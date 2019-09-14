Centerbridge Partners LP Continues to Hold Holding in Pg&E (PCG); Private Wealth Partners Position in Boeing Co (BA) Has Lowered by $520,884

Centerbridge Partners Lp increased its stake in Pg&E Corp (PCG) by 42.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Centerbridge Partners Lp bought 2.88 million shares as the company’s stock declined 16.45% . The hedge fund held 9.62M shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $220.59 million, up from 6.75 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Centerbridge Partners Lp who had been investing in Pg&E Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 10.69% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $11.18. About 18.86M shares traded or 129.88% up from the average. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.05% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 22/05/2018 – Bernie Sanders Headlines Rage For Justice Awards In Honor Of Retiring Nurses Leader RoseAnn DeMoro; PG&E Fire Watchdog Frank Pitre To Receive Lifetime Legal Achievement Award; 24/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/23/2018 09:38 PM; 03/05/2018 – PG&E Corp.’s First Quarter Comes Up Short — Earnings Review; 09/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/09/2018 12:43 PM; 22/05/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING PG&E Highlights Importance of Reforming Wildfire Liability Policies as Part of California’s Focus on; 17/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/17/2018 05:23 PM; 11/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/11/2018 12:10 PM; 25/05/2018 – PG&E: Extreme Weather Driven By Climate Change Has Caused Unprecedented Wildfires, Creating a ‘New Normal’ for Californi; 03/05/2018 – PG&E 1Q Adj EPS 91c; 21/05/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADES THE RATING ON CROCKETT COGENERATION’S SENIOR SECURED BONDS TO B1; OUTLOOK REVISED TO STABLE

Private Wealth Partners Llc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 2.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Wealth Partners Llc sold 1,431 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 47,818 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.41M, down from 49,249 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Wealth Partners Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $213.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $4.13 during the last trading session, reaching $379.76. About 3.37M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 12/04/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: New Boeing-Embraer proposal brings tie-up closer, not imminent; 05/03/2018 – Boeing executive rules out reviving 767 passenger jet; 23/03/2018 – FREELAND SAYS BOEING NOT APPEALING U.S. ITC RULING IS GOOD NEWS; 03/05/2018 – ALERIS – ENTERED MULTI-YR CONTRACT WITH BOEING TO SUPPLY ALUMINUM PLATE, SHEET FOR PRODUCTION OF VARIOUS AIRPLANE MODELS; 18/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – China denies offering $200 bln package to slash trade gap; 04/05/2018 – Boeing Eyes Air Supremacy — Barrons.com; 10/04/2018 – Boeing, Qatar Airways Sign Letter of Intent for Five 777 Freighters; 01/05/2018 – BOEING TO BUY AEROSPACE PARTS DISTRIBUTOR KLX FOR $4.25B; 15/03/2018 – Boeing HorizonX Invests in Fortem Technologies, Creator of Radar Systems for Unmanned Aerial Vehicles; 05/03/2018 – BOEING EXEC SAYS DOES NOT SEE ANY CHANCE OF BRINGING BACK 767 PASSSENGER PLANE

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 77 investors sold BA shares while 562 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 335.44 million shares or 1.17% less from 339.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tower Limited Liability (Trc) holds 0.38% or 15,695 shares in its portfolio. Bb&T Securities Ltd Llc reported 52,225 shares. Bkd Wealth Advsrs Limited Liability Corp accumulated 3,749 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Wedge Capital Mgmt L Lp Nc has invested 0% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Essex Svcs reported 22,637 shares. Cibc Ww Corp has invested 0.63% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Eagle Asset stated it has 7,972 shares. Badgley Phelps And Bell holds 1.25% or 58,905 shares. Obermeyer Wood Invest Counsel Lllp invested 0.07% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). United Automobile Association accumulated 0.35% or 391,489 shares. Cheviot Value Mgmt Limited Com reported 0.34% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Fcg Advsr Ltd reported 838 shares. Hudson Bay Management LP accumulated 17,696 shares. California-based Guardian Investment Management has invested 3.52% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Etrade Capital Mngmt Limited Liability holds 9,747 shares.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.33 earnings per share, down 34.92% or $1.25 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.31B for 40.75 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.21% negative EPS growth.

Private Wealth Partners Llc, which manages about $794.14M and $649.63 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 7,110 shares to 115,536 shares, valued at $13.11M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Boston Scientific Corp (NYSE:BSX) by 16,234 shares in the quarter, for a total of 417,834 shares, and has risen its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.65, from 0.37 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 39 investors sold PCG shares while 84 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 438.18 million shares or 4.10% more from 420.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bank & Trust Of America De holds 3.70 million shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Assetmark owns 0% invested in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) for 44 shares. Utah Retirement System invested in 0.04% or 99,620 shares. Invesco Ltd owns 4.19M shares. California-based Whittier Tru has invested 0% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Qs Limited Liability Company holds 16,136 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Barclays Plc reported 2.68M shares. First Republic Management has 16,492 shares. Msd Partners Lp holds 7.44% or 2.68 million shares. Css Ltd Liability Company Il invested 0.12% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Country Bancorp invested in 78 shares or 0% of the stock. Tudor Corporation Et Al has invested 0.01% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Creative Planning reported 0% stake. Weiss Multi holds 450,000 shares or 0.27% of its portfolio.

