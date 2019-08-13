Centerbridge Partners LP Holding in Genworth Finl (Put) (GNW) Has Lowered by $3.79 Million as Share Value Rose; Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (Put) (BABA) Holder Indus Capital Partners Has Lowered Its Position

Indus Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (Put) (BABA) by 83.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Indus Capital Partners Llc sold 391,753 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The hedge fund held 80,000 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.60M, down from 471,753 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Indus Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $428.76B market cap company. The stock increased 3.37% or $5.37 during the last trading session, reaching $164.68. About 16.87M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 17/04/2018 – ALIBABA SAID TO INVEST NO LESS THAN 4B YUAN IN HUITONGDA: DAILY; 29/05/2018 – Alibaba and Cainiao Make Strategic Investment in ZTO Express; 28/05/2018 – ALIBABA HEALTH INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY LTD 0241.HK – AS PER DEAL, CO TO BUY ALI JK MEDICAL PRODUCTS LTD; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba’s Bets Better Payoff; 17/04/2018 – IGNORE:ALIBABA-BACKED PRENETICS BUYING DNAFIT ANNOUNCED APR. 16; 04/05/2018 – ADRs End Higher; Alibaba Rises; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Sees Shifting Profit Mix With Physical Stores: TOPLive; 04/05/2018 – ALIBABA – DURING FISCAL YEAR 2018, CHINA RETAIL MARKETPLACES RECORDED TOTAL GMV OF RMB4,820 BILLION (US$768 BILLION), UP 28%; 18/03/2018 – Alibaba to invest additional $2 bln in Lazada, replaces CEO; 24/04/2018 – SLYNGSTAD: ALIBABA, TENCENT PROBABLY MOST IMPORTANT IN WORLD

Centerbridge Partners Lp decreased its stake in Genworth Finl Inc (Put) (GNW) by 32.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Centerbridge Partners Lp sold 1.26 million shares as the company’s stock rose 4.72% . The hedge fund held 2.57M shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.83M, down from 3.83M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Centerbridge Partners Lp who had been investing in Genworth Finl Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.22B market cap company. The stock increased 14.29% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $4.4. About 10.08 million shares traded or 211.77% up from the average. Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) has declined 12.88% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GNW News: 01/05/2018 – Genworth’s Effective Tax Rate for 1Q Was Approximately 28%; 01/05/2018 – GENWORTH AUSTRALIA 1Q GROSS WRITTEN PREMIUM A$174.1M; 29/03/2018 – Genworth Holdings Inc. CDS Widens 27 Bps; 17/04/2018 – Genworth Financial Schedules Earnings Conference Call For May 2nd; 09/05/2018 – GENWORTH AUSTRALIA SAYS GUIDANCE PROVIDED FOR 2018 UNCHANGED; 01/05/2018 – GENWORTH AUSTRALIA 1Q NET PREMIUMS EARNED A$67.4M; 01/05/2018 – Genworth Australia Profit Drops; Announces Buyback; 27/03/2018 – Leading Brands JPMorgan Chase & Co., Anthem, Inc., and Genworth Financial, Inc. to Keynote at PegaWorld 2018; 01/05/2018 – GENWORTH 1Q ADJ OPER EPS 25C, EST. 27C; 03/04/2018 – Genworth Holdings CDS Widens 45 Bps, Most in 5 Months

Indus Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $7.51 billion and $765.77M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Stars Group Inc by 406,673 shares to 4.84M shares, valued at $84.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (NYSE:TSM) by 107,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 166,700 shares, and has risen its stake in Baidu Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:BIDU).

Analysts await Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $1.13 earnings per share, up 71.21% or $0.47 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BABA’s profit will be $2.94B for 36.43 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual earnings per share reported by Alibaba Group Holding Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.41% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 26 investors sold GNW shares while 80 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 306.35 million shares or 3.24% more from 296.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The California-based Lpl Financial Limited Liability Corp has invested 0% in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW). 460,590 are owned by Public Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio. Quinn Opportunity Limited Com stated it has 0.18% of its portfolio in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW). Hanson Mcclain reported 194 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Adirondack Research And invested in 451,561 shares or 1.08% of the stock. Shelton Cap Mgmt invested in 142 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund holds 198,012 shares. Tig Advisors Lc reported 644,990 shares. The Connecticut-based Mark Sheptoff Planning Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.04% in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW). Moreover, Mackenzie Fincl Corp has 0% invested in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW). Bluecrest Management Limited owns 0% invested in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) for 13,494 shares. Renaissance Technology Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 709,000 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 46,836 were accumulated by Ww Asset Mgmt. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW). The Georgia-based Voya Investment Lc has invested 0% in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW).