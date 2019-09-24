Centerbridge Partners LP Boosted Pg&E (PCG) Position by $63.25 Million as Share Value Declined; Mastrapasqua Asset Management Has Boosted Walmart (WMT) Position

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Walmart Inc (WMT) by 4.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc bought 3,283 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The institutional investor held 73,318 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.10M, up from 70,035 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Walmart Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $336.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $118.42. About 4.69 million shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 13/04/2018 – KYKR: Yodeling Walmart Kid Could Be Performing At Coachella; 29/03/2018 – Walmart talking with Humana on closer ties; acquisition possible; 25/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Fourteen Classes of JPMCC 2014-C20; 14/03/2018 – Walmart will offer grocery delivery in more than 100 metro areas amid pressure from Amazon, Target and Instacart The company already offers grocery pickup at 1,200 of its stores; 12/04/2018 – Business Standard: Walmart close to buying 51% stake in Flipkart, deal likely by June; 11/04/2018 – Walmart Is Said Favored Over Amazon to Buy India’s Top E-tailer; 28/04/2018 – SAINSBURY IS SAID TO CONSIDER BUYING ASDA FROM WALMART; 05/04/2018 – India’s Flipkart deepens fashion market push with in-house brand; 30/05/2018 – Walmart’s Tuition Play Comes as Choosy Employees Head for Exits; 09/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirming Walmart’s ‘AA’ Long-Term Corporate Credit Rating and All Issue-Level Ratings

Centerbridge Partners Lp increased its stake in Pg&E Corp (PCG) by 42.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Centerbridge Partners Lp bought 2.88M shares as the company’s stock declined 16.45% . The hedge fund held 9.62 million shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $220.59 million, up from 6.75 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Centerbridge Partners Lp who had been investing in Pg&E Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $11.55. About 17.21 million shares traded or 112.78% up from the average. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.05% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 15/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/15/2018 10:59 AM; 03/05/2018 – PG&E 1Q Adj EPS 91c; 18/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/18/2018 12:33 PM; 03/04/2018 – PG&E Proposes Reforms to Support the State’s Clean Energy Future; 03/05/2018 – PG&E SEES 2018 CAPEX AT $6.3B; 03/05/2018 – PG&E CFO JASON WELLS COMMENTS ON CALL; 22/03/2018 – In Advance of 2018 Wildfire Season, PG&E Takes Action with Comprehensive Community Wildfire Safety Program; 08/03/2018 – PG&E CEO: CALIFORNIA TO REACH 50% RENEWABLES EARLIER THAN 2030; 03/05/2018 – PG&E Corporation Releases First-Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 18/04/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS A2 TO LODI (CITY OF) CA ELECTRIC ENTERPRISE REFUNDING BONDS, OUTLOOK STABLE

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.65, from 0.37 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 39 investors sold PCG shares while 84 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 438.18 million shares or 4.10% more from 420.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Alliancebernstein Lp has invested 0% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Oaktree Ltd Partnership has invested 0.52% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Senator Invest Grp LP accumulated 1.62 million shares or 0.68% of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corporation has 97,592 shares. 434,300 are held by Cibc Ww Mkts Corporation. Barclays Public Limited Liability Company accumulated 2.68 million shares or 0.04% of the stock. 19,633 are owned by Boothbay Fund Lc. Pointstate Capital LP reported 2.77% stake. Amp Investors invested in 0.04% or 300,170 shares. Destination Wealth Mngmt invested in 0% or 1,203 shares. Gallagher Fiduciary Ltd Liability Corporation holds 60.83% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) or 20.55 million shares. Nordea Invest Mngmt accumulated 44,388 shares. Bessemer has invested 0% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Morgan Stanley stated it has 0% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Electron Cap Limited Liability Company stated it has 1.42 million shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 54 investors sold WMT shares while 498 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 457 raised stakes. 830.68 million shares or 0.78% more from 824.26 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mufg Americas Holding holds 101,523 shares or 0.31% of its portfolio. Kidder Stephen W has invested 0.46% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Fukoku Mutual Life Commerce stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Becker stated it has 1.82% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Chemung Canal Trust reported 44,036 shares. 36,100 were accumulated by Fund Mgmt. Pictet Asset Ltd holds 0.23% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 962,281 shares. Mitchell Cap Mgmt accumulated 20,803 shares. Amica Mutual Ins holds 44,292 shares. Mason Street Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 199,495 shares. Beck Capital Mngmt reported 1.63% stake. 14,893 were accumulated by Fdx Advisors. Hightower Limited Co has invested 0.42% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Segment Wealth Management Limited Liability invested 1.24% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Covington Cap owns 33,177 shares or 0.22% of their US portfolio.

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc, which manages about $507.94 million and $527.25M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc by 7,213 shares to 276 shares, valued at $298,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 1,328 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 36,249 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

