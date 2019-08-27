Centerbridge Partners LP Has Trimmed Its Genworth Finl (Put) (GNW) Stake; WEST CHINA CEMENT LTD ST HELIER ORDINARY (WCHNF) Shorts Increased By 6.7%

Centerbridge Partners Lp decreased Genworth Finl Inc (Put) (GNW) stake by 32.97% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Centerbridge Partners Lp sold 1.26 million shares as Genworth Finl Inc (Put) (GNW)’s stock rose 4.72%. The Centerbridge Partners Lp holds 2.57M shares with $9.83 million value, down from 3.83M last quarter. Genworth Finl Inc (Put) now has $2.24B valuation. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.005 during the last trading session, reaching $4.445. About 1.93 million shares traded. Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) has declined 12.88% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GNW News: 31/05/2018 – New Genworth Website Offers Empathy, Insights to Help Families Navigate the Financial Challenges of Aging; 01/05/2018 – GENWORTH AUSTRALIA PLANS UP TO A$100M SHARE BUYBACK; 01/05/2018 – GENWORTH AUSTRALIA SOME SIGNS OF SOFTENING IN CURE RATES IN 1Q; 01/05/2018 – GENWORTH, OCEANWIDE AGREED TO 4TH WAIVER TO EXTEND DEADLINE; 21/03/2018 – Genworth Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – GENWORTH FINANCIAL INC – CO AND OCEANWIDE DISCUSSING OPTIONS FOR REDUCING DEBT; 24/04/2018 – Genworth Reduces National Borrower-Paid Monthly and Single Premium Rates; Introduces Adjustors for Co-Borrower and DTI; 17/04/2018 – Genworth Financial Schedules Earnings Conference Call For May 2nd; 23/04/2018 – DJ Genworth Financial Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GNW); 01/05/2018 – GENWORTH AUSTRALIA NEW ON-MARKET SHARE BUY-BACK OF UP TO A$100M

WEST CHINA CEMENT LTD ST HELIER ORDINARY (OTCMKTS:WCHNF) had an increase of 6.7% in short interest. WCHNF’s SI was 1.53 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 6.7% from 1.43 million shares previously. It closed at $0.16 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 27, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

West China Cement Limited, an investment holding company, makes and sells cement and cement products in the People's Republic of China. The company has market cap of $987.57 million. The firm sells its products under the Yao Bai and Yaobaishuini names. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s cement products are used in the construction of infrastructure projects, such as highways, railways, bridges, hydroelectric power stations, and water conservancy and water transfer projects, as well as residential buildings.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.21, from 1.11 in 2018Q4.

