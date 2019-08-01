Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (CDEV) Reaches $5.47 After 9.00% Down Move; Two Creeks Capital Management LP Lowered Its Ulta Beauty (ULTA) Position

The stock of Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 7.98% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $5.47. About 2.77M shares traded. Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) has declined 67.04% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 67.04% the S&P500. Some Historical CDEV News: 25/04/2018 – EnerCom’s The Oil & Gas Conference® Coming to Denver Aug. 19-22, 2018; 16/05/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Pacific Premier, EnLink Midstream, CENTENNIAL RES, Navistar International, National Fue; 23/03/2018 – Centennial Resource Presenting at Conference Mar 27; 09/05/2018 – CENTENNIAL’S PAPA DECLINES TO COMMENT ON ARAMCO BOARD MEETING IN HOUSTON; 21/04/2018 – DJ Centennial Resource Development In, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CDEV); 17/05/2018 – Centennial Resource at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference May 22; 27/03/2018 – CENTENNIAL RESOURCES CEO MARK PAPA COMMENTS AT WEIL CONFERENCE; 08/05/2018 – Centennial Resource Devt 1Q Net $66.1M; 21/05/2018 – Centennial Resource at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – Centennial Resource Development to Participate in Upcoming Energy ConferencesThe move comes after 6 months negative chart setup for the $1.51B company. It was reported on Aug, 1 by Barchart.com. We have $4.98 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:CDEV worth $136.17 million less.

Two Creeks Capital Management Lp decreased Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA) stake by 38.83% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Two Creeks Capital Management Lp sold 147,175 shares as Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA)’s stock rose 4.27%. The Two Creeks Capital Management Lp holds 231,878 shares with $80.86 million value, down from 379,053 last quarter. Ulta Beauty Inc now has $20.58 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.80% or $2.78 during the last trading session, reaching $352.03. About 121,099 shares traded. Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) has risen 43.41% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.41% the S&P500. Some Historical ULTA News: 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC – SEES 2018 E-COMMERCE SALES GROWTH IN 40% RANGE; 27/04/2018 – ULTA 96 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Approximately 96 Hours Remain; Former Louisiana Attorney General and Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Remind Investors of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Ulta Beauty, Inc; 19/04/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Ulta Beauty, Inc. (ULTA) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm Before May 1st; 21/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Ulta Beauty, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff; 15/05/2018 – Owl Creek Adds Ulta Beauty, Exits Alliance Data: 13F; 30/05/2018 – JPMorgan Large Cap Growth Adds Red Hat, Exits Ulta Beauty; 15/03/2018 – CORRECT: ULTA BEAUTY 4Q EPS $3.40; 15/03/2018 – Ulta Posts 21 Percent Sales Jump for Fiscal 2017; 12/03/2018 – Reselling Used Cosmetics Allegedly Enforced by Top Ulta Management; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY 4Q ADJ EPS $2.75, EST. $2.79

Centennial Resource Development, Inc., together with its subsidiary, Centennial Resource Production, LLC, operates as an independent oil and natural gas firm in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.51 billion. It focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated natural gas reserves located in Reeves, Ward, and Pecos counties, West Texas. It has a 11.6 P/E ratio. The firm was formerly known as Silver Run Acquisition Corporation and changed its name to Centennial Resource Development, Inc. in October 2016.

Analysts await Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) to report earnings on August, 5 after the close. They expect $0.10 earnings per share, down 58.33% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.24 per share. CDEV’s profit will be $27.66M for 13.68 P/E if the $0.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.08 actual earnings per share reported by Centennial Resource Development, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 25.00% EPS growth.

Among 16 analysts covering Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA), 12 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Ulta Beauty had 23 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. J.P. Morgan maintained Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) rating on Friday, March 8. J.P. Morgan has “Buy” rating and $345 target. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of ULTA in report on Monday, April 15 with “Overweight” rating. The firm has “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus given on Friday, March 15. On Friday, March 8 the stock rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray with “Buy”. Robert W. Baird maintained Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) rating on Friday, March 15. Robert W. Baird has “Buy” rating and $365 target. Oppenheimer maintained it with “Buy” rating and $340 target in Monday, March 11 report. BMO Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Market Perform” rating in Friday, March 15 report. The stock of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, February 19 by Nomura. The company was maintained on Friday, March 15 by Guggenheim. The firm has “Buy” rating by Credit Suisse given on Friday, March 15.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold ULTA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 175 raised stakes. 49.65 million shares or 8.41% less from 54.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dana Invest stated it has 0.15% of its portfolio in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). First Mercantile has 984 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Arizona State Retirement owns 30,338 shares. Cibc World Mkts Incorporated reported 0% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Gillespie Robinson And Grimm accumulated 76,250 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life Insur owns 2,927 shares or 0.15% of their US portfolio. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Limited Company has 0.09% invested in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Suntrust Banks Inc reported 1,994 shares. Azimuth Cap Management Ltd Liability Com, a Michigan-based fund reported 32,392 shares. The Netherlands-based Ing Groep Nv has invested 0.04% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Noesis Cap Mangement stated it has 0% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). 48,577 were accumulated by Envestnet Asset Inc. Regent Mgmt Llc stated it has 578 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. 7,435 were accumulated by Shaker Invs Ltd Liability Com Oh. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec, Quebec – Canada-based fund reported 1,000 shares.

Analysts await Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $2.79 EPS, up 13.41% or $0.33 from last year’s $2.46 per share. ULTA’s profit will be $163.10M for 31.54 P/E if the $2.79 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.08 actual EPS reported by Ulta Beauty, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.42% negative EPS growth.