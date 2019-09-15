Centerbridge Partners LP Boosted Its Holding in Pg&E (PCG) by $63.25 Million; Centene (CNC) Shareholder Torray Has Lifted Position by $1.51 Million as Share Value Rose

Torray Llc increased its stake in Centene (CNC) by 9.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Torray Llc bought 28,984 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The institutional investor held 319,048 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.73M, up from 290,064 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Torray Llc who had been investing in Centene for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.14% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $45.4. About 5.78M shares traded or 19.38% up from the average. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 24/04/2018 – Centene cut its 2018 earnings per share forecast to a range of $6.75 to $7.15 from a prior estimate of $6.95 to $7.35 per share; 21/05/2018 – Centene Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Centene’s Senior Debt Ratings To Ba1, Reflecting Its Improved Business Profile; 24/04/2018 – Health insurer Centene cuts 2018 forecast after delays in closing Fidelis acquisition; 13/03/2018 – CENTENE CORP – RAVI IKA WILL CONTINUE IN HIS CURRENT ROLE AS CEO; 22/03/2018 – CENTENE FINED ON FAILURE TO MEET COMPLIANCE PLAN REQUIREMENTS; 22/05/2018 – CENTENE CORP – PENDING REGULATORY APPROVAL, CONTRACT IS EXPECTED TO COMMENCE ON JULY 1, 2019; 15/03/2018 – Ex-Apple chief says Centene, RxAdvance partnership will drive better care with lower costs; 02/04/2018 – CENTENE SEES CONTRIBUTING $340M TO NY STATE OVER 5-YR PERIOD; 24/04/2018 – Health insurer Centene’s profit more than doubles

Centerbridge Partners Lp increased its stake in Pg&E Corp (PCG) by 42.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Centerbridge Partners Lp bought 2.88M shares as the company’s stock declined 16.45% . The hedge fund held 9.62M shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $220.59 million, up from 6.75M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Centerbridge Partners Lp who had been investing in Pg&E Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.92B market cap company. The stock increased 10.69% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $11.18. About 18.86 million shares traded or 127.05% up from the average. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.05% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 03/05/2018 – PG&E 1Q EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 30/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/30/2018 09:43 AM; 19/03/2018 – Moody’s: Rating Downgrade Recognizes Final Causes of California Wildfires Have yet to Be Determined, Potentially Exposing PCG to Liabilities; 18/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS BAA3 ON PANOCHE ENERGY CENTER; OUTLOOK REMAINS NEGATIVE; 13/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Pacific Gas & Electric – 04/13/2018 10:16 AM; 03/05/2018 – PG&E 1Q Rev $4.06B; 10/05/2018 – ForeFront Power to Develop First Community Solar Project for PG&E’s Regional Renewable Choice Program; 03/04/2018 – PG&E Proposes Reforms to Support the State’s Clean Energy Future; 03/05/2018 – PG&E SEES $450M IN REVENUE REDUCTION DUE TO TAX REFORM; 25/05/2018 – PG&E Notes Vegetation Management Program, Enhanced Measures Implemented After Jaunary 2014 Drought Proclamation

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.65, from 0.37 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 39 investors sold PCG shares while 84 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 438.18 million shares or 4.10% more from 420.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 10,637 were reported by Texas Yale Corporation. Redwood Capital Mngmt Lc has 20.88% invested in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Raymond James Financial Svcs Advsr reported 0% stake. Ameriprise Fincl Incorporated invested 0% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Tuttle Tactical Mgmt holds 0.38% or 42,667 shares. National Bank & Trust Of Nova Scotia, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 2.10 million shares. Rare Infra reported 2.11M shares stake. The Massachusetts-based Abrams Management LP has invested 15.56% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Amp Invsts Ltd holds 0.04% or 300,170 shares. Strs Ohio owns 200,024 shares. Fmr Lc has invested 0.03% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). 24,205 are owned by Comerica State Bank. Aurelius Cap Management Limited Partnership holds 31.31% or 624,933 shares in its portfolio. Fil Limited holds 284 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Prudential Financial has invested 0% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its down 3.84, from 4.88 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 79 investors sold CNC shares while 188 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 383.18 million shares or 46.68% less from 718.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Private Advisor Gp Limited Co has invested 0.01% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Mackenzie holds 464,034 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Schroder Invest Mngmt Group Inc owns 0% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 232 shares. Cwm Limited Liability invested in 0% or 3,053 shares. Captrust Financial stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Earnest Ptnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 405,428 shares. Amf Pensionsforsakring reported 351,999 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Barrett Asset Ltd Company holds 0% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) or 900 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi owns 22,099 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Us Natl Bank De owns 1.01 million shares. Artisan Partnership owns 1.03M shares. National Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 506,706 shares. Tcw Grp Inc Inc holds 0.43% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) or 771,188 shares. Of Vermont owns 76 shares. Third Point Limited Co invested 1.54% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC).

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $151,022 activity.

Torray Llc, which manages about $624.45 million and $962.66 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Check Point Software (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 4,759 shares to 123,547 shares, valued at $14.28 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ss&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 14,217 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 317,827 shares, and cut its stake in Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW).