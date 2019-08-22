Centerbridge Partners LP Has Lowered Its Stake in Genworth Finl (Put) (GNW) by $3.79 Million as Stock Price Rose; As Raytheon Co (RTN) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Capital Advisors Lowered Position by $5.89 Million

Centerbridge Partners Lp decreased its stake in Genworth Finl Inc (Put) (GNW) by 32.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Centerbridge Partners Lp sold 1.26 million shares as the company’s stock rose 4.72% . The hedge fund held 2.57 million shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.83 million, down from 3.83 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Centerbridge Partners Lp who had been investing in Genworth Finl Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.27B market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $4.5. About 2.65 million shares traded. Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) has declined 12.88% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GNW News: 01/05/2018 – Genworth U.S. Life Insurance Adjusted Operating Loss of $5 M Compared to Adjusted Operating Income of $53 M in 1Q of 2017; 31/05/2018 – New Genworth Website Offers Empathy, Insights to Help Families Navigate the Financial Challenges of Aging; 24/04/2018 – GENWORTH & OCEANWIDE WITHDRAW & REFILE CFIUS JOINT NOTICE; 27/03/2018 – GENWORTH & OCEANWIDE EXTEND MERGER PACT TO JULY 1; 01/05/2018 – GENWORTH AUSTRALIA 1Q GROSS WRITTEN PREMIUM A$174.1M; 01/05/2018 – Genworth 1Q EPS 22c; 24/04/2018 – Genworth Reduces National Borrower-Paid Monthly and Single Premium Rates; Introduces Adjustors for Co-Borrower and DTI; 13/04/2018 – GENWORTH FINL INC: FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 01/05/2018 – GENWORTH AUSTRALIA PLANS UP TO A$100M SHARE BUYBACK; 01/05/2018 – Genworth 1Q Net $112M

Capital Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Raytheon Co (RTN) by 47.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Advisors Inc sold 32,386 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The institutional investor held 35,248 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.42M, down from 67,634 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in Raytheon Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $51.74B market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $185.76. About 766,768 shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 5.76% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.76% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 24/05/2018 – Raytheon, No Barriers seek disabled veterans for transformational expedition; 15/03/2018 – Raytheon Wins $150.4 Million U.S. Army Contract; 28/05/2018 – RAYTHEON – UNDER AGREEMENT, CO WILL PROVIDE MULTI-FUNCTION RECEIVER EXCITER SYSTEM TEST BENCH,A CONTROL SYSTEM & A MODELING, SIMULATION ENVIRONMENT; 11/04/2018 – RTN: Intercepting a missile in Sama Najran; 15/04/2018 – University of Virginia wins 2018 National Collegiate Cyber Defense Championship by protecting against network attacks from industry professionals; 23/03/2018 – Trump should insist on Libya-style denuclearization for N.Korea -Bolton; 19/04/2018 – RAYTHEON CO – CONTRACT INCLUDES OPTIONS WHICH, IF EXERCISED, WOULD BRING CUMULATIVE VALUE OF CONTRACT TO $362.7 MLN; 17/04/2018 – Cramer and Moreno search the charts of Boeing, Northrup Grumman and Raytheon for positive signs; 21/03/2018 – SAUDI CROWN PRINCE MET W/BOEING, RAYTHEON, LMT, GENERALDYNAMICS; 31/05/2018 – /DISREGARD RELEASE: Raytheon Company/

Analysts await Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.88 EPS, up 28.00% or $0.63 from last year’s $2.25 per share. RTN’s profit will be $802.20 million for 16.13 P/E if the $2.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by Raytheon Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.37% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Raytheon Canada, Maerospace Partner To Fight Illegal Offshore Activity – Benzinga” on August 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Raytheon on the rise after strong Q2 beat, upsized full-year guidance – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Raytheon’s ground system supports second GPS III launch – StreetInsider.com” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Air Force to deploy ground-based lasers – Seeking Alpha” published on August 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Raytheon Co (RTN) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.61, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold RTN shares while 303 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 376 raised stakes. 198.48 million shares or 6.46% less from 212.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mutual Of Omaha Savings Bank Wealth Management accumulated 0.13% or 2,295 shares. Price T Rowe Associate Md owns 0.03% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 1.30M shares. Connecticut-based Wright Service has invested 0.64% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Bluecrest Cap Mgmt Limited has 51,873 shares for 0.38% of their portfolio. Eagle Asset Mngmt Inc invested in 32,785 shares or 0.03% of the stock. California-based Windward Capital Management Company Ca has invested 0.05% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Kessler Investment Grp Limited Company accumulated 368 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Dorsey & Whitney Ltd reported 0.13% stake. Qs Invsts Ltd Liability Com stated it has 7,591 shares. Sasco Incorporated Ct has invested 3.72% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Ifrah Services, a Arkansas-based fund reported 2,207 shares. 59,798 were accumulated by Bluemountain Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation. Dowling & Yahnke Lc, California-based fund reported 72,555 shares. Wms Ptnrs Llc has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Berkshire Asset Ltd Pa holds 0.22% or 14,084 shares.

Capital Advisors Inc, which manages about $934.81M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bp Plc (NYSE:BP) by 71,369 shares to 560,823 shares, valued at $24.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Series Trust (XBI) by 32,269 shares in the quarter, for a total of 69,109 shares, and has risen its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP).

More notable recent Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Pre-Open Movers 08/13: (DCPH) (ABDC) (AVYA) Higher; (CVET) (BE) (AAP) (more…) – StreetInsider.com” on August 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Is Genworth Financial, Inc. An Undervalued Gem Or A Value Trap? – Seeking Alpha” published on June 03, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Will The Genworth Financial – China Oceanwide Deal Go Through? – Seeking Alpha” on March 12, 2019. More interesting news about Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Shares of Genworth Financial Are Climbing Today – Yahoo Finance” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “4 Cheap Stocks Ready to Rise – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.21, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 26 investors sold GNW shares while 80 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 306.35 million shares or 3.24% more from 296.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sigma Planning invested in 46,420 shares or 0.01% of the stock. First Wilshire Management Inc accumulated 733,302 shares. Commercial Bank Of Montreal Can accumulated 16,440 shares. Omers Administration holds 0.01% or 160,100 shares in its portfolio. Swiss Bank owns 972,486 shares. Pennsylvania-based Vanguard Grp Inc has invested 0.01% in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW). Gemmer Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation holds 633 shares or 0% of its portfolio. The New York-based Amer Intll Gru Inc Inc has invested 0.02% in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW). Axa owns 0% invested in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) for 73,600 shares. Signaturefd Limited holds 0% or 4,924 shares. Quinn Opportunity Ptnrs Ltd Company, New York-based fund reported 334,716 shares. Balasa Dinverno Foltz Limited Liability reported 0.07% stake. Hsbc Hldgs Public Limited Com accumulated 101,999 shares or 0% of the stock. Gam Holdings Ag stated it has 0.06% in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW). First Manhattan stated it has 8.65M shares or 0.19% of all its holdings.