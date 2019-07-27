Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (CDEV) Reaches $5.69 1 Year Low; Last Week Rent-A-Center, Inc. (RCII) Coverage

The stock of Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) hit a new 52-week low and has $5.46 target or 4.00% below today’s $5.69 share price. The 7 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $1.57 billion company. The 1-year low was reported on Jul, 27 by Barchart.com. If the $5.46 price target is reached, the company will be worth $62.92 million less. The stock decreased 2.07% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $5.69. About 2.52 million shares traded. Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) has declined 48.47% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.90% the S&P500. Some Historical CDEV News: 18/04/2018 – Centennial Resource Closes Above 200-Day Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – CENTENNIAL RESOURCE 1Q EPS 25C; 27/03/2018 – CENTENNIAL RESOURCES CEO MARK PAPA COMMENTS AT WEIL CONFERENCE; 25/05/2018 – Centennial Resource Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 13/03/2018 – CENTENNIAL RESOURCE DEVELOPMENT INC CDEV.O : BMO RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-U.S. shale and OPEC share steak in uneasy truce at Houston dinner; 07/03/2018 – RPT-CERAWEEK-U.S. shale and OPEC share steak in uneasy truce at Houston dinner; 25/04/2018 – EnerCom’s The Oil & Gas Conference® Coming to Denver Aug. 19-22, 2018; 27/03/2018 – CENTENNIAL SEES DRILLING LONGER HORIZONTAL WELLS IN 2018; 21/05/2018 – Centennial Resource at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow

Among 5 analysts covering Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Rent-A-Center had 13 analyst reports since February 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Raymond James upgraded it to “Strong Buy” rating and $27 target in Monday, April 22 report. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Janney Capital given on Tuesday, February 5. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Wednesday, February 27 report. The stock of Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, February 26 by Loop Capital Markets. Stephens maintained it with “Sell” rating and $19 target in Friday, March 15 report. The stock has “Hold” rating by Jefferies on Monday, March 18. See Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) latest ratings:

24/06/2019 Broker: Stephens Rating: Hold Upgrade

31/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

22/04/2019 Broker: Raymond James Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Strong Buy Old Target: $25 New Target: $27 Upgrade

21/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

31/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

21/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Downgrade

18/03/2019 Broker: Jefferies Rating: Hold New Target: $22 Maintain

15/03/2019 Broker: Stephens Rating: Sell New Target: $19 Maintain

15/03/2019 Broker: Raymond James Old Rating: Market Perform New Rating: Outperform Upgrade

27/02/2019 Broker: Stifel Nicolaus Rating: Hold New Target: $17 Maintain

The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $26.52. About 359,796 shares traded. Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) has risen 144.78% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 140.35% the S&P500. Some Historical RCII News: 03/04/2018 – Rent-A-Center Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/03/2018 Rent-A-Center Provides Business Updates; 19/03/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades Rent-A-Center To ‘CCC+’; Outlook Negative; 07/03/2018 – Rent-A-Center to Reduce Headcount by About 250 Positions; 20/04/2018 – DJ Rent-A-Center Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RCII); 14/05/2018 – Alta Fundamental Advisers Buys New 1% Position in Rent-A-Center; 07/03/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER EVALUATING PROPOSALS; 25/05/2018 – RENT A CENTER, HOLDER ENGAGED CAPITAL IN COOPERATION PACT; 15/05/2018 – Signia Capital Management Buys 1.5% Position in Rent-A-Center; 25/05/2018 – RCII BOARD CONFIRMED ENGAGED’S BOARD NOMINEE QUALIFICATIONS

Rent-A-Center, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to clients on a rent-to-own basis. The company has market cap of $1.43 billion. The firm operates through four divisions: Core U.S., Acceptance Now, Mexico, and Franchising. It has a 40.93 P/E ratio. It offers durable products, such as consumer electronics; appliances; computers, including tablets; smartphones; and furniture, including accessories under rental purchase agreements.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.67, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold Rent-A-Center, Inc. shares while 41 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 48.37 million shares or 6.87% more from 45.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Paloma Prns reported 22,438 shares. 25,500 are held by Commonwealth State Bank Of. Parallax Volatility Advisers L P invested in 10,189 shares or 0% of the stock. Legal General Group Inc Public Limited Co has invested 0% of its portfolio in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII). Prudential Fincl has 0% invested in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII). 160,000 were accumulated by Fin. The California-based Los Angeles Cap Management Equity Research has invested 0% in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII). Aperio Group Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0% of its portfolio in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII). Millennium Ltd Co reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII). Landscape Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 201,833 shares or 0.4% of all its holdings. Moreover, Glazer Ltd has 0% invested in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) for 100 shares. Qs Invsts Limited Co owns 0% invested in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) for 14,514 shares. Moreover, Advisory Svcs Limited Liability Corp has 0% invested in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) for 150 shares. Vanguard Grp Inc holds 6.39M shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Mackay Shields Lc holds 0.01% or 81,500 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Rent-A-Center (RCII) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Rent-A-Center (RCII) to Report Q2 Results: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth – Nasdaq” published on July 22, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Rent-A-Center (RCII) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Rent-A-Center (RCII) Hits Fresh High: Is There Still Room to Run? – Nasdaq” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Rent-A-Center (RCII) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

Analysts await Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $0.13 EPS, down 45.83% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.24 per share. CDEV’s profit will be $35.94M for 10.94 P/E if the $0.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.08 actual EPS reported by Centennial Resource Development, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 62.50% EPS growth.

Centennial Resource Development, Inc., together with its subsidiary, Centennial Resource Production, LLC, operates as an independent oil and natural gas firm in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.57 billion. It focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated natural gas reserves located in Reeves, Ward, and Pecos counties, West Texas. It has a 12.06 P/E ratio. The firm was formerly known as Silver Run Acquisition Corporation and changed its name to Centennial Resource Development, Inc. in October 2016.

More notable recent Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Stocks That Managed to Breach 52-Week Lows Friday – Benzinga” on July 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Have Insiders Been Buying Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “One Thing To Remember About The Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) Share Price – Yahoo Finance” on May 06, 2019. More interesting news about Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Schlumberger names new CEO and a new chairman – Houston Business Journal” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “42 Stocks Moving In Monday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” with publication date: July 15, 2019.