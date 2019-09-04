Centerbridge Partners LP Has Cut Stake in Genworth Finl (Put) (GNW) by $3.79 Million; Bank Of Montreal Has Trimmed Stake in Huntington Ingalls Inds (HII) as Market Valuation Rose

Bank Of Montreal decreased its stake in Huntington Ingalls Inds Inc (HII) by 43.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of Montreal sold 261,252 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.31% . The institutional investor held 336,873 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $69.80 million, down from 598,125 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of Montreal who had been investing in Huntington Ingalls Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $208.84. About 144,704 shares traded. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) has risen 0.14% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.14% the S&P500. Some Historical HII News: 29/03/2018 – Huntington Ingalls Gets $94 Million U.S. Coast Guard Pact; 10/05/2018 – PHOTO RELEASE–Huntington Ingalls Industries Partners with 3D Systems to Accelerate Adoption of 3-D Printing in Naval Shipbuild; 23/05/2018 – PHOTO RELEASE–Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces New Vice President of Supply Chain Management at Ingalls Shipbuilding; 16/05/2018 – Huntington Ingalls at AllianceBernstein Conference May 30; 16/05/2018 – PHOTO RELEASE–Huntington Ingalls Industries Authenticates Keel of Submarine Montana (SSN 794); 20/04/2018 – DJ Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HII); 09/04/2018 – Hnn-Hui Hii Joins Heidrick & Struggles as Partner in the Industrial Practice; 03/04/2018 – PHOTO RELEASE–Huntington Ingalls Industries Celebrates First Meal Aboard Submarine Indiana; 14/05/2018 – N3B Joint Venture Completes Transition Period of the Los Alamos Legacy Cleanup Contract; 19/03/2018 – PHOTO RELEASE–Huntington Ingalls Industries Promotes Two Vice Presidents

Centerbridge Partners Lp decreased its stake in Genworth Finl Inc (Put) (GNW) by 32.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Centerbridge Partners Lp sold 1.26M shares as the company’s stock rose 4.72% . The hedge fund held 2.57 million shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.83M, down from 3.83 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Centerbridge Partners Lp who had been investing in Genworth Finl Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $4.42. About 960,361 shares traded. Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) has declined 12.88% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GNW News: 01/05/2018 – GENWORTH AUSTRALIA PLANS UP TO A$100M SHARE BUYBACK; 17/04/2018 – Genworth Enhances Encompass Integration to Include New Functionality for Contract Underwriting Services; 01/05/2018 – GENWORTH AUSTRALIA GUIDANCE PROVIDED AT FY17 RESULTS UNCHANGED; 01/05/2018 – Genworth Australia Profit Drops; Announces Buyback; 03/04/2018 – Genworth Holdings CDS Widens 45 Bps, Most in 5 Months; 24/04/2018 – Genworth to Provide Cfius Additional Time to Review and Discuss the Proposed Transaction Between Genworth and Oceanwide; 24/04/2018 – Genworth Short-Interest Ratio Rises 73% to 9 Days; 27/03/2018 – GENWORTH & OCEANWIDE EXTEND MERGER PACT TO JULY 1; 01/05/2018 – Genworth 1Q Rev $2.12B; 29/03/2018 – Genworth Holdings Inc. CDS Widens 27 Bps

Analysts await Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $3.72 EPS, down 29.68% or $1.57 from last year’s $5.29 per share. HII’s profit will be $153.76 million for 14.03 P/E if the $3.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.07 actual EPS reported by Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.17% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.50, from 0.7 in 2018Q4.

Bank Of Montreal, which manages about $34.23 billion and $116.59 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Transcanada Corp (NYSE:TRP) by 34.18M shares to 34.50M shares, valued at $1.55B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Assets Tr Inc (NYSE:AAT) by 22,699 shares in the quarter, for a total of 207,649 shares, and has risen its stake in Pinduoduo Inc (Put).

Analysts await Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.24 earnings per share, down 17.24% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.29 per share. GNW’s profit will be $120.81M for 4.60 P/E if the $0.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.40 actual earnings per share reported by Genworth Financial, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -40.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.11 in 2018Q4.

