Centennial Resource Development Inc. (CDEV)’s Financial Results Comparing With TC Energy Corporation (NYSE:TRP)

This is therefore a comparing of the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation in Centennial Resource Development Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) and TC Energy Corporation (NYSE:TRP). The two are both Oil & Gas Pipelines companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Centennial Resource Development Inc. 8 1.26 N/A 0.46 12.85 TC Energy Corporation 47 0.00 N/A 3.04 16.13

Table 1 highlights Centennial Resource Development Inc. and TC Energy Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. TC Energy Corporation has higher revenue and earnings than Centennial Resource Development Inc. Business that currently has a lower P/E ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Centennial Resource Development Inc. is trading at a lower P/E ratio than TC Energy Corporation, indicating that it is currently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Centennial Resource Development Inc. and TC Energy Corporation’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Centennial Resource Development Inc. 0.00% 4.1% 3% TC Energy Corporation 0.00% 15.5% 4%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Centennial Resource Development Inc. are 0.8 and 0.8 respectively. Its competitor TC Energy Corporation’s Current Ratio is 0.4 and its Quick Ratio is 0.3. Centennial Resource Development Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than TC Energy Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Centennial Resource Development Inc. and TC Energy Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Centennial Resource Development Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 TC Energy Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

The average target price of Centennial Resource Development Inc. is $10, with potential upside of 132.56%. Meanwhile, TC Energy Corporation’s average target price is $66, while its potential upside is 36.34%. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Centennial Resource Development Inc. is looking more favorable than TC Energy Corporation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Centennial Resource Development Inc. and TC Energy Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 60.2% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 1% of Centennial Resource Development Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 0.05% are TC Energy Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Centennial Resource Development Inc. -4.34% -21.5% -40.14% -55.79% -67.04% -46.01% TC Energy Corporation -1.37% -0.97% 3.2% 15.64% 10.49% 37.14%

For the past year Centennial Resource Development Inc. had bearish trend while TC Energy Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

TC Energy Corporation beats Centennial Resource Development Inc. on 10 of the 12 factors.

Centennial Resource Development, Inc., together with its subsidiary, Centennial Resource Production, LLC, operates as an independent oil and natural gas company in the United States. It focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated natural gas reserves located in Reeves, Ward, and Pecos counties, West Texas. The company was formerly known as Silver Run Acquisition Corporation and changed its name to Centennial Resource Development, Inc. in October 2016. Centennial Resource Development, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

TransCanada Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Energy segments. The company transports natural gas to local distribution companies, power generation facilities, and other businesses through a network of regulated natural gas pipelines and storage facilities. It owns and operates a network of 80,400 km of wholly-owned natural gas pipelines and 11,100 km of partially-owned natural gas pipelines; and regulated natural gas storage facilities with a total working gas capacity of 535 Bcf. The company also owns and operates Keystone pipeline system of 4,324 km for the transportation of crude oil from Hardisty, Alberta to Wood River and Patoka in Illinois; Cushing, Oklahoma; and Houston and Port Arthur, Texas. In addition, it operates terminal and pipeline facilities to transport crude oil from the market hub at Cushing, Oklahoma to the Houston and Port Arthur, Texas refining market. Further, the company owns, controls, and develops approximately 7,050 MW of generation capacity powered by natural gas, nuclear, wind, and solar assets; and owns and operates regulated and unregulated natural gas storage facilities. It also operates 18 electrical power generation plants and 118 Bcf of non-regulated natural gas storage facilities in Alberta, Ontario, QuÃ©bec, and New Brunswick in Canada; and New York, New England, Pennsylvania, and Arizona in the United States. TransCanada Corporation was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.