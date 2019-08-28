Centerbridge Partners LP Boosted Its Position in Tempur Sealy Intl (TPX) by $24.23 Million as Market Value Rose; Electron Capital Partners Has Decreased Its Enphase Energy (ENPH) Position as Market Valuation Rose

Electron Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Enphase Energy Inc (ENPH) by 5.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Electron Capital Partners Llc sold 272,076 shares as the company’s stock rose 116.87% . The hedge fund held 4.66 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.06 million, down from 4.94 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Electron Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Enphase Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.51% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $33.55. About 1.87M shares traded. Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) has risen 395.60% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 395.60% the S&P500. Some Historical ENPH News: 14/05/2018 – Enphase Energy and lmagineSolar Announce Training Collaboration for Smart-Grid-Ready Solar Technology; 29/03/2018 – Enphase Energy Receives Dutch Solar Innovation Award 2018; 05/03/2018 – ENPHASE ENERGY – AMENDMENT DECREASES AMOUNT OF REPAYMENTS REQUIRED UNDER LOAN DEAL BY 50% FROM MARCH 1, 2018 THROUGH DEC. 31, 2018 – SEC FILING; 06/03/2018 – Enphase Energy to Participate at Upcoming ROTH Investor Conference; 01/05/2018 – ENPHASE ENERGY REPORTS CFO RESIGNATION; 05/03/2018 – ENPHASE ENERGY – AMENDMENT AMENDS THE AMENDED AND RESTATED LOAN AND SECURITY AGREEMENT DATED FEBRUARY 10, 2017; 14/05/2018 – Enphase Energy and ImagineSolar Announce Training Collaboration for Smart-Grid-Ready Solar Technology; 11/05/2018 – Enphase Energy Presenting at Conference May 24; 24/04/2018 – ENPHASE ENERGY INC ENPH.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $5.50 FROM $3.50; 01/05/2018 – Enphase Energy: CFO Bert Garcia Is Leaving Company Effective June 30

Centerbridge Partners Lp increased its stake in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc (TPX) by 21.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Centerbridge Partners Lp bought 425,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 30.04% . The hedge fund held 2.37M shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $136.50 million, up from 1.94 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Centerbridge Partners Lp who had been investing in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $75.6. About 84,452 shares traded. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) has risen 64.82% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 64.82% the S&P500. Some Historical TPX News: 20/03/2018 S&PGR Affirms Tempur Sealy Intl Rtg, Otlk Remains Negative; 14/05/2018 – Iconiq Adds Lam Research, Exits Tempur Sealy: 13F; 14/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Penn National Gaming, Hortonworks, Tempur Sealy International, Macquarie I; 03/05/2018 – TEMPUR SEALY 1Q ADJ EPS 42C, EST. 47C; 26/03/2018 – TEMPUR SEALY: H PARTNERS TO VOTE IN FAVOR OF CO. DIRECTORS; 15/05/2018 – Vulcan Value Partners Buys New 1.1% Position in Tempur Sealy; 26/03/2018 – Tempur Sealy Enters Into Agreement With H Partners Group Agreeing to Nominate Arik Ruchim to Board; 11/05/2018 – Tempur Sealy at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Wedbush Today; 09/05/2018 – TEMPUR SEALY HOLDER H PARTNERS RAISES STAKE TO 14.72%; 03/05/2018 – Tempur Sealy Sees 2018 Adjusted Ebitda $450M-$500M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.74, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 13 investors sold ENPH shares while 23 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 32 raised stakes. 44.45 million shares or 14.84% more from 38.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, D E Shaw has 0% invested in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH). Moreover, Stephens Ar has 0.01% invested in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH). Alliancebernstein Lp holds 85,600 shares. Voya Investment Ltd Com reported 35,050 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 71,921 are owned by Alps Advsrs. Trexquant Investment Limited Partnership reported 65,491 shares. Wells Fargo Mn holds 0% or 49,929 shares. Engineers Gate Manager LP invested in 303,381 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Royal Savings Bank Of Canada reported 4,874 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Deutsche Retail Bank Ag invested 0% in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH). Geode Cap Management Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 1.03M shares. Svcs Automobile Association reported 241,120 shares. Financial Bank Of Mellon holds 477,727 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ny State Common Retirement Fund has 0% invested in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) for 81,800 shares. Ameritas Investment Prtnrs, Nebraska-based fund reported 6,624 shares.

Electron Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $359.29M and $932.86M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in El Paso Elec Co (NYSE:EE) by 310,159 shares to 962,905 shares, valued at $56.64M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 175,952 shares in the quarter, for a total of 692,065 shares, and has risen its stake in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE).

Centerbridge Partners Lp, which manages about $20.91B and $728.54 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Brixmor Ppty Group Inc (NYSE:BRX) by 571,000 shares to 998,392 shares, valued at $18.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Genworth Finl Inc (Put) (NYSE:GNW) by 1.26M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.57 million shares, and cut its stake in Atlantica Yield Plc.