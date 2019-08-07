Centerbridge Partners LP Holding in Pg&E (PCG) Boosted by $66.20 Million as Shares Declined; Kirby (KEX) Share Price Rose While Arosa Capital Management LP Decreased Position by $3.38 Million

Centerbridge Partners Lp increased its stake in Pg&E Corp (PCG) by 136.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Centerbridge Partners Lp bought 3.89M shares as the company’s stock declined 16.45% . The hedge fund held 6.75M shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $120.14 million, up from 2.86 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Centerbridge Partners Lp who had been investing in Pg&E Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $18.1. About 3.57M shares traded. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.05% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 03/04/2018 – PG&E Proposes Reforms to Support the State’s Clean Energy Future; 07/03/2018 – PG&E and California Fire Foundation Unite to Defend Against the Impacts of Climate Change; 16/04/2018 – PACIFIC GAS AND ELECTRIC CO SAYS OBTAINED A $350 MLN UNSECURED TERM LOAN UNDER A LOAN AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 31/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/31/2018 05:11 PM; 25/05/2018 – PG&E Believes Overall Programs Met State’s Standard; 22/03/2018 – PG&E Has a Plan to Prevent More Deadly Wildfires; 19/04/2018 – DJ PG&E Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PCG); 29/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/29/2018 01:05 AM; 25/05/2018 – Cal Fire: In Lobo Fire, Investigation Finds Evidence That There Wasn’t Adequate Clearance Between PG&E Power Lines and Trees; 10/05/2018 – PG&E Inks Deal to Provide Solar for Those Without Rooftop Panels

Arosa Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Kirby Corp (KEX) by 20.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arosa Capital Management Lp sold 45,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.26% . The institutional investor held 170,000 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.77 million, down from 215,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arosa Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Kirby Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $74.89. About 396,690 shares traded. Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX) has declined 4.85% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.85% the S&P500. Some Historical KEX News: 03/05/2018 – Kirby Corporation Signs Agreement To Purchase Pressure Barges From Targa Resources Corp; 25/04/2018 – KIRBY SEES 2Q EPS 30C TO 50C, EST. 71C; 03/05/2018 – KIRBY CORP – BARGES WILL BE ABOUT $0.02 PER SHARE ACCRETIVE IN 2018; 25/04/2018 – Kirby Corp Sees 2Q EPS 30c-EPS 50c; 03/05/2018 – KIRBY CORP – EXPECT TO INCUR SOME COSTS IN NEAR TERM FROM DEAL; 25/04/2018 – Kirby Corp 1Q Rev $741.7M; 03/05/2018 – KIRBY IN PACT TO BUY PRESSURE BARGES FROM TARGA RESOURCES CORP; 03/05/2018 – KIRBY CORP KEX.N -AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE TARGA RESOURCES CORP’S INLAND MARINE TANK BARGE BUSINESS FOR APPROXIMATELY $69.3 MLN IN CASH; 03/05/2018 – KIRBY IN PACT TO BUY PRESSURE BARGES FOR $69.3M IN CASH; 25/04/2018 – Kirby Corp Cuts FY18 View To EPS $2.15-EPS $2.65

Analysts await Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.89 EPS, up 27.14% or $0.19 from last year’s $0.7 per share. KEX’s profit will be $53.31M for 21.04 P/E if the $0.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.79 actual EPS reported by Kirby Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.66% EPS growth.

Arosa Capital Management Lp, which manages about $456.37M and $555.60 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP) by 201,749 shares to 445,430 shares, valued at $29.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:COG) by 75,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 275,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Vivint Solar Inc (NYSE:VSLR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 13 investors sold KEX shares while 76 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 56.52 million shares or 2.12% less from 57.75 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eaton Vance Management holds 103,941 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System accumulated 95,040 shares. Mason Street Advisors Ltd Company has 28,656 shares. Diamond Hill Cap Mgmt Inc holds 2.52M shares or 1.04% of its portfolio. Citadel Advisors Lc stated it has 0% in Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX). Parametric Portfolio Assoc Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 145,892 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX) for 10,886 shares. Gp has 0.03% invested in Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX). Victory Capital Management has 76,113 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Cullen Frost Bankers Incorporated reported 3,750 shares stake. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 1,788 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Blackrock holds 0.02% in Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX) or 5.13 million shares. Moreover, Logan Cap Management Incorporated has 0.05% invested in Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX) for 11,497 shares. Arizona State Retirement Systems, Arizona-based fund reported 38,694 shares. Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership invested in 1.70M shares or 0.05% of the stock.

Centerbridge Partners Lp, which manages about $20.91 billion and $728.54M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vistra Energy Corp by 6.11M shares to 552,500 shares, valued at $14.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Genworth Finl Inc (Put) (NYSE:GNW) by 1.26 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.57M shares, and cut its stake in Rowan Companies Plc (NYSE:RDC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.37 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.30, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 175 investors sold PCG shares while 115 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 420.90 million shares or 0.11% less from 421.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Edge Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Lsv Asset has invested 0% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Lonestar Mgmt Ltd holds 0.99% or 220,000 shares. Sachem Head Cap LP holds 3.73% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) or 3.45M shares. King Street Cap Management Lp stated it has 1.00 million shares. The Wisconsin-based State Of Wisconsin Inv Board has invested 0.01% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 196,235 shares. Van Eck holds 0.01% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) or 65,590 shares. Litman Gregory Asset Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.01% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) for 1,162 shares. Davidson Kempner Capital Limited Partnership holds 1.08% or 2.20 million shares. Moreover, Balyasny Asset Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Glenmede Trust Communication Na invested in 1,105 shares or 0% of the stock. Knightsbridge Asset Lc stated it has 3.39% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). California-based Destination Wealth has invested 0% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Michigan-based Asset Mngmt has invested 0.02% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG).