Centerbridge Partners LP Cut Its Position in Rowan Companies Plc (RDC) by $20.25 Million; Encore Wire (WIRE) Shareholder Forest Hill Capital Cut Holding

Centerbridge Partners Lp decreased its stake in Rowan Companies Plc (RDC) by 39.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Centerbridge Partners Lp sold 2.03 million shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 3.08 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.29M, down from 5.11M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Centerbridge Partners Lp who had been investing in Rowan Companies Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 100.00% or $10.93 during the last trading session, reaching $0. About 24.18M shares traded or Infinity% up from the average. Rowan Companies plc (NYSE:RDC) has 0.00% since August 28, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical RDC News: 22/05/2018 – ROWAN COMPANIES PLC – NEW FIVE-YEAR FACILITY WILL PROVIDE BORROWING CAPACITY OF $955 MLN; 04/05/2018 – Rowan Cos at MUFG Securities Houston Energy Tour May 14; 24/05/2018 – Rowan Adjourns Annual Meeting to Give Holders More Time to Vote; 24/05/2018 – Rowan Cos: No Changes to Proposals to Be Voted Upon; 11/05/2018 – ROWAN COS. FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 01/05/2018 – CISCO: ROWAN TROLLOPE TO BECOME CEO AT ANOTHER FIRM AS OF MAY 3; 02/04/2018 – Rowan Announces Contract with Shell for the Rowan Viking; 30/04/2018 – Rowan Cos Presenting at Conference May 14; 22/05/2018 – Rowan Extends Liquidity Runway By Entering into New Unsecured Five-Year Credit Facility; 02/04/2018 – ROWAN REPORTS CONTRACT WITH SHELL FOR ROWAN VIKING

Forest Hill Capital Llc decreased its stake in Encore Wire Corp (WIRE) by 20.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Forest Hill Capital Llc sold 18,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.90% . The hedge fund held 73,651 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.21M, down from 92,451 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Forest Hill Capital Llc who had been investing in Encore Wire Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.43% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $53.12. About 13,028 shares traded. Encore Wire Corporation (NASDAQ:WIRE) has risen 17.60% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.60% the S&P500. Some Historical WIRE News: 15/03/2018 – MANTECH SELECTED FOR DISA ENCORE III AWARD; 08/03/2018 – Merkel Encore, U.S. Treasury Bond Watch: Week Ahead March 10-17; 27/04/2018 – Wynn Proposes Change To Name Of $2.5 Billion Boston Casino To Encore Boston Harbor — MarketWatch; 27/04/2018 – Medford Trnscrpt: Wynn’s Boston gaming resort renamed `Encore Boston Harbor’; 09/03/2018 – Supergoop Gets Minority Investment From Encore Consumer; 13/03/2018 – FTC: Encore Plus Solutions, Inc. and Nordic Clinical, Inc. – March 12, 2018; 19/04/2018 – DJ Encore Wire Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WIRE); 01/05/2018 – Encore Wire 1Q EPS 54c; 15/03/2018 – MANTECH INTERNATIONAL – NAMED PRIME CONTRACTOR UNDER DEFENSE INFORMATION SYSTEMS AGENCY ENCORE lll IDIQ AWARDS PROGRAM; 20/03/2018 – enCore Energy Completes Acquisition of Metamin US

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 24 investors sold RDC shares while 51 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 112.79 million shares or 8.92% less from 123.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Contrarius Invest Ltd holds 280,982 shares. Regions Financial owns 1,000 shares. 51,322 were reported by Price T Rowe Associate Md. Citigroup accumulated 1.34M shares. Moreover, Aqr Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Co has 0% invested in Rowan Companies plc (NYSE:RDC) for 173,104 shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Limited Liability accumulated 238,087 shares or 0% of the stock. Ameriprise Fin stated it has 322,083 shares. Havens Advsrs Limited Liability Co invested in 0.63% or 60,000 shares. First Manhattan has 1,200 shares. Destination Wealth Management has invested 0% of its portfolio in Rowan Companies plc (NYSE:RDC). Ubs Asset Management Americas invested in 0% or 175,120 shares. State Street Corporation has invested 0% in Rowan Companies plc (NYSE:RDC). Bluefin Trading Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.03% or 17,471 shares. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans reported 0% stake. Panagora Asset Mngmt reported 6,969 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

More notable recent Rowan Companies plc (NYSE:RDC) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Is ENSCO a Buy? – The Motley Fool” on March 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Rowan ‘Optimizes’ Active Drillships – Seeking Alpha” published on November 21, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Rowan: New 7-Well Contract, Details On Ensco Merger Negotiations – Seeking Alpha” on February 01, 2019. More interesting news about Rowan Companies plc (NYSE:RDC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Diamond And The Offshore Space Seem Uninvestable – Seeking Alpha” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Ensco’s New Proposal For Rowan Is Still Not Good Enough – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: January 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.86 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.46, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 7 investors sold WIRE shares while 44 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 18.33 million shares or 1.59% less from 18.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amer Grp Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Encore Wire Corporation (NASDAQ:WIRE). Asset Mgmt invested in 1,468 shares. 14,994 are owned by Ny State Teachers Retirement System. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Company stated it has 7,829 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. First Dallas Secs has invested 0.31% in Encore Wire Corporation (NASDAQ:WIRE). Credit Suisse Ag reported 21,265 shares stake. New York-based Pinebridge Limited Partnership has invested 0.03% in Encore Wire Corporation (NASDAQ:WIRE). Keybank Association Oh holds 17,049 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Panagora Asset Management has 0% invested in Encore Wire Corporation (NASDAQ:WIRE) for 8,267 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund reported 0% stake. Rhumbline Advisers reported 66,919 shares. Clarivest Asset Management Lc stated it has 14 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has invested 0% in Encore Wire Corporation (NASDAQ:WIRE). 181,088 are owned by Prudential Fincl Incorporated. Stone Ridge Asset Management Limited Liability Co invested in 0.04% or 12,413 shares.