incorporated Ct reported 44,692 shares. Bancorp Of Nova Scotia has invested 0.4% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Tocqueville Asset Mgmt LP has 1.40M shares. 1.20M were accumulated by Voloridge Ltd Liability Co. Parsons Capital Ri has 1.05% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Kj Harrison & Prns has invested 0.35% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Edge Wealth Limited Liability Com accumulated 278,799 shares or 2.92% of the stock.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $104,160 activity.

Kentucky Retirement Systems, which manages about $1.03 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 174 shares to 18,040 shares, valued at $32.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.62 earnings per share, down 20.51% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.78 per share. PFE’s profit will be $3.43 billion for 14.58 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual earnings per share reported by Pfizer Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.50% negative EPS growth.