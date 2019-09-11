Centerbridge Partners LP Has Cut Its Stake in Genworth Finl (Put) (GNW) by $3.79 Million as Market Value Rose; Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Trimmed Its Seaboard (SEB) Stake by $428,700 as Market Valuation Declined

Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Seaboard Corp (SEB) by 36.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc sold 100 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.44% . The institutional investor held 174 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $746,000, down from 274 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc who had been investing in Seaboard Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.09B market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $16.44 during the last trading session, reaching $4366.5. About 298 shares traded. Seaboard Corporation (NYSEMKT:SEB) has risen 10.31% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.31% the S&P500. Some Historical SEB News: 06/03/2018 – Seaboard Corp: Terry J. Holton, Pres of Pork Division, Seaboard Foods LLC, Intends to Retire in 2018; 23/03/2018 – SEABOARD CORP SEB.A – DARWIN “DUKE” SAND HAS BEEN NAMED NEXT PRESIDENT AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER; 02/05/2018 – SEABOARD 1Q EPS $26.75; 02/05/2018 – Seaboard Corporation Report Of Earnings And Dividend Declaration; 22/04/2018 – DJ Seaboard Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SEB); 02/04/2018 – Seaboard Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 Retirement Of Seaboard Foods’ President; 24/05/2018 – Seaboard Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – Melbourne Detailer & Pres of IDA Opens Official Detailing Success Training Center, Certifying Detailers Along Eastern Seaboard; 23/03/2018 – Seaboard Corp: Darwin ‘Duke’ Sand Named the Next CEO of Seaboard Foods LLC

Centerbridge Partners Lp decreased its stake in Genworth Finl Inc (Put) (GNW) by 32.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Centerbridge Partners Lp sold 1.26M shares as the company’s stock rose 4.72% . The hedge fund held 2.57M shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.83M, down from 3.83M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Centerbridge Partners Lp who had been investing in Genworth Finl Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.26B market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.035 during the last trading session, reaching $4.495. About 2.24 million shares traded. Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) has declined 12.88% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GNW News: 01/05/2018 – GENWORTH AUSTRALIA GUIDANCE PROVIDED AT FY17 RESULTS UNCHANGED; 01/05/2018 – Genworth Australia Says Signs of Softening in Cure Rates Emerged in 1Q18; 01/05/2018 – Genworth 1Q Rev $2.12B; 29/03/2018 – Genworth Holdings Inc. CDS Widens 27 Bps; 27/03/2018 – Genworth: Fourth Waiver and Agreement Extends Previous Deadline of April 1, 2018 to July 1, 2018; 27/04/2018 – Genworth Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – GENWORTH FINANCIAL – IN CONNECTION WITH RE-FILING, CFIUS AGREED TO PROCEED DIRECTLY TO 45-DAY INVESTIGATION PERIOD FOLLOWING A 1-DAY REVIEW PERIOD; 01/05/2018 – Genworth 1Q Net $112M; 24/04/2018 – Genworth and Oceanwide Withdraw and Refile CFIUS Joint Notice; 01/05/2018 – GENWORTH MI CANADA 1Q OPER EPS C$1.31, EST. C$1.20

More notable recent Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “AM Best Downgrades Credit Ratings of Genworth Financial, Inc.â€™s U.S. Life Subsidiaries; Affirms Issuer Credit Rating of Genworth Financial, Inc. – Yahoo Finance” on September 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Genworth Financial Inc (GNW) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Best Buy, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, and Genworth Financial Jumped Today – Yahoo Finance” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Here’s Why Genworth Financial Tumbled 20% in February – Motley Fool” published on March 02, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Genworth slides 10% after acquirer’s auditor resigns – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 25, 2019.

Analysts await Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.24 earnings per share, down 17.24% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.29 per share. GNW’s profit will be $120.83M for 4.68 P/E if the $0.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.40 actual earnings per share reported by Genworth Financial, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -40.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.21, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 26 investors sold GNW shares while 80 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 306.35 million shares or 3.24% more from 296.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Geode Mngmt Lc has 5.79M shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 15,317 are held by Alps. River Road Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW). Virtu Fin Limited Liability Company invested in 44,333 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Citadel Advsrs Limited Liability Corp reported 3.05 million shares. Switzerland-based Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0.01% in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW). Panagora Asset Mgmt holds 0.01% or 457,719 shares in its portfolio. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board stated it has 101,300 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D invested in 600,000 shares. Nomura Asset, Japan-based fund reported 24,100 shares. Nordea Mngmt Ab holds 1.16M shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Zacks Inv Mgmt holds 21,125 shares. Gabelli Funds Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW). Hsbc Hldg Public Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 101,999 shares. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Ltd Liability holds 0% or 209 shares.

More news for Seaboard Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) were recently published by: Finance.Yahoo.com, which released: “Seaboard Corporation Reports Earnings And Dividend Declaration – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019. Prnewswire.com‘s article titled: “Seaboard Corporation Report Of Earnings And Dividend Declaration – PRNewswire” and published on February 20, 2019 is yet another important article.

Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc, which manages about $185.74 million and $272.71M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Blackstone / Gso Strategic Credit Fund (BGB) by 36,190 shares to 48,961 shares, valued at $698,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pimco Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange (MINT) by 16,356 shares in the quarter, for a total of 35,758 shares, and has risen its stake in Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. (SVVC).