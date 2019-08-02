Centerbridge Partners LP Has Increased Position in Tempur Sealy Intl (TPX) as Share Price Rose; Trexquant Investment LP Boosted Royal Caribbean Cruises LTD (RCL) Stake by $2.59 Million; Market Value Declined

Trexquant Investment Lp increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (RCL) by 110.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trexquant Investment Lp bought 22,685 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.83% . The institutional investor held 43,247 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.96 million, up from 20,562 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trexquant Investment Lp who had been investing in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.50% or $3.99 during the last trading session, reaching $110.06. About 930,733 shares traded. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) has risen 4.78% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.78% the S&P500. Some Historical RCL News: 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD – FULL YEAR ADJUSTED EARNINGS GUIDANCE IS INCREASED BY $0.15 TO A RANGE OF $8.70 TO $8.90 PER SHARE; 19/03/2018 – RCL Names Adam Goldstein as Vice Chairman, Recognizing Decades of Leadership; 07/05/2018 – This $1 billion cruise ship with a race track hopes to dethrone Carnival and Royal Caribbean; 19/03/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD RCL.N – AFTER SALE OF GOLDEN ERA, IT IS EXPECTED THAT SKYSEA WILL WIND DOWN ITS BUSINESS OPERATIONS BEFORE END OF 2018; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD QTRLY GROSS YIELDS WERE UP 3.1% IN CONSTANT-CURRENCY (UP 5.1% AS-REPORTED); 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD QTRLY ADJUSTED EARNINGS OF $1.09 PER SHARE; 28/03/2018 – Royal Caribbean at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Wedbush Today; 19/03/2018 – Ctrip, Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. To End SkySea Joint Venture; 06/03/2018 VALMET OYJ – VALMET TO UPGRADE AUTOMATION ON ROYAL CARIBBEAN’S MARINER OF THE SEAS CRUISE SHIP; 19/03/2018 – CTRIP, ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES TO END SKYSEA JV

Centerbridge Partners Lp increased its stake in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc (TPX) by 21.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Centerbridge Partners Lp bought 425,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 30.04% . The hedge fund held 2.37 million shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $136.50M, up from 1.94 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Centerbridge Partners Lp who had been investing in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $77.82. About 305,922 shares traded. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) has risen 64.82% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 64.82% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.58 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.73, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold RCL shares while 148 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 145.71 million shares or 2.42% more from 142.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 2 selling transactions for $1.11 billion activity. Wilhelmsen Arne Alexander had sold 4.80 million shares worth $554.74 million. On Tuesday, February 5 the insider A WILHELMSEN A S sold $554.74 million.

Trexquant Investment Lp, which manages about $105.00 million and $1.41B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Radian Group Inc (NYSE:RDN) by 25,218 shares to 58,903 shares, valued at $1.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pacira Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PCRX) by 12,029 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,467 shares, and cut its stake in Tapestry Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.69 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.76, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold TPX shares while 53 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 55.87 million shares or 11.41% less from 63.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

