Centennial Resource Development Inc. (CDEV)’s Financial Results Comparing With Cheniere Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

We are contrasting Centennial Resource Development Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) and Cheniere Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Oil & Gas Pipelines companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Centennial Resource Development Inc. 8 1.42 N/A 0.46 12.85 Cheniere Energy Inc. 66 2.00 N/A 0.99 65.74

Table 1 demonstrates Centennial Resource Development Inc. and Cheniere Energy Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Cheniere Energy Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Centennial Resource Development Inc. The business that is presently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Centennial Resource Development Inc.’s shares have been trading at lower price-to-earnings ratio which means it is presently more affordable than Cheniere Energy Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Centennial Resource Development Inc. and Cheniere Energy Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Centennial Resource Development Inc. 0.00% 4.1% 3% Cheniere Energy Inc. 0.00% -40.5% 0.8%

Liquidity

Centennial Resource Development Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 0.8 and 0.8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Cheniere Energy Inc. are 2.3 and 2.2 respectively. Cheniere Energy Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Centennial Resource Development Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Centennial Resource Development Inc. and Cheniere Energy Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Centennial Resource Development Inc. 0 1 4 2.80 Cheniere Energy Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Centennial Resource Development Inc.’s consensus target price is $7.25, while its potential upside is 53.60%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of Centennial Resource Development Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 93.1% of Cheniere Energy Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 1% of Centennial Resource Development Inc. shares. Competitively, Cheniere Energy Inc. has 0.8% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Centennial Resource Development Inc. -4.34% -21.5% -40.14% -55.79% -67.04% -46.01% Cheniere Energy Inc. -3.5% -7.09% 1.09% -1.51% 1.8% 10.07%

For the past year Centennial Resource Development Inc. had bearish trend while Cheniere Energy Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Cheniere Energy Inc. beats on 9 of the 11 factors Centennial Resource Development Inc.

Centennial Resource Development, Inc., together with its subsidiary, Centennial Resource Production, LLC, operates as an independent oil and natural gas company in the United States. It focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated natural gas reserves located in Reeves, Ward, and Pecos counties, West Texas. The company was formerly known as Silver Run Acquisition Corporation and changed its name to Centennial Resource Development, Inc. in October 2016. Centennial Resource Development, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

Cheniere Energy, Inc., an energy company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, LNG Terminal Business, and LNG and Natural Gas Marketing Business. The company owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in western Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. It also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines. In addition, the company is involved in the LNG and natural gas marketing business. Cheniere Energy, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is based in Houston, Texas.