Centerbridge Partners LP Has Lowered Genworth Finl (Put) (GNW) Stake by $3.79 Million; Shares Rose; Nexstar Broadcasting Group I (NXST) Holder Act Ii Management LP Lowered Its Holding

Centerbridge Partners Lp decreased its stake in Genworth Finl Inc (Put) (GNW) by 32.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Centerbridge Partners Lp sold 1.26 million shares as the company’s stock rose 4.72% . The hedge fund held 2.57M shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.83 million, down from 3.83M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Centerbridge Partners Lp who had been investing in Genworth Finl Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.79% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $4.38. About 4.51 million shares traded or 33.06% up from the average. Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) has declined 12.88% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GNW News: 01/05/2018 – GENWORTH MI CANADA 1Q NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN C$115M; 24/04/2018 – GENWORTH FINANCIAL – IN CONNECTION WITH RE-FILING, CFIUS AGREED TO PROCEED DIRECTLY TO 45-DAY INVESTIGATION PERIOD FOLLOWING A 1-DAY REVIEW PERIOD; 13/04/2018 – GENWORTH FINL INC: FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 27/03/2018 – GENWORTH FINANCIAL INC – FOURTH WAIVER AND AGREEMENT EXTENDS PREVIOUS DEADLINE OF APRIL 1, 2018 TO JULY 1, 2018; 07/03/2018 – Genworth Closes $450 Million Senior Secured Term Loan; 24/04/2018 – GENWORTH & OCEANWIDE WITHDRAW & REFILE CFIUS JOINT NOTICE; 27/03/2018 – Genworth and Oceanwide Extend Merger Agreement; 01/05/2018 – GENWORTH 1Q ADJ OPER EPS 25C; 01/05/2018 – GENWORTH AUSTRALIA SOME SIGNS OF SOFTENING IN CURE RATES IN 1Q; 01/05/2018 – GENWORTH AUSTRALIA 1Q GROSS WRITTEN PREMIUM A$174.1M

Act Ii Management Lp decreased its stake in Nexstar Broadcasting Group I (NXST) by 20.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Act Ii Management Lp sold 30,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.76% . The hedge fund held 117,246 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.71M, down from 147,246 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Act Ii Management Lp who had been investing in Nexstar Broadcasting Group I for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 7.24% or $7.19 during the last trading session, reaching $92.08. About 892,592 shares traded or 67.05% up from the average. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) has risen 37.62% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.62% the S&P500. Some Historical NXST News: 27/04/2018 – Nexstar Media Group Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.375 Per Share; 15/05/2018 – Brenner West Capital Advisors Buys 1.3% of Nexstar Media; 01/05/2018 – NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP BOOSTS SHARE BUYBACK BY UP TO $200M; 09/05/2018 – Nexstar Media 1Q Adjusted EBITDA of $181.1M; 20/04/2018 – DJ Nexstar Media Group Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NXST); 17/05/2018 – Nexstar Media Favored by 10 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 09/04/2018 – TIP Initiative Reports Progress in Accelerating Electronic Transaction Workflows for Local Television Advertising; 09/05/2018 – Nexstar Media Group First Quarter Net Revenue Rises 13.9% to a Record $615.3 Million; 09/05/2018 – Nexstar Media 1Q Rev $615.3M; 09/05/2018 – NEXSTAR MEDIA 1Q NET REV. $615.3M

More notable recent Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Nexstar Digital Introduces TViQ Audience Solution Nasdaq:NXST – GlobeNewswire” on June 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Nexstar Media Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on August 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why You Might Be Interested In Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 03, 2019. More interesting news about Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “AT&T and CBS make peace as Nexstar conflict drags on – Dallas Business Journal” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) A High Quality Stock To Own? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 27 investors sold NXST shares while 83 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 44.94 million shares or 7.23% less from 48.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California State Teachers Retirement System has invested 0.02% in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Northern Trust reported 582,712 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Tower Research Capital Limited Liability Co (Trc) reported 282 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Manufacturers Life Ins The invested in 29,150 shares or 0% of the stock. Qvt Fincl Ltd Partnership holds 126,324 shares or 3.44% of its portfolio. United Cap Fincl Advisers Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) for 7,346 shares. 3,130 are owned by Guggenheim Capital Ltd Com. Panagora Asset Inc, Massachusetts-based fund reported 2,695 shares. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board stated it has 109,600 shares. Strs Ohio holds 51,700 shares. Two Sigma Securities Limited Liability accumulated 2,662 shares or 0% of the stock. Natl Bank Of Montreal Can holds 26,929 shares. Moreover, Brandywine Global Mngmt Lc has 0.1% invested in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Invesco stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Etrade Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Com reported 0.01% in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST).

More notable recent Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Shares of Genworth Financial Are Climbing Today – Yahoo Finance” on August 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Genworth slides 10% after acquirer’s auditor resigns – Seeking Alpha” published on February 25, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “60 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) Overpaying Its CEO? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Genworth Financial Inc (GNW) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.21, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 26 investors sold GNW shares while 80 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 306.35 million shares or 3.24% more from 296.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zacks Investment has invested 0% of its portfolio in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW). Scotia Capital holds 0% of its portfolio in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) for 43,198 shares. Wms Lc holds 0.01% or 13,000 shares in its portfolio. Park National Corp Oh has invested 0% of its portfolio in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW). Gabelli & Invest Advisers owns 195,921 shares. Highlander accumulated 0.01% or 2,900 shares. The Virginia-based Davenport And Ltd has invested 0% in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW). Westpac Bk reported 185,014 shares. Millennium Management Ltd Co accumulated 103,376 shares. Legal & General Gru Public Limited Co has invested 0% in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW). Invesco stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement stated it has 0% in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW). Moreover, Tig Ltd Llc has 0.27% invested in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) for 644,990 shares. Advisory Net Ltd, Georgia-based fund reported 1,250 shares. Alyeska Inv Group Ltd Partnership stated it has 1.72 million shares.