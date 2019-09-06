Centerbridge Partners LP Has Decreased Its Genworth Finl (Put) (GNW) Position by $3.79 Million; Stock Rose; Hutchinson Capital Management Lifted Its Holding in Apple Computer (AAPL) by $7.97 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Hutchinson Capital Management increased its stake in Apple Computer Inc (AAPL) by 1233.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hutchinson Capital Management bought 42,169 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 45,589 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.66M, up from 3,420 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hutchinson Capital Management who had been investing in Apple Computer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $940.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $212.69. About 9.44 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 21/04/2018 – APPLE SAYS SERVICES OPERATING NORMALLY AFTER MAINTENANCE; 18/05/2018 – ZHENGZHOU REQUIRES 15% MARGIN OF APPLE FUTURES JULY CONTRACT; 23/04/2018 – Apple’s Deal for Shazam Delayed in Europe Over Data Concerns; 06/03/2018 – TOKYO — Apple supplier Alps Electric says it is bringing forward its merger with subsidiary Alpine Electronics to capture synergies but the truth may be that it wants to offset a hit from poor iPhone X sales; 17/04/2018 – This Ukrainian Mac product has a cult following – and could hint at Apple’s future; 03/04/2018 – Apple hires Google’s search and AI chief. via @cnbctech; 06/04/2018 – Apple tells TechCrunch that it plans to release a new Mac Pro computer in 2019; 09/04/2018 – Apple Now Globally Powered by 100 Percent Renewable Energy; 05/05/2018 – HIGHLIGHTS-The wit and wisdom of Warren Buffett, ‘Oracle of Omaha’; 23/04/2018 – EU: Data Access Would Allow Apple to Encourage Customers to Switch to Apple Music

Centerbridge Partners Lp decreased its stake in Genworth Finl Inc (Put) (GNW) by 32.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Centerbridge Partners Lp sold 1.26M shares as the company’s stock rose 4.72% . The hedge fund held 2.57 million shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.83M, down from 3.83M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Centerbridge Partners Lp who had been investing in Genworth Finl Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.12% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $4.42. About 415,004 shares traded. Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) has declined 12.88% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GNW News: 01/05/2018 – Genworth 1Q Adj EPS 25c; 01/05/2018 – GENWORTH 1Q ADJ OPER EPS 25C, EST. 27C; 27/03/2018 – GENWORTH FINANCIAL – TRANSACTION APPROVED BY AUSTRALIA REGULATOR; 24/04/2018 – GENWORTH FINANCIAL – IN CONNECTION WITH RE-FILING, CFIUS AGREED TO PROCEED DIRECTLY TO 45-DAY INVESTIGATION PERIOD FOLLOWING A 1-DAY REVIEW PERIOD; 03/04/2018 – Genworth Holdings CDS Widens 45 Bps, Most in 5 Months; 17/04/2018 – Genworth Financial Schedules Earnings Conference Call For May 2nd; 01/05/2018 – GENWORTH AUSTRALIA 1Q NET PREMIUMS EARNED A$67.4M; 31/05/2018 – New Genworth Website Offers Empathy, Insights to Help Families Navigate the Financial Challenges of Aging; 23/04/2018 – DJ Genworth Financial Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GNW); 24/04/2018 – GENWORTH & OCEANWIDE WITHDRAW & REFILE CFIUS JOINT NOTICE

Analysts await Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.24 earnings per share, down 17.24% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.29 per share. GNW’s profit will be $120.81M for 4.60 P/E if the $0.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.40 actual earnings per share reported by Genworth Financial, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -40.00% negative EPS growth.

Hutchinson Capital Management, which manages about $552.86M and $332.14M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Novo (NYSE:NVO) by 172,165 shares to 201,997 shares, valued at $10.57 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.