Centerbridge Partners LP Continues to Hold Holding in Pg&E (PCG); Huntington Ingalls (HII) Position Maintained by Peloton Wealth Strategists

Peloton Wealth Strategists increased its stake in Huntington Ingalls (HII) by 48.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peloton Wealth Strategists bought 1,925 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.31% . The institutional investor held 5,925 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.33 million, up from 4,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists who had been investing in Huntington Ingalls for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.83 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.67% or $3.64 during the last trading session, reaching $214.82. About 444,005 shares traded or 50.21% up from the average. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) has risen 0.14% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.14% the S&P500. Some Historical HII News: 03/05/2018 – HUNTINGTON INGALLS 1Q REV. $1.87B, EST. $1.74B; 20/04/2018 – PHOTO RELEASE–Three Huntington Ingalls Industries Employees Honored By The Manufacturing Institute For Their Achievements; 10/05/2018 – 3D SYSTEMS – COLLABORATION WITH HUNTINGTON INGALLS’ NEWPORT NEWS SHIPBUILDING UNIT TO QUALIFY METAL ADDITIVE MANUFACTURING TECH TO BUILD NAVAL WARSHIPS; 03/05/2018 – Huntington Ingalls 1Q Rev $1.87B; 16/05/2018 – Huntington Ingalls at AllianceBernstein Conference May 30; 14/05/2018 – Meiji Yasuda Adds Huntington Ingalls, Cuts Alibaba: 13F; 03/04/2018 – PHOTO RELEASE–Huntington Ingalls Industries Celebrates First Meal Aboard Submarine Indiana; 20/04/2018 – DJ Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HII); 09/04/2018 – Hnn-Hui Hii Joins Heidrick & Struggles as Partner in the Industrial Practice; 23/05/2018 – PHOTO RELEASE–Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces New Vice President of Supply Chain Management at Ingalls Shipbuilding

Centerbridge Partners Lp increased its stake in Pg&E Corp (PCG) by 42.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Centerbridge Partners Lp bought 2.88 million shares as the company’s stock declined 16.45% . The hedge fund held 9.62 million shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $220.59 million, up from 6.75 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Centerbridge Partners Lp who had been investing in Pg&E Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.84% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $11.61. About 14.39M shares traded or 74.28% up from the average. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.05% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 31/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/31/2018 05:11 PM; 11/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/11/2018 12:10 PM; 25/05/2018 – PG&E SAYS IT BELIEVES ITS PROGRAMS MET STATE’S STANDARDS; 05/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/05/2018 08:58 AM; 16/04/2018 – PG&E Gets $350M Unsecured Term Loan Maturing in April 2020; 03/05/2018 – Another Quarter of PG&E Profit Uncertainty Because of Wildfires; 03/04/2018 – PG&E Proposes Reforms to Support the State’s Clean Energy Future; 03/05/2018 – PG&E CEO GEISHA WILLIAMS SPEAKS ON CALL; 21/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/21/2018 11:09 AM; 20/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/20/2018 10:56 AM

More notable recent PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “36 Stocks Moving In Friday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” on September 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “PCG Research Announces Publication of Report Covering Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp. – Yahoo Finance” published on September 11, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Morgan Stanley Sees Tactical Trade in PG&E Corporation (PCG) – StreetInsider.com” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why PG&E, Kemet, and Cars.com Jumped Today – The Motley Fool” published on September 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Shares of PG&E Lost Nearly Half Their Value in August – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 07, 2019.

