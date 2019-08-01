Centerbridge Partners LP Has Decreased Genworth Finl (Put) (GNW) Holding by $3.79 Million as Share Value Rose; Biondo Investment Advisors Decreased Its Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Holding by $373,350

Biondo Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG) by 0.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Biondo Investment Advisors Llc sold 655 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.52% . The institutional investor held 67,887 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.74M, down from 68,542 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Intuitive Surgical Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $59.90B market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $519.74. About 411,972 shares traded. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) has risen 3.28% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.28% the S&P500. Some Historical ISRG News: 23/04/2018 – Labaton Sucharow LLP Announces Notice of Pendency of Class Action in the In re Intuitive Surgical Securities Litigation; 03/05/2018 – Intuitive Surgical at Bank of America Conference May 15; 23/05/2018 – Intuitive Surgical at Goldman Sachs Conference Jun 13; 16/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical Inc expected to post earnings of $2.07 a share – Earnings Preview; 21/04/2018 – DJ Intuitive Surgical Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ISRG); 18/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical Volume Jumps More Than Eight Times Average; 17/04/2018 – INTUITIVE SURGICAL 1Q ADJ EPS $2.44; 29/05/2018 – INTUITIVE SURGICAL INC ISRG.O – ANNOUNCED TODAY IT HAS BEGUN DIRECT OPERATIONS IN INDIA; 03/05/2018 – New Study Shows Robotic-Assisted Surgery Benefits for Inguinal Hernia Repair; 17/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: IBM, ISRG, UAL & more

Centerbridge Partners Lp decreased its stake in Genworth Finl Inc (Put) (GNW) by 32.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Centerbridge Partners Lp sold 1.26 million shares as the company’s stock rose 4.72% . The hedge fund held 2.57M shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.83M, down from 3.83M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Centerbridge Partners Lp who had been investing in Genworth Finl Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.26% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $3.86. About 2.34 million shares traded. Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) has declined 12.88% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GNW News: 01/05/2018 – Genworth 1Q Rev $2.12B; 01/05/2018 – Genworth MI Canada 3Q EPS $1.38; 24/04/2018 – Genworth: Cfius to Proceed Directly to a 45-Day Investigation Period Following a One-Day Review Period; 27/03/2018 – GENWORTH FINANCIAL INC -CO, OCEANWIDE AGREED TO A FOURTH WAIVER AND AGREEMENT OF EACH PARTY’S RIGHT TO TERMINATE MERGER AGREEMENT; 01/05/2018 – Genworth’s Effective Tax Rate for 1Q Was Approximately 28%; 01/05/2018 – Genworth MI Canada 3Q Rev $1.12B; 01/05/2018 – GENWORTH AUSTRALIA 1Q GROSS WRITTEN PREMIUM A$174.1M; 07/03/2018 – Genworth Closes $450 Million Senior Secured Term Loan; 17/04/2018 – Genworth Enhances Encompass Integration to Include New Functionality for Contract Underwriting Services; 21/03/2018 – Genworth Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 sales for $23.09 million activity. MOHR MARSHALL sold $3.94M worth of stock. On Monday, February 4 the insider GUTHART GARY S sold $14.65 million.

More notable recent Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Earnings Miss, Revenues Beat in Q4 – Nasdaq” on January 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy? – Nasdaq” published on July 11, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Buy Intuitive Surgical On The Dip – Seeking Alpha” published on April 24, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Intuitive Surgical: Minimally Invasive Surgery Leader, Minimal Appeal – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Analysts await Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.36 EPS, up 5.36% or $0.12 from last year’s $2.24 per share. ISRG’s profit will be $272.00M for 55.06 P/E if the $2.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.67 actual EPS reported by Intuitive Surgical, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.61% negative EPS growth.

Biondo Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $423.40 million and $398.61M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) by 6,980 shares to 24,732 shares, valued at $10.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 8,930 shares in the quarter, for a total of 54,950 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc Cap Stk.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 47 investors sold ISRG shares while 224 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 96.06 million shares or 11.70% less from 108.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cap Impact Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation holds 3,654 shares or 0.76% of its portfolio. Hollencrest Capital Mngmt has 0.13% invested in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). 1832 Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership stated it has 0% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Dynamic Advisor Solutions Limited Liability Company stated it has 2,238 shares or 0.24% of all its holdings. Captrust reported 0% stake. Cibc Markets reported 27,405 shares. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Limited Liability holds 203,655 shares or 1.24% of its portfolio. Ls Investment Advsr Limited Liability Co holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) for 3,686 shares. Howard Cap Mngmt holds 900 shares. Invest reported 525 shares. Hills National Bank & Trust has invested 0.09% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Veritas Inv Management Llp invested in 183 shares. The Germany-based Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi has invested 0.19% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Jefferies Grp Limited Liability Corp accumulated 0.02% or 3,700 shares. Prudential Pcl reported 1,586 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

More notable recent Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Genworth -5.4% after posting Q4 adjusted operating loss – Seeking Alpha” on February 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Genworth Financial, Inc. (GNW) CEO Tom McInerney on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Genworth, Oceanwide extend merger pact to March 15 – Seeking Alpha” on January 30, 2019. More interesting news about Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Scheduled For July 30, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Will The Genworth Financial – China Oceanwide Deal Go Through? – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.21, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 26 investors sold GNW shares while 80 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 306.35 million shares or 3.24% more from 296.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amalgamated Financial Bank has invested 0.01% in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW). Signaturefd Lc reported 0% of its portfolio in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW). Tower Cap Limited Liability Co (Trc) holds 3,866 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Great Lakes Limited Liability Corp invested in 0% or 23,090 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj & Bk has invested 0% in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW). Gabelli Investment Advisers invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW). Brown Advisory Incorporated holds 413,400 shares. Moreover, Geode Capital Lc has 0.01% invested in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW). Barclays Public reported 1.07 million shares or 0% of all its holdings. 334,716 are owned by Quinn Opportunity Prtnrs Llc. Cornerstone Advsrs Incorporated invested in 0% or 148 shares. State Street Corp reported 19.66M shares. Dupont Management holds 158,287 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW). Omers Administration invested in 0.01% or 160,100 shares.