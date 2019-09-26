Centerbridge Partners LP Has Lowered Tempur Sealy Intl (TPX) Stake by $40.93 Million; As Nuance Communications (NUAN) Stock Price Declined, Park West Asset Management Raised Position by $23.93 Million

Park West Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Nuance Communications Inc (NUAN) by 45.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park West Asset Management Llc bought 1.60 million shares as the company’s stock declined 1.01% . The hedge fund held 5.10 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $81.37 million, up from 3.50M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park West Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Nuance Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.10% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $16.23. About 1.80 million shares traded. Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) has risen 12.66% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.66% the S&P500. Some Historical NUAN News: 22/03/2018 – Nuance Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS INC – MARK BENJAMIN CURRENTLY SERVES AS PRESIDENT AND CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER OF NCR CORP; 09/05/2018 – NUANCE SEES 2018 GROWTH 2% TO 4% ORGANIC GROWTH, SAW 3% TO 5%; 04/04/2018 – Spoken Word Artists’ Poetry Transcreated by SDL Marketing Solutions Delivers Global Cultural Nuance for Under Armour; 27/03/2018 – NEUBERGER BERMAN SENDS OPEN LETTER TO NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS; 05/03/2018 – Nuance and Partners HealthCare Collaborate to Accelerate Widespread Development, Deployment and Adoption of Al Applications for Diagnostic Imaging; 09/05/2018 – NUANCE SEES 2018 GROWTH IN NET NEW BOOKINGS 5% TO 7%; 27/03/2018 – Neuberger Berman Sends Open Letter To Nuance Communications Board And Incoming CEO Mark Benjamin; 20/04/2018 – DJ Nuance Communications Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NUAN); 22/03/2018 – Nuance Appoints Mark Benjamin as Chief Executive Officer

Centerbridge Partners Lp decreased its stake in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc (TPX) by 23.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Centerbridge Partners Lp sold 560,706 shares as the company’s stock rose 30.04% . The hedge fund held 1.81M shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $132.52 million, down from 2.37M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Centerbridge Partners Lp who had been investing in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.92% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $75.19. About 368,341 shares traded. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) has risen 64.82% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 64.82% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.76, from 1.69 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 34 investors sold TPX shares while 71 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 52.52 million shares or 6.00% less from 55.87 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Advisory Rech holds 0.01% or 8,643 shares. Comerica Bancshares holds 0.02% or 26,649 shares. Raymond James & invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). Stevens Cap Mgmt Limited Partnership holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) for 16,565 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp reported 78,135 shares stake. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.09% or 63,753 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman & Company stated it has 0% in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). Envestnet Asset Inc stated it has 33,555 shares. Brant Point Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability Co reported 50,005 shares. New York-based Art Advsrs Ltd Com has invested 0.08% in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). Oberndorf William E has 2.66% invested in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) for 74,252 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Lp invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). Primecap Mngmt Ca reported 413,800 shares. Td Asset Management invested in 0% or 40,381 shares. 7,678 are owned by Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado.

More notable recent Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Tempur-Pedic pitches eight degrees of separation – Seeking Alpha” on April 15, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Tempur Sealy Marks Opening Of 25th Tempur-Pedic Retail Location In 2018 – PR Newswire” published on October 23, 2018, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Accuray (ARAY) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week’s Release – Yahoo Finance” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For June 24, 2019 – Benzinga” published on June 24, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “VC Deals: Mattress Company Casper Counts Unicorns – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 30, 2019.

Analysts await Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.13 earnings per share, up 10.78% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.02 per share. TPX’s profit will be $61.93 million for 16.63 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.79 actual earnings per share reported by Tempur Sealy International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 43.04% EPS growth.

Centerbridge Partners Lp, which manages about $20.91B and $814.87M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pg&E Corp (NYSE:PCG) by 2.88 million shares to 9.62M shares, valued at $220.59 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Park West Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.77 billion and $2.41B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in B&G Foods Inc (Put) (NYSE:BGS) by 500,000 shares to 1.00 million shares, valued at $20.80 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Glu Mobile Inc (NASDAQ:GLUU) by 224,278 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 436,218 shares, and cut its stake in Constellium Nv (NYSE:CSTM).

